What a shortcut for ETF approvals could mean for crypto

Experts weighed in on how a recent policy change at the US Securities and Exchange Commission could affect retail crypto investors.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission approved new listing standards for commodity-based trust shares last week, a policy shift that could shorten the path to launching spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs), but questions remain for some investors.
Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart said the policy change, announced by the SEC on Sept. 17, would be a positive move toward a “wave of spot crypto ETP launches.”
Eric Balchunas, another senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, suggested that the SEC had just cleared the regulatory tape for crypto ETFs “so long as they have futures on Coinbase,” hinting at the different regulations that applicants will face depending on the investible vehicle they plan to offer.
