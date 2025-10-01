ExchangeDEX+
Explore BullZilla's ROI promise and compare it with live Avalanche and Ethereum metrics today. Discover what is the next 100x meme coin today.

What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? BullZilla Presale Gains Momentum as Avalanche Trades at $29 and Ethereum Nears $4,000

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/01 19:15
Memecoin
BullZilla

In a market that thrives on stories, the question on many lips is: what is the next 100x meme coin? Among the ocean of tokens, BullZilla positions itself as a presale contender with wild ROI claims and a novel investor incentive mechanism.  The hunt for the next meme coin to explode is intensifying as investors turn their attention to the best 100x meme tokens and the top meme coin presales 2025 that could redefine portfolios in Q4 2025.

Among the sea of coins, narratives around meme coins are colliding with major ecosystem updates like Avalanche developments and the latest Ethereum updates, creating a ground for speculation. At the heart of this conversation stands the BullZilla meme coin, a presale giant positioned to lead the charge among the top new meme coin projects. In this article, readers will see live metrics for AVAX and ETH, dig into BullZilla’s presale promise (and its risks), and compare all three through the lens of speculation vs infrastructure.

BullZilla: A Presale Ambition with Red Candle Buffet Mechanism

Bull Zilla’s pitch revolves around being among the top 100x meme coins in 2025. To make that claim more than marketing, it offers a feature called the Red Candle Buffet. This mechanism rewards long‑term holders when the price dips, redistributing bonuses or incentives to those who stay committed through volatility. In essence, the structure leans into the narrative: endure the red days, gain the upside.

BullZilla

BullZilla’s presale has already become one of the most talked-about events of 2025, with the project currently in its 4th stage, known as the Red Candle Buffet (Phase D). At a current price of $0.00010574, the presale tally has surged past $730,000 raised, with over 2,300 token holders securing their stake and more than 29 billion tokens sold. The numbers are staggering: an ROI projection of 4,885% if listing hits $0.00527, while early joiners up to Phase 4D have already locked in a 1,738% ROI advantage. To put it into perspective, a simple $1,000 investment translates to roughly 9.4 million $BZIL tokens, with momentum pointing toward an expected 6.30% surge as the project advances into Stage 5A.

If everything goes as planned, someone entering Stage 4D and exiting at listing could see nearly 49× returns. That magnitude is what drives buzz in top 100x meme coin talk. For earlier presale participants, the token already claims 17× ROI up to the current stage.

BullZilla

But hype alone is thin air without execution. Key questions loom: will liquidity be locked long enough to prevent dumping? Has the contract been audited? Will the roadmap deliver utility beyond meme culture?

BullZilla’s narrative “be among the next 100x meme coin winners” is effective at drawing speculative capital. But investors, developers, and analysts will watch closely to see whether the fundamentals keep pace with the promises.

Avalanche (AVAX): Speed, Subnets, and Developer Ambitions

Avalanche is trading at approximately $29.22 USD, with a 24‑hour trading volume of about $1.734 billion USD. Avalanche is known for its high throughput and customizable subnet architecture, enabling projects to spin up their own chains within the AVAX ecosystem. This gives it a modular edge in scaling and performance optimization.

Avalanche was built to be fast, low latency, and flexible. Its consensus (Avalanche consensus) allows many validators to participate without high penalties. Subnets allow bespoke chains with custom parameters. These features attract developers who need flexibility.

From a speculative lens, AVAX could rally on network growth, ecosystem expansions, or DeFi volume. But calls around what is the next 100x meme coin may also trap casual investors chasing rockets.

Ethereum (ETH): The Grandfather of Smart Contracts

Ethereum trades around $4,016.89 USD, with a 24‑hour volume near $44,752,181,744.72 USD. Ethereum’s dominance arises from its developer saturation, wide DeFi use, NFT platforms, and smart contract ubiquity. It remains the reference layer for decentralized applications.

Ethereum’s strength comes from network effects. Its tooling, community, and infrastructure (e.g. EVM compatibility, layer‑2 bridges) are unmatched. Upgrades like sharding, rollups, and consensus optimization keep it evolving. Yet scaling remains a persistent pressure point. Gas fees can spike and block space is costly. Many newer chains position themselves as “Ethereum killers,” promising high throughput and low cost. Still, ETH’s position as the base programmable layer gives it structural resilience.

BullZilla

Final Reflections

The dream of “what is the next 100x meme coin” attracts many to BullZilla ($BZIL) presale model, especially with its Red Candle Buffet incentive and aggressive ROI claims. But infrastructure kings like Avalanche and Ethereum stand on deeper ground, they may not offer 100× overnight, but they resist collapse.

For students, developers, and analysts, the best strategy may be balance: exposure to presales like BullZilla, but grounded with core holdings in AVAX and ETH. The key will always be execution, transparency, and sustainable utility.

BullZilla

Frequently Asked Questions about what is the next 100x meme coin

Why is BullZilla framed among “what is the next 100x meme coin”?

 Because it markets itself as a presale with potential for explosive returns, leveraging gimmicks like Red Candle Buffet to differentiate.

Can AVAX deliver strong upside still?

 Yes. Its network growth, subnet use, and developer adoption can fuel further rallies beyond baseline expectations.

Does Ethereum still have room?

 It does, though less in exponential leaps and more in consistent ecosystem expansion, layer‑2 scaling, and broad adoption.

How critical are vesting schedules for presale tokens?

They are vital. Poor vesting schedules or unlocked liquidity can lead to dumping and rapid price collapse.

Glossary

Presale: Early token sale before public listing

ROI: Return on investment

Red Candle Buffet: BullZilla’s reward mechanism favoring holders during dips

Subnet: Custom chain within the Avalanche ecosystem

Vesting: Gradual token release schedule

Liquidity Lock: Mechanism preventing immediate withdrawal of funds

Tokenomics: The economic design and rules of a token

Smart contract: Programmatic protocol code run on blockchain

Layer‑1 (L1): The base protocol or blockchain layer

Emission/Inflation: Rate at which new tokens enter circulation

Summary

This article explores three cryptos through different lenses: BullZilla, a presale promising explosive returns; Avalanche (AVAX), a performance‑oriented layer‑1 with modular subnet architecture; and Ethereum (ETH), the veteran, dominant smart contract platform. It presents live metrics for AVAX (~$29.22, $1.73 billion volume) and ETH (~$4,016.89, $44.75 billion volume). BullZilla’s narrative centers on the Red Candle Buffet incentive and lofty ROI (4,885% potential), aligning with the question “what is the next 100x meme coin.” Avalanche offers scalable infrastructure and subnet flexibility; Ethereum maintains deep ecosystem strength. The article compares risk, narrative, and long‑term viability, urging balanced strategies over blind speculation.

Disclaimer: 

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Readers should conduct their own research and consult licensed professionals before making investment decisions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

