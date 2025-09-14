Whales rule the PUMP market: But can they keep bears at bay?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 17:14
SIX
SIX$0.02184+0.69%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009477+3.30%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0020118-0.96%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006349+0.76%
Capverse
CAP$0.14708-2.29%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.008222+27.57%

Key Takeaways

PUMP rallied 31%, reaching a high of $0.008456 before slightly retracing to $0.0082 at press time. Whales scooped up 3.24 billion tokens, with Buy Volume rising to 17 billion.

Pump.fun [PUMP] soared 31% reaching a new high of $0.008456 before slightly retracing to $0.0082 at press time. 

Over this period, the memecoin’s market cap surged 23% reaching a new ATH of $2.8 billion, while volume jumped 47% to $904 million. 

Often, when these two surge in tandem, it signals steady capital inflow and growing on-chain activity. 

Buyers dominate the market

As PUMP rallied, buyers jumped in to chase the uptrend. According to Coinalyze, the memecoin recorded a positive Delta over the past day after previously turning negative. 

Source: Coinalyze

Within 24 hours, PUMP saw 17.7 billion in Buy Volume, compared to 15.8 billion in Sell Volume.

As a result, the altcoin recorded a positive Buy Sell Delta of 1.9 billion, a clear sign of aggressive spot accumulation. 

Whales lead the charge 

Whales led the way amid soaring demand for PUMP. According to Nansen, whale-accumulating addresses have dominated the market over the past six days. 

On the 14th of September, whales purchased 3.24 billion tokens, a decrease from their 6.25 billion total buy on the 13th of September. 

Source: Nansen

At press time, PUMP’s Whale Balance Change was 1.8 billion, a drop from 3.1 billion the previous day, a clear sign of aggressive whale accumulation.

Notably, whales have recorded a positive Whale Balance Change for six consecutive days. 

Profit-takers not left behind 

With PUMP rallying for 13 consecutive days, investors, especially whales who went long during the dip, enjoyed massive profits.

According to On-chain Lens, a whale holding a PUMP long position with 5x leverage is currently sitting on an unrealized profit of $7.8M.

Source: On-chain Lens

Unsurprisingly, amid record-breaking profit margins, market participants have turned to aggressive profit realization.

According to CoinGlass, PUMP recorded a positive Spot Netflow for four consecutive days. At press time, netflow was $3.2 million, a significant drop from $20 million recorded on the 13th of September. 

Source: CoinGlass

Such a spike in netflow reflects increased inflows compared to outflows, a clear sign of increased selling activity. Historically, increased selling pressure has always led to lower prices.

More gains ahead?

PUMP recorded a sustained uptrend amid rising demand across all market participants.

As a result, the memecoin’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) surged to 85, reaching the overbought zone. At the same time, its Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) jumped to 0.26, further confirming buyer’s dominance.

Source: TradingView

If buyers, especially whales, continue to accumulate, PUMP is most likely to make more gains. In doing so, it will hit $0.009 and target $0.01.

However, if profit takers overrun the market, there will be a retrace, with PUMP dropping to $0.0068.

Next: Ethereum maps a 6-month privacy plan – What changes for users now

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/whales-rule-the-pump-market-but-can-they-keep-bears-at-bay/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano Consolidation Ending? ADA Targets $1.16 After Breakout Signal

Cardano Consolidation Ending? ADA Targets $1.16 After Breakout Signal

Cardano (ADA) has spent close to a year moving inside a descending channel, but conditions are shifting toward a breakout. Rose Premium Signals highlighted the setup, noting that consolidation appears to be ending. ADA now trades near $0.93, resting just under a cluster of resistances that could determine the next trend. The price has been […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.742-3.85%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02926-1.81%
Cardano
ADA$0.9134-2.53%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/14 17:00
Share
Cosmoverse 2025 Heads to Split, Croatia – Connecting Global Web3 Leaders with Institutional Voices in Southeast Europe

Cosmoverse 2025 Heads to Split, Croatia – Connecting Global Web3 Leaders with Institutional Voices in Southeast Europe

