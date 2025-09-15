Whales Pour into Bitcoin Hyper Presale, Sending It to $16M in its Bid to Supercharge Bitcoin

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/15 18:10
CreatorBid
BID$0.10086-7.83%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30537-7.23%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5287-3.83%

The Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) presale continues to heat up, with whales buying $64K worth of $HYPER tokens over the past weekend. This saw the project raise over $16M on its ongoing fundraiser.

As a Layer 2 project, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has the potential to transform the Bitcoin ecosystem and make transactions faster and cheaper, while expanding $BTC’s utility.

Bitcoin’s Need for Speed, Low-Cost and Flexibility

Bitcoin ($BTC) has been changing the world of finance ever since its launch in 2009. While initially seen as a highly speculative and risky investment, it has gained legitimacy among institutions.

In fact, funds and public companies now own roughly 12.3% of all bitcoins. With the amount of $BTC capped at 21M, that translates to about 2.5M owned by these organizations.

Ecoinometrics' post on X showing companies owning 12.3% of Bitcoin.

Yet, despite all the buzz, Bitcoin has a few drawbacks.

The chain’s simplified script makes Bitcoin one of the most secure cryptocurrencies. However, it limits Bitcoin from being used in more advanced applications, such as smart contracts, dApps, DeFi protocols, and NFTs.

What’s more, the chain can only handle up to seven transactions per second (TPS). In contrast, popular chains like Ethereum and Solana can handle up to 119.1 TPS and 65K TPS, respectively. This leads to congestion, which in turn makes Bitcoin transactions expensive.

Bitcoin's transactions per second numbers compared to other chains.

Bitcoin Hyper to the Rescue

While updating Bitcoin’s code could make it faster and more scalable, this would come at the cost of its security.

This reluctance to fiddle with Bitcoin’s base layer may be why investors are looking to Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) for an alternative solution.

Bitcoin Hyper aims to create a Bitcoin Layer 2. This will serve as a fast lane to Bitcoin’s congested highway. By bringing your $BTC over to the L2, you’ll be able to enjoy faster and cheaper transactions, and use your sats for staking, interacting with dApps, and other applications.

Here’s how the L2 will work once launched:

Bitcoin Hyper Layer 2 -- How it works.

📖For a complete lowdown on the project, be sure to check out our ‘What is Bitcoin Hyper?’ page. Here, we’ll cover everything from its tokenomics to community sentiment to help you decide if this is the presale for you.

Unlocking Bitcoin Hyper’s Benefits with the $HYPER Token

Powering Bitcoin Hyper is its native $HYPER tokens.

Investor interest in this presale is rising, with whale buys worth over $64K pouring in this weekend, sending the total raise to over $16M.

When the L2 launches, holders can use $HYPER for gas fees. They’ll also enjoy exclusive features and governance rights.

At the moment, you can buy tokens at the official Bitcoin Hyper presale page or via the Best Wallet app.

If you’re on the website, simply connect your crypto wallet to the presale widget, and then buy $HYPER using your credit/debit card or crypto.

There’s less than two days left until the next price increase, though, so it’s best to act quickly.

Staking your tokens is another option if you want to earn passive rewards. In return, you’ll receive 71% p.a. in staking rewards.

For more information on joining the presale, check out our page on how to buy Bitcoin Hyper.

If you feel like you’ve missed your chance with Bitcoin, the good news is that Bitcoin Hyper could be the next best thing. According to our Bitcoin Hyper price prediction, $HYPER has the potential to reach as much as $1.50 by 2030.

Things can get even better when Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) launches, as its Layer 2 can potentially turbocharge the Bitcoin ecosystem just as adoption swells to new highs.

Get ahead of the curve — join the Bitcoin Hyper presale today.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-presale-raises-16m/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $16M As Whales Buy $64K, Is This the Next Crypto to Explode?

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $16M As Whales Buy $64K, Is This the Next Crypto to Explode?

Bitcoin is slow and expensive, especially at peak times.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30573-6.68%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/15 18:42
Share
Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In

Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In

The post Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because the debate over the economy’s future is not going away. From warnings of a downturn to bold calls that the recession has been cancelled, the clash of views shapes how investors look at everything from equities to Bitcoin (BTC) and the technologies driving the next cycle. Recession Cancelled? Why Wall Street Is Divided on Bitcoin, AI, and Market Cycles Sponsored Sponsored The US recession drumbeat refuses to fade, but markets are increasingly tuning it out. On one side, Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi maintains a 48% probability that the US economy will tip into recession within the next 12 months. His outlook suggests lingering fragility despite resilient growth data. Zandi’s warning echoes recent consumer and labor market data showing mixed signals. Retail sales remain strong, jobless claims have ticked higher, and inflation’s path remains uncertain. “Investors who think the recession risk has gone away are mistaken,” Zandi cautioned. The analyst notes that shocks in energy markets or tighter credit conditions could quickly upend growth. On the other hand, Global Macro Investor’s Julien Bittel Visser insists the “recession is cancelled.” In a recent conversation with Anthony Pompliano, he dismissed traditional macro fears. The investor highlighted how narratives of contraction are being replaced by enthusiasm around technology and digital assets. “The only thing that matters now is AI and crypto…Everything else is just noise,” Visser said. Sponsored Sponsored Visser argues that equity markets and Bitcoin are primed for a melt-up as capital reallocates toward the only two trades that matter: artificial intelligence (AI) and crypto. He pointed to fresh technical breakouts across Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Sui as evidence of broadening market participation beyond Bitcoin. He added…
SUI
SUI$3.5329-5.21%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,047.92-0.63%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016954-0.88%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 17:53
Share
The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. House of Representatives is considering advancing the market structure legislation CLARITY Act and the stablecoin bill GENIUS Act
Union
U$0.01021-4.84%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013117-9.89%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.088+0.22%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:38
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $16M As Whales Buy $64K, Is This the Next Crypto to Explode?

Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

Nemo Protocol to issue debt token to compensate $2.6m hack victims

London Stock Exchange Group executes it’s first blockchain-powered transaction