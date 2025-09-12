What Sets SUI Apart as Price Hits $3.67

SUI trades at $3.67 with an 8.8% gain over seven days.

Co-founder Adeniyi Abiodun says SUI targets mass adoption beyond DeFi.

Key resistance stands at $3.80–$3.90, with support at $3.35–$3.52.

SUI traded at $3.67 after an 8.8% weekly gain, holding firm above key support levels as traders pointed to strong September seasonality. Last year’s #SUItember run fueled a 122% rally during the same month, and optimism has returned as the token outperformed much of the market this week.

Industry chatter suggests Wall Street funds are beginning to track SUI, intrigued by both its adoption story and its technical performance.

Developers behind SUI previously built internet-scale systems for billions of users and are now aiming to apply that experience to blockchain infrastructure designed to bring the next billion people on-chain.

What makes SUI so different from other blockchains?

SUI’s co-founder, Adeniyi Abiodun, in an interview with Kyle Chasse, explained that the token becomes valuable by coordinating interactions across websites, brands, and digital platforms. In essence, SUI is envisioned not as a simple commodity but as a utility that touches many aspects of online life.

“People are comparing us to Solana, Arbitrum, and other chains, but the total addressable market is far larger. Millions of web developers need solutions for app interoperability. That’s the scale we’re aiming for, not just niche DeFi projects,” he said.

Why SUI Stands Out From Solana

Investors often judge layer-one chains on basic factors like smart contract execution or transaction speed. Abiodun countered that SUI is designed for a different tier of scale, emphasizing speed, throughput, and real-world usability as core differentiators.

Speed and Finality

SUI finalizes blocks in about 390 milliseconds, compared with Solana’s 13 seconds. For real-time apps, this near-instant settlement is critical, reducing latency across networks that require high responsiveness.

Scalability and Throughput

SUI’s throughput scales linearly with hardware. Abiodun explained that adding more resources directly increases capacity, making the system theoretically capable of 3 million transactions per second. This flexible scaling model is pitched as a way to handle global workloads without bottlenecks.

SUI Price Outlook: Resistance at $3.80–$3.90

Technically, SUI continues to hold above $3.50 support. Immediate resistance stands at $3.80–$3.90, with the next upside target near $4.30 if buyers manage a clean breakout.

Traders caution that the project recently faced a security breach, raising questions about whether momentum can carry SUI back toward its all-time high. Still, as long as support between $3.35 and $3.52 remains intact, short-term pullbacks may provide accumulation opportunities.

