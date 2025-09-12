What Sets SUI Apart as Price Hits $3.67

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 22:15
NEAR
NEAR$2.733+0.96%
RealLink
REAL$0.06413+1.40%
SUI
SUI$3.6396+0.88%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.19+0.32%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001734+2.24%
67COIN
67$0.01014-33.13%
  • SUI trades at $3.67 with an 8.8% gain over seven days.
  • Co-founder Adeniyi Abiodun says SUI targets mass adoption beyond DeFi.
  • Key resistance stands at $3.80–$3.90, with support at $3.35–$3.52.

SUI traded at $3.67 after an 8.8% weekly gain, holding firm above key support levels as traders pointed to strong September seasonality. Last year’s #SUItember run fueled a 122% rally during the same month, and optimism has returned as the token outperformed much of the market this week.

Industry chatter suggests Wall Street funds are beginning to track SUI, intrigued by both its adoption story and its technical performance.

Developers behind SUI previously built internet-scale systems for billions of users and are now aiming to apply that experience to blockchain infrastructure designed to bring the next billion people on-chain.

What makes SUI so different from other blockchains?

SUI’s co-founder, Adeniyi Abiodun, in an interview with Kyle Chasse, explained that the token becomes valuable by coordinating interactions across websites, brands, and digital platforms. In essence, SUI is envisioned not as a simple commodity but as a utility that touches many aspects of online life. 

 “People are comparing us to Solana, Arbitrum, and other chains, but the total addressable market is far larger. Millions of web developers need solutions for app interoperability. That’s the scale we’re aiming for, not just niche DeFi projects,” he said.

Related: HYPE Breakout Fuels Talk of $100 as Token Sets New Record

Why SUI Stands Out From Solana

Investors often judge layer-one chains on basic factors like smart contract execution or transaction speed. Abiodun countered that SUI is designed for a different tier of scale, emphasizing speed, throughput, and real-world usability as core differentiators.

Speed and Finality

SUI finalizes blocks in about 390 milliseconds, compared with Solana’s 13 seconds. For real-time apps, this near-instant settlement is critical, reducing latency across networks that require high responsiveness.

Scalability and Throughput

SUI’s throughput scales linearly with hardware. Abiodun explained that adding more resources directly increases capacity, making the system theoretically capable of 3 million transactions per second. This flexible scaling model is pitched as a way to handle global workloads without bottlenecks.

SUI Price Outlook: Resistance at $3.80–$3.90

Technically, SUI continues to hold above $3.50 support. Immediate resistance stands at $3.80–$3.90, with the next upside target near $4.30 if buyers manage a clean breakout.

Traders caution that the project recently faced a security breach, raising questions about whether momentum can carry SUI back toward its all-time high. Still, as long as support between $3.35 and $3.52 remains intact, short-term pullbacks may provide accumulation opportunities.

Related: Altcoin Season Index Jumps to 67 as Market Bets on Fed Rate Cut

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/how-sui-edges-solana-comparison-on-blockchain-frundamentals/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto ETF summer on the horizon as SEC approves Grayscale's Digital Large Cap and Rex-Osprey Solana ETFs

Crypto ETF summer on the horizon as SEC approves Grayscale's Digital Large Cap and Rex-Osprey Solana ETFs

The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday approved Grayscale's request to convert its Digital Large Cap Fund into an exchange-traded fund (ETF).
Capverse
CAP$0.14299+19.33%
FUND
FUND$0.02379-0.83%
REVOX
REX$0.054407+1.24%
Share
Fxstreet2025/07/02 10:30
Share
XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

Deciding factor for XRP is descending trendline that dictates price's performance
XRP
XRP$3.0335+1.04%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 21:08
Share
Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

Dogecoin surges 20% due to optimism around DOGE ETF launch and technical signals. Analyst predicts 'last big rally' with potential for altcoins.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.0954-4.48%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26764+7.75%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 21:19
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto ETF summer on the horizon as SEC approves Grayscale's Digital Large Cap and Rex-Osprey Solana ETFs

XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

China's central bank: One-year and five-year LPR remain unchanged

LEASH V2 Cross-Chain Rollout Sparks SHIB Price Forecast: Could a 200% Jump Be Next?