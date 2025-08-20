What does trust look like without LinkedIn?

By: Medium
2025/08/20 14:24
Threshold
T$0.01603-1.65%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004698-5.52%
Succinct
PROVE$1.1505-4.82%
PlugToken
PLUG$0.00003848-4.96%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1185-0.91%
Wink
LIKE$0.011602-2.74%

In Web2, reputation is outsourced. You don’t prove your skills yourself

  • LinkedIn does it by showing your work history,
  • Twitter does it by showing your following,
  • GitHub does it by showing your code.

These platforms act as validators, deciding how others see you. Web3 doesn’t work that way. There is no central authority presenting a clean version of who you are.

Your “reputation” lives across many contexts: wallet history, DAO participation, event check-ins, NFT ownership, contributions in community calls. The raw proof is there, but it’s scattered and unreadable.

The problem is not about having too little data. It’s about designing systems that can make that data meaningful to humans.

Why the old models don’t carry over

Fragmentation: On-chain records are precise but siloed. A DAO vote on one chain, a grant contribution on another, an event POAP in a third — no interface ties them together.

Verification gap: A wallet shows you clicked “confirm,” but not whether your contribution mattered. The nuance of expertise and intent is lost.

Lack of context: Blockchain data is objective, but without interpretation it fails as social proof. “Address voted yes” tells you nothing about the credibility of that decision.

This leaves users in a strange position: the most “trustless” systems still require trust in off-chain platforms (Discord, Telegram, Twitter) to build actual confidence.

UX directions worth exploring

Portable reputation: Reputation should travel with the user, not reset in every app. Interfaces that plug into a reputation graph could let users carry verifiable context wherever they go.

Composability of signals: Reputation doesn’t need to be one-dimensional. Imagine proposals where users back decisions not just with tokens, but with their proven track record — contributions, reviews, attestations.

Progressive disclosure: Dumping raw logs doesn’t help. A good UX layer would summarize reputation (“20 verified contributions across 5 DAOs”) while letting people drill down for details.

User-controlled visibility: Reputation should be modular. You may want to showcase your governance history in one space, but highlight creative projects in another. Interfaces should allow selective sharing, not all-or-nothing exposure.

Temporal framing: Reputation isn’t static. Showing recency (“active this month”) matters as much as lifetime stats. Good UX balances both.

The bigger picture

If reputation in Web3 remains unreadable, people will keep falling back to Web2 platforms to interpret trust, checking a founder’s Twitter, scanning their LinkedIn, or DM’ing them on Telegram.

This defeats the point of decentralized ecosystems. The opportunity here isn’t just technical — it’s design. UX can translate messy, distributed proofs into human-readable signals.

It can make credibility portable across apps, allow people to curate their identity, and let communities weigh contributions without relying on external validators.

Until that happens, trust in Web3 will remain an unfinished promise: technically verifiable, but socially unusable.

What does trust look like without LinkedIn? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI token presale has now crossed the $2 million mark, with over 161 million $OZ tokens sold in Phase 4. The project is currently listed at a price of $0.005 and has been appealing to investors given the fact that it is estimated to grow to a price of $2.80. Backed by CertiK audits […] The post Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Triathon
GROW$0.0105+1.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01401-0.14%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1165-0.85%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 15:30
Share
China Rare Earth Group solemnly declares that it has never conducted any form of cooperation, consultation or planning with relevant institutions or units regarding the so-called "rare earth RMB stabl

China Rare Earth Group solemnly declares that it has never conducted any form of cooperation, consultation or planning with relevant institutions or units regarding the so-called "rare earth RMB stabl

PANews reported on August 11th that some online media outlets have recently circulated information claiming that "China Rare Earth Group, Ant Group, and the People's Bank of China are jointly
SuperRare
RARE$0.05816+7.18%
FORM
FORM$3.6096-1.04%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01857-0.21%
Share
PANews2025/08/11 20:05
Share
Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Recently, Binance Web3 Wallet has created a huge wave in the Web3 wallet market with its innovative "Alpha" gameplay. Its market share has risen sharply, occupying 90% of the market, which is remarkable.
Stella
ALPHA$0.01487-8.03%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0265-0.67%
Share
PANews2025/05/12 15:35
Share

Trending News

More

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

China Rare Earth Group solemnly declares that it has never conducted any form of cooperation, consultation or planning with relevant institutions or units regarding the so-called "rare earth RMB stabl

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

The Stablecoin War: USDC vs Decentralized Alternatives