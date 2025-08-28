What is BlockDAG? The Hybrid Blockchain Powering 2025’s Best Crypto Presale

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/28 23:00
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003558-1.71%
SphereX
HERE$0.0004+12.04%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002852--%
BlockDAG

For years, crypto investors have been told that presales are high-risk gambles. Many never deliver on their promises. But every so often, a project emerges that redefines expectations. BlockDAG (BDAG) is one such case — a Layer 1 blockchain that has already raised $386M, sold 25.8 billion coins, and onboarded 3 million miners before its mainnet has even launched.

BlockDAG’s technical foundation is what sets it apart. By combining Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) throughput with Proof-of-Work (PoW) security, it creates a hybrid model that addresses two of blockchain’s oldest debates: scalability vs. decentralization.

  • DAG allows for multiple blocks to be confirmed in parallel, significantly increasing speed.
  • PoW secures the network with time-tested resilience.

The result is a chain that can process 10 blocks per second while avoiding the bottlenecks seen in congested networks like Solana. For developers, BlockDAG is EVM-compatible, enabling easy migration of existing Ethereum dApps while offering better scalability. Already, 4,500 developers are building more than 300 decentralized applications for launch.

Presale Scale That Rivals Top L1s

BlockDAG isn’t raising modest sums — it’s chasing a $600M presale target, putting it in the same fundraising league as Avalanche and Aptos. At Batch 30 pricing of $0.03, the project has already sold 25.8 billion tokens across 200,000 holders.

The ROI story is compelling. Batch 1 investors who bought at $0.001 now sit on 2,900% gains. Even at today’s entry price, long-term projections suggest up to 3,233% ROI if BDAG reaches $1 post-launch. This blend of immediate proof and future potential has turned BlockDAG into what many are calling the Best Crypto Presale of 2025.

The presale isn’t just about raising money. BlockDAG has achieved real-world adoption before going live — something most presale projects can’t claim.

  • 3M+ users on the X1 mobile miner app, which allows smartphones to mine BDAG tokens.
  • 19,000+ ASIC miners sold, ensuring decentralized hashrate before mainnet.
  • 200,000 holders already engaging with the ecosystem.
AD 4nXe5 qjq55PC7EvwB1kiZ

This creates a functioning network economy in advance, giving BDAG a stronger foundation at launch than most new blockchains ever see.

Whale Confidence: $10M Pooled

Institutional-sized capital has also taken notice. Two new wallets recently entered with allocations of $4.4M and $4.3M, dethroning the long-time top whale at $3.8M. Together, whales have now pooled over $10M into BDAG.

Whale positioning in presales often sets the tone. Their presence here signals that BlockDAG isn’t just retail hype — it’s attracting serious, calculated bets from large investors.

BlockDAG’s timing couldn’t be better. The project will make its high-profile appearance at Token2049 Singapore (Oct 1–2, 2025), Asia’s largest Web3 gathering. With 25,000+ attendees and 7,000 companies present, the event offers unmatched visibility.

To amplify the moment, BlockDAG introduced a symbolic 2049% presale bonus, available until October 1. This campaign ties BDAG’s growth story directly to one of the most prestigious stages in crypto, ensuring that its presale narrative resonates globally.

AD 4nXdnflI7gvHBo TKtpNvNAQvOnGtSQ4jG2 DFg2Hnsxh1Lf KjRLcDc9BPPs

Why Investors Are Paying Attention

BlockDAG’s rise can be summed up in five factors:

  1. Hybrid DAG + PoW tech balancing speed and security.
  2. $386M raised toward a $600M presale goal.
  3. 3M users, 200K holders, 19K miners before mainnet.
  4. Whales pooling $10M, signaling institutional conviction.
  5. Global spotlight at Token2049, with a 2049% bonus as a catalyst.

Each of these is rare enough in isolation. Together, they make BlockDAG not just another presale — but arguably the Best Crypto Presale of 2025.

Conclusion

So, what is BlockDAG? It’s a blockchain that has already proven itself before launch. It’s a presale project that has delivered measurable ROI to early buyers. And it’s a global story about adoption, capital, and innovation converging at the right time.

With its ecosystem already thriving and its Token2049 spotlight on the horizon, BlockDAG looks less like a speculative bet and more like a movement in motion. For those searching for the next big Layer 1 opportunity, BlockDAG is making its case loudly — and the window to join its presale is closing fast.

AD 4nXcCMj3LjXdaAMPU3l99VUb tfZ5w5vR37d4GrAXn4f1Xev5tCXDaKQHP6L4JE0P20lcP5yasYOLGWQAM

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

What if an AI agent signs transactions on your behalf?

What if an AI agent signs transactions on your behalf?

