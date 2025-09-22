What Bitcoin (BTC) Price Needs to Make It to $350,000?

An analyst predicted that Bitcoin (BTC) price could reach $350,000. This would happen if the cryptocurrency captured just 30% of the Gold market share.

This prediction follows another forecast made earlier this month. At that time, a different analyst said Bitcoin could climb higher over the next year.

The reason, they explained, is that Bitcoin has often risen after gold reached record highs.

$350,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction if it Achieves…

The Bitcoin Therapist highlighted an important comparison between gold and Bitcoin. Gold had a market capitalization of nearly $24 trillion.

In contrast, Bitcoin’s market cap stood at about $2.4 trillion. This meant gold was valued at more than ten times the worth of Bitcoin.

The post suggested that if Bitcoin were revalued to just 30% of gold’s market value, its price could have reached approximately $350,000 per coin.

One of the respondents on the tweet, Lynxx pointed out that Bitcoin was still valued at under 10% of gold’s market cap.

He argued that even a conservative adjustment could have justified Bitcoin rising to $350,000 or more.

Meanwhile, Bitpulse took a historical angle. He noted that gold had thousands of years to build its reputation as a store of value.

However, he emphasized that Bitcoin, as a superior digital version of gold, could have been on the verge of its own historic breakout.

Bitcoin Price Tends to Trade in Sync with Gold

Just recently, gold price reached a new historic record, climbing above $3,500 per ounce. Meanwhile, Bitcoin, which has often traded in sync with gold, also climbed to $115,537.

The cryptocurrency, which has a history of rallying after gold sets fresh highs. If that pattern holds true, Bitcoin could see an even stronger move within the next year.

Previous gold all-time highs have shown a clear pattern for Bitcoin. At first, Bitcoin tends to lag behind. However, over a six- to twelve-month period, it often outperforms.

For example, in August 2011, gold reached a high of $1,921 per ounce. One year later, Bitcoin had risen by 145%.

The same pattern appeared in August 2020, when gold peaked near $2,070. In just three months, Bitcoin gained 68%.

After six months, it was up 286%. By twelve months, the cryptocurrency had climbed 315%.

Will Bitcoin Price Reach $350,000?

Near the end of last year, Robert Kiyosaki, the well-known author of Rich Dad, Poor Dad, made a bold prediction that Bitcoin would reach $350,000.

In the post on X, Kiyosaki described Bitcoin as a reliable store of value and a shield against economic instability.

He also advised his followers to keep their Bitcoin in private wallets instead of relying on institutional products.

Kiyosaki further claimed that major financial players, including BlackRock, were keeping Bitcoin’s price artificially low.

According to him, this allowed large investors to accumulate more at cheaper levels. Despite these alleged efforts to suppress the price, Kiyosaki remained confident about Bitcoin’s future.

He forecast that the cryptocurrency could climb sharply and reach $350,000 by 2025.

Another early adopter and influencer of Bitcoin, Jeremie Davinci, had a similar price forecast, eyeing $350,000.

In a post on X , Davinci shared his perspective on where Bitcoin could be headed. He highlighted the link between the cost of mining one Bitcoin and its eventual market price.

According to him, Bitcoin has consistently shown a pattern in past bull markets. Its price has often climbed to five times the cost of mining during those cycles.

As per this metric, Davinci expressed a bold claim that Bitcoin could eventually rise to $350,000 if historical patterns continued.