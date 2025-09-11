What Does It Mean For The Market?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 11:11
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017226+7.56%
Ethena
ENA$0.783-2.91%



























































Skip to content
Home Crypto News Arthur Hayes’ Bold ENA Withdrawal: What Does it Mean for the Market?













Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/arthur-hayes-ena-withdrawal/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solana could be next to see big institutional returns after Bitcoin and Ethereum: Bitwise

Solana could be next to see big institutional returns after Bitcoin and Ethereum: Bitwise

Solana (SOL) could be next to pull off a major price run after Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), according to Bitwise's Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Matt Hougan, who claims there are available ingredients for an "epic end-of-year run."
Solana
SOL$223.48+2.34%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,106.59+2.27%
Epic Chain
EPIC$2.0395+5.96%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/11 09:06
Share
PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.835+0.56%
Xai
XAI$0.05106+1.93%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.01143-14.45%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 17:30
Share
Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

PANews reported on June 19 that Moonshot announced the launch of Gorbagana ($GOR) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$3.7 million and its 24-hour trading volume
Gorbagana
GOR$0.011094-11.12%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0971+21.07%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:59
Share

Trending News

More

Solana could be next to see big institutional returns after Bitcoin and Ethereum: Bitwise

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, raised approximately £3.795 million through the issuance of new shares

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event