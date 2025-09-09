What is the Short-Term Outlook for Bitcoin? Is a Decline Coming? Analysts Comment

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 16:01
Cryptocurrency analysis platform Greeks.live has shared a cautious assessment of Bitcoin’s short-term outlook.

Many investors believe Bitcoin could break the $110,000 support level again, a scenario that could also lead to additional weakness in Ethereum (ETH), according to a briefing prepared for the Chinese community by Adam, the firm’s macroeconomics researcher.

The market outlook is marked by a negative CB premium and Ethereum’s failure to break above $5,000, prompting investors to adopt a cautious approach.

According to Greeks.live data, Bitcoin’s implied volatility remains stable at 35% across major maturities, while Ethereum’s implied volatility hovers around 65%. Short-term declines are more pronounced on the ETH side.

The statement noted that liquidity was generally weak in September, noting that the current correction has persisted for more than half a month and shows no signs of ending. Despite this, it argued that short-term options offer a relatively low-cost “buy the dip” opportunity, offering limited downside risk and unlimited upside potential, making them well-suited for directional buying in current market conditions.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/what-is-the-short-term-outlook-for-bitcoin-is-a-decline-coming-analysts-comment/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
