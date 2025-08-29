What Happens When Bitcoin Wins?

He paints a picture of a world where predictable monetary policy replaces the Fed’s rate experiments, and Bitcoin becomes a global network and payment system. Treasuries collapse, Keynesian economics fades, and the once-reliable pillars of bonds and real estate crumble.

As fiat currencies and stablecoins scramble for survival, billionaires make the flip—migrating their wealth into crypto. The era of unlimited money printing ends. Bitcoin, Balaji argues, becomes the “government of governments,” a neutral protocol above nation-states.

But victory doesn’t mean safety. He warns of attacks, regulatory pushback, and the need for citizens to choose jurisdictions that respect property rights. Out of this turbulence, new communities rise—network states built on shared values, digital-first, border-optional.

His closing call is simple but urgent: conferences, schools, and builders must now sketch the next blueprint for civilization. Bitcoin’s win, in Balaji’s telling, isn’t just about money—it’s about remaking the world.