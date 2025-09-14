What Time Do 2025 Emmys Red Carpet Pre-Shows Begin? How To Watch

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 19:10
Sex Token
SEX$43,481.53-8.10%
MemeCore
M$2.49495+5.08%
KARATE
KARATE$0.0001015+1.50%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004033-3.14%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05429+1.47%
RedStone
RED$0.6228-1.29%

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 13: An Emmy statue is placed at the entrance of the gold carpet at the entrance of Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards celebration is Sunday night at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. What time do the red carpet pre-shows begin and where can you see them on free TV and streaming?

The AppleTV+ suspense drama Severance leads all nominees going into the 2025 Emmy Awards with 27 nods, followed by HBO Max’s crime drama The Penguin with 24 nominations and HBO’s mystery drama The White Lotus and AppleTV+’s comedy The Studio with 23 each.

Forbes2025 Emmy Awards Offer High Drama With A Comedian As HostBy Jair Hilburn

Severance is vying for Outstanding Drama Series against Andor (Disney+), The Diplomat (Netflix), The Last of Us (HBO Max), Paradise (Hulu), The Pitt (HBO Max), Slow Horses (Apple TV+) and Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

The Studio, meanwhile, is taking on Abbott Elementary (ABC), The Bear (FX), Hacks (HBO Max), Nobody Wants This (Netflix), Only Murders in the Building (Hulu), Shrinking (Apple TV+) and What We Do in the Shadows (FX) for the Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy.

Other high-profile nominees include the Netflix drama Adolescence, which is vying for the Outstanding Limited or Anthology series Emmy against The Penguin, Black Mirror (Netflix), Dying for Sex (FX) and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix).

Forbes‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Gets Netflix Premiere DateBy Tim Lammers

The 2025 Emmys, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on free TV on CBS and will also stream on Paramount+.

There’s plenty going on before the Emmys are handed out, however, including a red carpet pre-show ET: Live on the Emmys Red Carpet, beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. The red carpet pre-show will be hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner.

Viewers who want to stream the red carpet pre-show must subscribe to Paramount+. Until Sept. 18, new subscribers can get a one-year subscription to the ad-based Paramount+ Essential for $30. Otherwise, a new subscription to Paramount+ Essential is $7.99 per month.

ForbesWhen Is ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers

In addition, the platform has a promotion for a one-year subscription to its ad-free tier, Paramount+ Premium, for $60. Normally, the streaming tier costs $12.99 per month.

E!, People And Entertainment Weekly Also Have Red Carpet Pre-Shows

In addition to ET’s pre-show on CBS and Paramount+, the cable channel E! is hosting Live From E!: Countdown to the 2025 Emmys beginning Sunday from 5 to 6 p.m. ET/2 to 3 p.m. PT. The show will be hosted by Bresha Webb, Christian Siriano, Zanna Roberts Rassi and Melissa Peterman.

E! continues its coverage with Live from E!: Emmys, which airs live on E! from 6 to 8 p.m. ET/3 to 5 p.m. PT. Live from E!: Emmys will be hosted by Heather McMahan and Zuri Hall.

Meanwhile, Entertainment Weekly and People are co-hosting a red carpet pre-show before the 2025 Emmys, which runs from 6 to 8 p.m. ET/3 to 5 p.m. on EW and People’s websites, as well as the publications’ social media channels on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

ForbesRob Reiner On Getting The Band Back Together For ‘Spinal Tap II’By Tim Lammers

On streaming, EW and People’s 2025 Emmys red carpet pre-show will stream for free on The Roku Channel from 6 to 8 p.m. ET/3 to 5 p.m.

The joint red carpet pre-show will be hosted by EW’s editor-in-chief Patrick Gomez, People’s editor-at-large Janine Rubenstein, EW’s executive editor Gerrad Hall and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City personality Bronwyn Newport.

The 2025 Primetime Emmys begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on free TV on CBS and will also stream on Paramount+.

ForbesHorror Hit ‘Weapons’ Shoots To Top Of Digital Streaming ChartsBy Tim Lammers

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/09/14/what-time-do-2025-emmys-red-carpet-pre-shows-begin-how-to-watch/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bloomberg: After David Bailey convinced Trump to support cryptocurrency, his hedge fund achieved a 640% net return in one year

Bloomberg: After David Bailey convinced Trump to support cryptocurrency, his hedge fund achieved a 640% net return in one year

PANews reported on July 18 that a key planner of the lobbying campaign that turned Donald Trump into the most powerful supporter of cryptocurrency is betting big on one of
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.778-5.85%
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009634+5.03%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 20:30
Share
TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue

TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue

The post TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TON Strategy Company (Nasdaq: TONX) said it has repurchased over 250,000 shares of common stock under its previously announced 250 million buyback program at an average price of $8.32 per share, notably below the company’s Treasury Asset Value (TAV) per share of $12.18. The Las Vegas‑based digital asset treasury firm also began staking its toncoin […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ton-strategy-executes-buybacks-and-begins-staking-to-generate-onchain-revenue/
TONCOIN
TON$3.188-2.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017106+2.04%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 19:41
Share
Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens

Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens

Shibarium bridge exploited as attacker drains $2.4M in assets. Developers freeze staking after hacker gains 83% validator key control. BONE surges 78% post-attack while SHIB rises 4.5%. Shibarium’s Ethereum bridge was exploited in a flash loan attack on Friday, causing $2.4 million in losses. Network functions were frozen in the developers of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, and this was done to minimize additional risks. The attacker took out a 4.6 million BONE borrow and acquired 83% of validator signing keys. With this majority, they drained 224.57 ETH and 92.6 billion SHIB from the bridge contract, valued at $2.4 million. Also Read: XRP Breakout Looms as Key $3.07 Level Decides Next Move Toward $4.20 Developers Move to Contain the Breach In response, Shibarium developers suspended staking and unstaking, keeping the borrowed BONE locked under the existing delay mechanism. This ensured that the exploiter had no long-term control even though he had the majority of the keys. The attacker was also left with $700,000 in KNINE tokens associated with K9 Finance. K9 Finance DAO blocked their wallet when they attempted to sell them, so the tokens could not be sold. Investigation and Recovery Efforts Underway Kaal Dhairya, a top Shiba Inu developer, described the exploit as “sophisticated” and likely planned for months, according to his statement on X. He ensured that the police were put on guard and the possibility of a bounty should there be a refund of the money. The developers of Shiba Inu introduced Hexens, Seal 911, and PeckShield to track the attacker’s activity and enhance recovery. Volatile Token Prices After the Attack BONE saw sharp swings after the exploit, surging 78% within an hour from $0.165 to $0.294 before dropping to $0.202. Investors were also volatile as SHIB increased by 4.5% over the last 24 hours despite the breach. The Shibaria bridge hack revealed significant vulnerabilities in the security of validators, and the attacker took over 83% of the validators’ keys. The developers’ prompt response prevented the impact, but recovery and investigations are in progress. Also Read: Kame Aggregator Recovers 185 ETH Worth $832,500 After Sei Network Breach The post Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens appeared first on 36Crypto.
SEI
SEI$0.3329-6.59%
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1814-8.19%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001375-5.30%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 18:23
Share

Trending News

More

Bloomberg: After David Bailey convinced Trump to support cryptocurrency, his hedge fund achieved a 640% net return in one year

TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue

Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Mutual fund giant Capital Group increases holdings in Bitcoin-related stocks to over $6 billion