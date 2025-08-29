[Whales who opened long ETH after selling HYPE] ETH long positions are on the verge of liquidation, with a floating loss of $19.27 million

PANews reported on August 29th that according to on-chain analyst Ember, the long Ethereum position of the whale who sold HYPE and went long on ETH is on the verge of liquidation, with the long ETH position now suffering a paper loss of $19.27 million. The liquidation price for this long position of 86,800 ETH ($380 million) was $4,344. The current ETH price is $4,386, less than $50 lower.
