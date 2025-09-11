Whales Dump 140M ADA but $1.86 Cardano Price Target Still in Play

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/11 16:59
TLDR:

  • Whales offloaded 140M ADA in two weeks, yet Cardano price still holds above $0.88 support and shows recovery momentum.
  • ADA fractal pattern points to a potential 260% rally from current levels, targeting $1.86 if cycle plays out.
  • Key support sits near $0.81, while resistance around $1.33 could decide whether ADA breaks higher or stalls.
  • Trading volume tops $1.2B in 24 hours, suggesting rising market participation despite recent whale profit-taking.

Cardano’s price is heating up again, and traders are watching closely. A key fractal pattern is hinting that ADA could be in the early stages of a strong rally. The crypto market has seen similar setups before, where ADA surged sharply after bottoming.

Current conditions suggest that the cycle may be repeating, though whales have been selling heavily. Investors now want to see whether ADA can hold key levels and push toward $1.86.

Whales Sell 140M ADA but Price Holds

On-chain activity shows that large holders sold over 140 million ADA in the past two weeks, according to market analyst Ali. 

The selling comes after ADA recovered from its latest low and started trending upward. Despite this selling pressure, the price remains above $0.88, showing resilience in the market.

Bitcoinsensus analysts pointed to a repeating fractal pattern that has historically preceded major rallies. In past cycles, ADA gained 260% and 360% after forming a bottom. If history repeats, the next rally could push ADA toward $1.86, a level that matches the 260% projection.

Support near $0.81 is viewed as a critical line for bulls to defend. Holding this level keeps the fractal intact, while a drop below could invalidate the pattern. Resistance around $1.33 remains the next major area to watch before price can extend toward $1.86.

Trading volume is also climbing, with CoinGecko reporting more than $1.2 billion traded in the past 24 hours. This rising activity suggests traders are positioning for a larger move ahead.

Cardano price on CoinGecko

Cardano Price Fractal Targets $1.86

The weekly chart shows ADA still respecting its upward trend line, which analysts view as a positive sign for bulls. If price action continues to mirror past cycles, the market could be preparing for a strong breakout.

Momentum appears to be building gradually, with price posting an 8.3% gain over the past week. A decisive push above $1.33 would confirm that buyers remain in control.

Analysts stressed that volume and momentum must stay elevated for this fractal to fully play out. A sustained breakout would likely accelerate buying pressure, drawing in fresh liquidity.

Until then, traders are focused on whether ADA can defend its support levels while digesting recent whale selling. The next few weeks could decide if this setup delivers the projected 260% rally.

