Whales Anticipate Bitcoin Boost to $190,000 This December—but Analyst Warns of Looming Danger ⋆ ZyCrypto

Whales Anticipate Bitcoin Boost to $190,000 This December—but Analyst Warns of Looming Danger

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 04:20
Big Bitcoin whales are anticipating a rally that could send the asset to $190,000—a never-before-seen price level, but a handful of barriers remain ahead, as one market player highlights.

Crypto trader and analyst Adrian Zduńczyk took to X to share that on August 29th and 30th, the crypto market witnessed some major changes, including the expiration of $15B options. 17% of Solana ripped, Mantle treasury hitting $4 billion, ETH developers shipping new upgrades, and whales targeting $160,000 to $190,000 are attainable prices for Bitcoin (BTC).

However, as the analyst observed, Bitcoin dipped near the $108,000 price mark last week. Should selling pressure continue to increase, the asset could drop to the $100,000 price level, the analyst asserts.

As the analyst noted, fear and greed sit at 51, which reads as neutral, with neither euphoria nor panic, as miners remain in a profitable zone. However, this season is “ugly.”  As he further explained, August marked a -3.66% month-to-date decline. Additionally, September has historically been Bitcoin’s worst month with a major -55% in annual return.

While ETF inflows could stabilize the market, the market analyst maintains that Bitcoin may be preparing to enter troubled waters.

“Institutions loading BTC calls, $15B expiry, ETH dev momentum, SOL strong, Mantle’s $4B treasury, NFT traction on Base & Pudgy – all moved the adoption needle big. But turbulence ahead – be ready for the worst.”

At the time of this report, the leading cryptocurrency is trading at $111,249, with gains over the last 24 hours reaching 0.23%. The asset could continue to head lower if bulls fail to hold above the $105,000 price level.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/whales-anticipate-bitcoin-boost-to-190000-this-december-but-analyst-warns-of-looming-danger/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
