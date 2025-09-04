Whales Bet Big on BlockDAG as its Presale Hits $395M While Dogecoin Sell-Off & SEI Stagnation Continue

The Dogecoin price update shows fresh weakness after a brief surge, pulling back near $0.225 as a classic sell-the-news event unfolds. Meanwhile, SEI technical analysis points to a token trapped in consolidation, stuck above $0.2917 as volume shrinks and RSI signals neutrality.

Against this backdrop of hesitation, BlockDAG(BDAG) is powering ahead with unmatched momentum. With $395 million raised in presale, 26 billion BDAG sold, 200,000 holders already involved, 19,600 miners purchased, and 3 million X1 app users live, BlockDAG is not just speculation. It is shaping into a contender with adoption levels rarely seen before launch. Analysts now suggest it could debut among the top 50 cryptos, putting it firmly on the radar as the best crypto to buy in 2025.

DOGE Sell-Off Deepens, $0.225 Becomes the Key Battle

Dogecoin dropped another 2.04 percent to $0.2314 within the past 24 hours, erasing much of the enthusiasm from its brief rally. That surge followed news of a major mining firm acquisition, but the reaction was short-lived as traders locked in profits. Trading against Indonesia’s rupiah fluctuated between 3,679 and 3,977, while volume spiked by 69 percent, showing strong but cautious participation.

This correction reflects a textbook sell-the-news pattern, where profit-taking outweighs optimism. On-chain data shows long trades still slightly outpacing shorts, but heavy sell orders remain concentrated around $0.25, keeping upside pressure muted. If support near $0.225 gives way, Dogecoin may face deeper losses.

For those tracking the Dogecoin price prediction, this moment is crucial, as the market is demanding conviction before any rebound can take hold.

SEI Faces Decision Point: Breakout or Breakdown Ahead?

SEI continues to hover above its support at $0.2917, and analysts agree that this level represents a turning point. A move past the 20-day moving average at $0.3172 could unleash a rally toward $0.35, but hesitation dominates for now. Technical readings are mixed, with RSI neutral at 49.7 and Bollinger Bands tightening, both signs of lower volatility before a sharp swing.

Trading volume has slipped to around 21.9 million, reinforcing that buyers and sellers are evenly matched. This consolidation creates tension, as momentum is likely building for a decisive move. For those following SEI price outlooks, this may be a pivotal entry zone. A clean breakout above resistance could ignite strong upside, while a loss of support risks sending prices lower. In either case, SEI is standing at a moment where timing will make the difference.

BlockDAG Presale Hits $395M as Team Preps Major Deployment Event

BlockDAG is ready to host a major Deployment Event in Singapore. After withdrawing from Token2049 due to local restrictions on presale promotions, the team opted to launch its own flagship event. Additionally, BlockDAG has introduced a new special presale price of $0.0013 per BDAG until October 1. This rate will remain in effect for the final 30 days leading up to deployment. With over $395 million raised, 26 billion BDAG coins sold, and 200,000 holders joining early, analysts are now suggesting BlockDAG could debut inside the top 50 by market cap.

Despite being priced at $0.03 in Batch 30, new buyers can avail a special price of $0.0013 until October 1. Early participants from Batch 1 at $0.001 are already sitting on 2,900 percent gains, while newcomers still have a clear shot at strong upside. With projections pointing to $1, buyers today could see around 3,000 percent growth. Two recent whale entries of $4.4 million and $4.3 million highlight just how much confidence is pouring into BDAG.

Beyond capital, adoption metrics are equally impressive. The X1 miner app has already attracted over 3 million users, giving BlockDAG one of the largest pre-mainnet communities ever recorded. Combined with 19,600 ASIC miners sold, the network has hardware, funding, and participation already locked in.

From Presale to Powerhouse: BlockDAG’s Road to the Top 50

Dogecoin’s price swings underline the dangers of hype-driven rallies, while SEI’s technical picture shows a market waiting for direction. In sharp contrast, BlockDAG is laying a foundation that rivals established projects even before the mainnet launch. Its presale has surpassed $395 million, it already counts millions of miners and holders, and whales are committing multimillion-dollar allocations.

Wth projections pointing toward $1 after listing, the opportunity for massive upside remains. Analysts estimate a massive climb to $0.05 on debut, with long-term potential far higher if it secures a top 50 position. For anyone searching the market for the best crypto to buy in 2025, BlockDAG is increasingly viewed as the frontrunner.

