Whale Profits 19x on Plasma Token Investment

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 07:37
Key Points:
  • A whale gains 19x on XPL, impact significant.
  • Whale bought 11.44 million tokens.
  • XPL trading activity notably increased.

On September 26, whale @RegbilTrades invested $571,800 in 11.44 million XPL tokens during a public sale, now valued at $11.8 million, citing blockchain data from Lookonchain.

The substantial return emphasizes the influence of large-scale investments on cryptocurrency markets, with XPL seeing significant value appreciation, impacting its trading dynamics.

Massive Gains: 19x Increase on XPL Whale Investment

The whale @RegbilTrades participated in the XPL public sale, purchasing 11.44 million tokens at $0.05 each. This investment has resulted in a notable profit, turning an initial $571,800 into approximately $11.8 million.

“A whale participated in the XPL public sale, spending $571,800 to purchase 11.44 million XPL tokens. The unrealized gain has already exceeded $11 million.” – Lookonchain, Monitoring Protocol, source

While no official responses from the XPL development team or major market leaders were documented, the community remains watchful of potential regulatory or economic impacts. The transaction has indeed attracted heightened interest in XPL trading.

XPL Trading Soars Even as Price Dips by 10.22%

Did you know? Historically, whale trades like @RegbilTrades’ 19x profit potentially lead to rapid price shifts, reflecting how substantial individual investments can impact market dynamics.

According to CoinMarketCap, Plasma (XPL) is trading at $1.24, with a market cap of $2.24 billion and a 24-hour volume of $4.6 billion (+10.82%). The token’s price fell by 10.22% in the past day but gained 49.45% over seven days. XPL’s trading activity is notably high.

Plasma(XPL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 22:23 UTC on September 26, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from Coincu suggest the financial outcome of this whale purchase could prompt technological and regulatory outlooks for XPL. Increased trading following such substantial investments underscores the volatility and potential regulatory attention the cryptocurrency space might encounter.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/altcoin/xpl-token-whale-investment/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