Cosmoverse, the flagship conference for the Cosmos ecosystem, is officially coming to Split, Croatia, from October 30 to November 1, 2025.
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/14 15:00
Share
Ethereum werkt aan zes maanden roadmap voor meer privacy

Ethereum werkt aan zes maanden roadmap voor meer privacy

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Ethereum Foundation heeft een nieuw initiatief gelanceerd onder de naam Privacy Stewards for Ethereum. Dit programma moet in de komende zes maanden privacy functies integreren in verschillende lagen van het netwerk. Denk daarbij aan privétransacties, decentrale identiteiten en zelfs vertrouwelijke stemmechanismen. De timing is opvallend. Terwijl Amerikaanse toezichthouders juist strengere regels voor DeFi en verplichte identiteitscontroles overwegen, kiest Ethereum ervoor om privacy te versterken. Met een historisch hoge uitstroom van validators lijkt de nadruk op privacy voor het netwerk een strategische zet te worden. Laten we hieronder verder bekijken wat het plan voor ons als beleggers in petto heeft. De roadmap van PSE Het PSE programma heeft een duidelijke roadmap gepresenteerd die in drie tot zes maanden moet worden uitgerold. Het plan omvat onder andere de ontwikkeling van PlasmaFold, een Layer-2 oplossing die anonieme transfers mogelijk maakt. Daarnaast wordt gewerkt aan vertrouwelijke stemmen binnen het ecosysteem en aan verbeterde bescherming van DeFi gebruikers. Ook bekende problemen zoals het lekken van RPC-data en de blootstelling van identiteitsgegevens worden aangepakt. Zero-knowledge proofs moeten de basis worden om privacy te garanderen zonder dat gebruikerservaring verloren gaat. Volgens de Ethereum Foundation is privacy belangrijk om de rol van Ethereum als wereldwijde infrastructuur voor digitale handel, identiteit en samenwerking waar te maken. Zonder bescherming van transacties en persoonlijke data kan dat niet worden benut. Regulering in tegenovergestelde richting Toch staat dit haaks op de koers die de Amerikaanse overheid lijkt te willen varen. Het ministerie van Financiën onderzoekt voorstellen waarbij identiteitscontroles rechtstreeks in DeFi smart contracts zouden worden ingebouwd. Critici waarschuwen dat dit een vorm van surveillance in de kern van DeFi kan vastleggen. Ethereum oprichter Vitalik Buterin heeft zich eerder uitgesproken over dit spanningsveld. Volgens hem is privacy een enorm belangrijk mensenrecht en is overmatige transparantie in blockchain technologie eerder een zwakte dan een kracht. Validator uitstroom geeft extra druk Naast de regulering druk speelt er nog een ander probleem. Het aantal validators dat de netwerk staking verlaat is opgelopen tot ruim 2,7 miljoen ETH wat een recordhoogte is. Hoewel dit niet per se wijst op wantrouwen in het netwerk, kan het wel duiden op winstnemingen of een herschikking van portfolio’s. Ethereum validator exit queue just hit 2,673,340 $ETH. This is the highest level ever in ETH history. pic.twitter.com/ZT65ygqYcv — Ted (@TedPillows) September 13, 2025 Samen zorgen deze ontwikkelingen ervoor dat privacy niet langer een luxe is voor Ethereum, maar eerder een noodzaak om het ecosysteem toekomstbestendig te maken. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Ethereum werkt aan zes maanden roadmap voor meer privacy is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001787+1.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018181+4.91%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004018-3.08%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 16:46
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano Consolidation Ending? ADA Targets $1.16 After Breakout Signal

Cosmoverse 2025 Heads to Split, Croatia – Connecting Global Web3 Leaders with Institutional Voices in Southeast Europe

Ethereum werkt aan zes maanden roadmap voor meer privacy

Chainlink koers richting $100 – crypto expert analyseert LINK voor Q3 2025

Shiba Inu Network Faces Multi-Million Dollar Flash Loan Attack