Imagine opening your wallet app, but instead of approving every swap, bridge, or stake, an AI agent does it for you. It reads the contract, checks risks, compares options, and signs the “best” choice in&nbsp;seconds. No more gas anxiety. No more decoding cryptic approvals. Your AI assistant just “handles&nbsp;it.” Sounds like freedom. But what’s really happening when we hand over that&nbsp;power? Delegating trust to a&nbsp;machine Web3 today is built on explicit user consent. Every transaction needs a signature, and every signature implies: I understand what’s happening. But let’s be honest — most people don’t. They click “approve” on unreadable prompts. If an AI agent takes over, that gap widens. Instead of you not understanding, now you don’t even&nbsp;see. This shifts the trust model&nbsp;from: The agent becomes a new layer of abstraction. And with abstraction comes both safety and&nbsp;danger. The upside Speed &amp; convenience AI can parse contracts instantly, catching risks humans would miss. Approvals could become frictionless, without sacrificing security. Context-aware decisions Agents could weigh gas prices, slippage, and token approvals against your personal preferences, then act accordingly. Always-on protection Instead of reacting to phishing attempts, an AI guard could intercept malicious contracts before you even see&nbsp;them. The downside Loss of agency If your AI decides what’s “safe” to sign, are you still in control? Users may become passive, unable to contest decisions. Single point of failure Compromised AI = compromised wallet. If the model is poisoned, your assets could drain in&nbsp;seconds. Opaque decision-making If an AI declines to sign a transaction, can it explain why in a way you trust? Or will users face the same opacity they do with contracts today — just one layer&nbsp;higher? New attack surface Imagine adversaries training prompts to trick the AI. Instead of phishing humans, they’ll phish machines — and the stakes will be&nbsp;higher. UX implications Explainable approvals Every AI-driven signature should come with a human-readable rationale: “I signed this swap because it’s from Uniswap V3, with your preset max slippage, and no unusual approvals.” Override paths Users must retain the ability to bypass or veto. AI should recommend, not&nbsp;dictate. Granular delegation Maybe your agent handles micro-payments but asks for confirmation on large transfers. Trust should be flexible, not absolute. Transparency of the agent itself Who trained it? Where is it running? How is it updated? Without clear answers, the AI becomes another black&nbsp;box. Why it&nbsp;matters The core promise of Web3 is self-sovereignty: you control your assets. But sovereignty means responsibility, and responsibility often feels like friction. AI agents promise to smooth that friction, but at the cost of moving power away from&nbsp;you. The real design challenge isn’t It’s If we solve that, AI won’t just automate Web3 — it’ll make it&nbsp;usable. What if an AI agent signs transactions on your behalf? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1298+0.46%
Share
Medium2025/08/29 00:16
Share
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4306-2.46%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01932+1.04%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Share
Could Pengu, SPX, or Pepe Be the Next Meme Coin Sensation? A Look at Their Path to Legendary Status

Could Pengu, SPX, or Pepe Be the Next Meme Coin Sensation? A Look at Their Path to Legendary Status

The crypto world is buzzing with speculation about the next big meme coin. Pengu, SPX, and Pepe are capturing attention and sparking discussions. Could one of these digital tokens rise to legendary status? This article explores their journeys, growth potential, and what makes them stand out in a crowded market. Uncover the factors driving their popularity. Pudgy Penguins Price Shows Mixed Signals, Awaiting Breakout Source: tradingview  Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is currently trading between about three to nearly four $0.01. Over the past six months, it's soared almost 237%, reflecting strong potential. The nearest challenge is breaking the four-cent resistance. If it does, pushing towards nearly five $0.01 is possible. However, the price has dipped over 4% in just a week and faces a tough path with losses nearing a quarter in the past month. The current price dances around short-term moving averages, hinting at uncertainty. But PENGU’s upward journey in the long term offers hope, even as short-term numbers battle between gains and losses. The climb past key levels could trigger a significant breakout."Sei Cryptocurrency on the Brink of Breakout with Potential Gains SPX6900 Tests New Heights Despite Recent Dips Source: tradingview  SPX6900's current price is floating between $1.18 and $1.49. Recently, there's been a slight pullback, with a weekly drop of over 6%. Yet, when you look at the bigger picture, the coin has surged by nearly 138% over the last six months. The nearest resistance is at around $1.67; breaking past this could lead SPX to eye the next target of approximately $1.98. If it manages to climb to the second resistance, it could gain over a third in value from current levels. Although there's been a month-long decline of over 40%, SPX's long-term performance shows strength. The current indicators suggest room for growth, provided it can maintain upward momentum. Pepe Gains Ground: Could This Be the Start of a Bull Run? Source: tradingview  Pepe (PEPE) is seeing some price action between $0.000009864 and $0.000011744. It sits just under a resistance point at $0.000012657. If it breaks through, it might head toward the second resistance around $0.000014537, a potential rise of about 24% from its low today. The coin is above its 10-day average but falls short of the 100-day trend. While the price recently dipped 4.38% in a week and 14.37% over the month, it's still higher than six months ago by 28.64%. The RSI at 54.80 suggests it's not overbought nor oversold, hinting room for growth as interest builds. Conclusion Pengu, SPX, and Pepe each have a unique journey and different strengths. Pengu boasts a strong online community. SPX has innovative features that stand out. Pepe, with its connection to popular culture, holds nostalgic appeal. Each one has elements that could make it rise to meme coin sensation status. However, their success will depend on factors like market trends and community support. Investors will need to watch how these coins develop and adapt to future changes. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
SEI
SEI$0.2961-2.47%
SIX
SIX$0.02182-1.17%
SPX6900
SPX$1.2178-3.34%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 23:13
Share

Trending News

More

What if an AI agent signs transactions on your behalf?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Could Pengu, SPX, or Pepe Be the Next Meme Coin Sensation? A Look at Their Path to Legendary Status

US Dept. of Commerce Partners With Chainlink to Bring Macroeconomic Data Onchain

Nasdaq-Listed Caliber Unveils Chainlink (LINK) Treasury Reserve