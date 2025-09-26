The post Whales and ETF Inflows Shape the Next Big Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 25 September 2025 | 18:45 Dogecoin has entered a turning point in late September trading, slipping to around $0.23 after a week of steep losses. The decline has left the memecoin hovering over an area that could either anchor a fresh recovery or open the door to another leg lower. Whale Conviction Amid Retail Selling Rather than simply following the charts, the debate now hinges on two competing forces: technical fragility and deep-pocketed confidence. On price action, DOGE has spent months building a wedge-shaped formation, steadily narrowing the range. That squeeze has brought the market back to the same support line that sparked rallies in the past, leaving traders split on whether a breakout higher or a breakdown lower comes next. Away from technicals, whale activity has stolen the spotlight. Blockchain trackers picked up an aggressive accumulation spree this week, with wallets holding between 100,000 and 1 billion DOGE absorbing roughly 2 billion tokens in just 48 hours. That buying spree, worth nearly half a billion dollars, lifted their combined stash above 29 billion coins – a powerful show of conviction in a week marked by heavy retail selling. ETF Momentum Fuels Institutional Interest At the same time, institutional interest is quietly reshaping the outlook. The newly launched REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF has already seen more than $8.7 million in inflows, despite only debuting last week. The SEC’s broader approval of standardized spot crypto ETF rules has also shortened the path for other issuers, including Grayscale, Bitwise, and 21Shares, all of whom are preparing DOGE products of their own. These funds could transform the memecoin from a retail-dominated asset into a regulated exposure vehicle for mainstream investors. The clash between technical pressure, whale conviction, and institutional demand now defines the narrative. If ETF momentum and whale positioning outweigh chart signals,… The post Whales and ETF Inflows Shape the Next Big Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 25 September 2025 | 18:45 Dogecoin has entered a turning point in late September trading, slipping to around $0.23 after a week of steep losses. The decline has left the memecoin hovering over an area that could either anchor a fresh recovery or open the door to another leg lower. Whale Conviction Amid Retail Selling Rather than simply following the charts, the debate now hinges on two competing forces: technical fragility and deep-pocketed confidence. On price action, DOGE has spent months building a wedge-shaped formation, steadily narrowing the range. That squeeze has brought the market back to the same support line that sparked rallies in the past, leaving traders split on whether a breakout higher or a breakdown lower comes next. Away from technicals, whale activity has stolen the spotlight. Blockchain trackers picked up an aggressive accumulation spree this week, with wallets holding between 100,000 and 1 billion DOGE absorbing roughly 2 billion tokens in just 48 hours. That buying spree, worth nearly half a billion dollars, lifted their combined stash above 29 billion coins – a powerful show of conviction in a week marked by heavy retail selling. ETF Momentum Fuels Institutional Interest At the same time, institutional interest is quietly reshaping the outlook. The newly launched REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF has already seen more than $8.7 million in inflows, despite only debuting last week. The SEC’s broader approval of standardized spot crypto ETF rules has also shortened the path for other issuers, including Grayscale, Bitwise, and 21Shares, all of whom are preparing DOGE products of their own. These funds could transform the memecoin from a retail-dominated asset into a regulated exposure vehicle for mainstream investors. The clash between technical pressure, whale conviction, and institutional demand now defines the narrative. If ETF momentum and whale positioning outweigh chart signals,…

Whales and ETF Inflows Shape the Next Big Move

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 01:42
Altcoins
  • 25 September 2025
  • |
  • 18:45

Dogecoin has entered a turning point in late September trading, slipping to around $0.23 after a week of steep losses.

The decline has left the memecoin hovering over an area that could either anchor a fresh recovery or open the door to another leg lower.

Whale Conviction Amid Retail Selling

Rather than simply following the charts, the debate now hinges on two competing forces: technical fragility and deep-pocketed confidence. On price action, DOGE has spent months building a wedge-shaped formation, steadily narrowing the range. That squeeze has brought the market back to the same support line that sparked rallies in the past, leaving traders split on whether a breakout higher or a breakdown lower comes next.

Away from technicals, whale activity has stolen the spotlight. Blockchain trackers picked up an aggressive accumulation spree this week, with wallets holding between 100,000 and 1 billion DOGE absorbing roughly 2 billion tokens in just 48 hours. That buying spree, worth nearly half a billion dollars, lifted their combined stash above 29 billion coins – a powerful show of conviction in a week marked by heavy retail selling.

ETF Momentum Fuels Institutional Interest

At the same time, institutional interest is quietly reshaping the outlook. The newly launched REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF has already seen more than $8.7 million in inflows, despite only debuting last week. The SEC’s broader approval of standardized spot crypto ETF rules has also shortened the path for other issuers, including Grayscale, Bitwise, and 21Shares, all of whom are preparing DOGE products of their own. These funds could transform the memecoin from a retail-dominated asset into a regulated exposure vehicle for mainstream investors.

The clash between technical pressure, whale conviction, and institutional demand now defines the narrative. If ETF momentum and whale positioning outweigh chart signals, Dogecoin could be setting up for another explosive run. If not, the $0.23 region may mark the beginning of a longer correction.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

