What They Don’t Tell You About Bitcoin: Losing Touch of Reality

We’ve all been told things about Bitcoin. How it not only has the potential to change the world, but also cause one of the largest transfers of wealth in recent memory.

However, there are certain things about Bitcoin that are left unsaid. Things that no one will tell you, forcing you to learn them the hard way.

The truth is that once you have begun to truly understand Bitcoin and fallen down the rabbit hole, that is when the life-changing addiction begins. Something that will be nearly impossible to get rid of.

Perhaps it is because most of us investing in Bitcoin all share similar personality traits that allowed us to discover it in the first place. Or maybe it is just something that Bitcoin awakens in all of us that was already there.

For one reason or another, when accumulating Bitcoin, it awakens a hunger for more, and a thirst that cannot be quenched. It brings our greed to the forefront, and once it is out there in the open, it’s nearly impossible to eliminate.

Just think back to the days before you even knew what Bitcoin was, and it is likely that you were never doing some of these actions.