You might have heard about this term from here and there, but you might not be that familiar with it, and that is why you are here with us to know more about it. To put it in the simplest of terms, Proof of Stake or PoS is a general agreement that has been deployed ... Read more The post What is Proof-of-Stake? appeared first on BiteMyCoin.You might have heard about this term from here and there, but you might not be that familiar with it, and that is why you are here with us to know more about it. To put it in the simplest of terms, Proof of Stake or PoS is a general agreement that has been deployed ... Read more The post What is Proof-of-Stake? appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

What is Proof-of-Stake?

By: Bitemycoin
2025/09/23 12:57
Moonveil
MORE$0.08439-0.65%
SphereX
HERE$0.00021+5.00%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001674+1.27%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003298+9.42%

You might have heard about this term from here and there, but you might not be that familiar with it, and that is why you are here with us to know more about it. To put it in the simplest of terms, Proof of Stake or PoS is a general agreement that has been deployed in blockchain networks. For the users to validate new transaction blocks, PoS is required. Moreover, the rewards earned through properly validating these blocks are also credited through these PoS. However, this is not just everything you need to know about this consensus mechanism, and this article will give you answers to all your potential doubts regarding this mechanism in the sections that follow. 

Proof-of-Stakes

Every blockchain technology out there will have a general agreement to work with, and this is termed as Proof-of-Stake or PoS. This is an effective replacement for the extensive computational efforts that might be required to carry out all the functionalities through the PoW or Proof-of-Work. Every transaction that happens within the blockchain network is verified using this consensus mechanism. Apart from that, creating new blocks of transactions is also the responsibility of these general agreements. When the validators or users hold their cryptocurrency tokens in the blockchain network or stake them, the transactions get validated by the PoS, and it will grant the users deserving rewards. Before the Proof-of-Stake mechanism, Proof-of-Work was deployed, which was not as energy-efficient as the current system. 

The Working Mechanism of Proof-of-Stake (Pos)

We will help you understand the basic working mechanism of proof-of-Stake in 4 simple steps, as discussed below.

  1. Staking 

Users have the option to hold any number of cryptocurrency tokens on the blockchain network for a stipulated period of time. In order to get this done, they will be required to transfer the cryptocurrency tokens to a separate account in the network. This transaction will be validated by the Proof-of-Stake mechanism. For a beginner-friendly staking guide, check Ethereum 2.0 Staking Guide

  1. Choosing the Validator 

Among all the people who have participated in staking, the Proof-of-Stake mechanism will choose a validator. The validator selection is done according to the quantity of the staked cryptocurrency tokens by the users. The one with a higher number of staked tokens stands a higher chance of being selected as a validator by the Proof-of-Stake mechanism. 

  1. Creating a New Block 

This is the privilege that is granted to the validator by the Proof-of-Stake mechanism. The selected validator will get to create the new block of transactions in the blockchain network. 

  1. Rewards and Penalties 

When you get selected as a validator, you are not just getting the opportunity to earn rewards but also a responsibility to do it righteously. If the validator proposes a valid block, they are entitled to the rewards that come along with it. They might get credited with the transaction fees, and in some cases, they can also get the newly minted coins from the proposed block. However, this can also become a setback for the validator if the block is not valid or if they get involved in any kind of fraudulent activities within the network. In case of a penalty, the blockchain network will take away a majority of the cryptocurrency tokens that are currently owned by the validator. 

What are the Purposes of Proof-of-Stake (PoS)?

Previously, when Proof-of-Work was in the mainstream, a lot of computational energy had to be used to carry out the same functions. This energy drain is no longer a concern once Proof-of-Stake has been deployed in the network. The rewards and penalties features enabled by the Proof-of-Stake mechanism make all the validators engage within the network to have that responsibility to take care of the integrity of the blockchain network, and also function honestly to earn rewards and also safeguard their existing cryptocurrency earnings. This can actually give an enhanced layer of security for the network. 

Enhanced decentralization is another important feature of this PoS mechanism. The users of the blockchain system have the choice to either participate directly in the staking pools or to vest that responsibility in some other bigger stakers functioning actively within the blockchain ecosystem. 

Bottom Line 

That is everything you need to know about this general agreement called Proof-of-Stake that is widely found deployed in the blockchain technologies of these days. It can be understood as highly energy-efficient and smart when compared to its immediate ancestor, Proof-of-Work (PoW). The popularity and security of this mechanism are further locked in by the rewards and penalties features that are associated with it. We have also tried to incorporate some of the major benefits of deploying PoS into the novel blockchain networks, so that you will be able to comprehend the necessity of the mechanism in the present-day context of blockchain technology.

The post What is Proof-of-Stake? appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA declines as dormant wallet activity stirs selling pressure

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA declines as dormant wallet activity stirs selling pressure

Cardano (ADA) price extends its losses, trading below $0.82 at the time of writing on Tuesday after breaking below the ascending trendline, suggesting a deeper correction may be ahead. The rising activity among the dormant wallets further supports the bearish sentiment.
MAY
MAY$0.03982-3.76%
Cardano
ADA$0.8258+0.51%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02369-3.18%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/23 11:30
Share
Ripple focuses on tokenization and stablecoins in the XRP ledger’s institutional DeFi plan

Ripple focuses on tokenization and stablecoins in the XRP ledger’s institutional DeFi plan

Ripple focuses on tokenization and stablecoins in the XRP ledger’s institutional DeFi plan.
XRP
XRP$2.8711+2.08%
DeFi
DEFI$0.0017-6.38%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 14:15
Share
Solana drops over 6% despite Helius Medical $167 million SOL treasury purchase

Solana drops over 6% despite Helius Medical $167 million SOL treasury purchase

Solana (SOL) declined by more than 6% on Monday, despite Helius Medical's (HSDT) acquisition of over 760,190 SOL for about $167 million.
Solana
SOL$219.13-1.74%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08411-0.93%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/23 07:45
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA declines as dormant wallet activity stirs selling pressure

Ripple focuses on tokenization and stablecoins in the XRP ledger’s institutional DeFi plan

Solana drops over 6% despite Helius Medical $167 million SOL treasury purchase

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI risks further loss as bearish outlook persists

Data: $23 billion in BTC and ETH options contracts expire on Friday