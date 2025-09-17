What Time Does ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 34 Premiere? How To Watch Tonight

DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Finale” – Once again, the finale episode will have five couples competing for a chance at winning the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. The finalists will each perform a redemption dance assigned by our judges, plus an unforgettable freestyle routine. TUESDAY, NOV. 26 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) ALFONSO RIBEIRO, JULIANNE HOUGH Disney

A new dazzling season of Dancing With the Stars returns tonight. If you’re excited to see the next group of celebrities take the dance floor, keep reading to find out what time new season will kick off, as well as more details about the contestants, professional dancers, judges, hosts and more.

Dancing With the Stars is ABC’s long-running dance competition that premiered in June 2005. The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson won the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy in 2024. The finale attracted nearly 8 million viewers, marking the largest DWTS audience in more than three years, according to Variety .

On April 23, Robert Irwin, wildlife conservationist and son of the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, was revealed as the first celebrity contestant for Season 34. Influencer and podcast host Alix Earle and Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck were announced shortly after.

A few weeks ago, ABC unveiled the entire celebrity and professional cast on Good Morning America. The lineup includes an Olympic gymnast, reality TV stars, beloved actors and actresses, a former NBA star, comedians and more. Here’s the full list of the songs and dances the contestants will perform during Week 1.

What Time Is The Dancing With the Stars Season 34 Premiere?

Dancing With the Stars Season 34 will premiere on Tuesday, Sep. 6, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes will also be available to stream the next day on ABC.com and Hulu.

How To Watch Dancing With The Stars Season 34 On Cable

Dancing With the Stars will air on ABC on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable, you can watch ABC on live TV streaming services like Hulu+ Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, and SlingTV, which offer free trials.

How To Watch Dancing With The Stars Season 34 On Streaming

DWTS will also available to stream on Disney+ with a subscription. Memberships cost $7.99/month for the basic plan (with ads) or $13.99/month for Disney+ Premium (no ads). Unfortunately, Disney+ is not offering a free trial.

New episodes will be available on demand the day after airing on ABC.com and Hulu. The most affordable Hulu bundle (with Disney+) starts at $10.99. You can also bundle Disney+, Hulu and Max for $16.99 per month, or Disney+, Hulu and ESPN for $29.99 per month.

Meanwhile, Hulu+ Live TV costs between $81.99 and $95.99 per month, depending on the bundle you select. Hulu+ Live TV is giving new subscribers a three-day free trial.

Who Are The Dancing With the Stars Season 34 Hosts?

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will return as co-hosts for Season 34. Hough, a former professional dancer and judge, joined as co-host in Season 32. Ribeiro, who won the Mirrorball trophy in Season 19, became a host in 2022 alongside Tyra Banks, who left the show before Season 32.

Who Are The Dancing With the Stars Season 34 Judges?

Longtime judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, as well as DWTS veteran Derek Hough, will return to the judges’ panel for Season 34.

Who Are The Dancing With The Stars Season 34 Contestants And Pros?

DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” stars Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa. (Disney/Andrew Eccles) Disney

On Sept. 4, ABC revealed the full lineup of celebrities and professional dancers competing for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy this fall. Check out the full list of contestants below:

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Jen Affleck and pro Jan Ravnik

and pro Author and wellness influencer Hilaria Baldwin and pro Gleb Savchenko

and pro Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and pro Ezra Sosa

and pro NBA All-Star Baron Davis and pro Britt Stewart

and pro Social media personality Alix Earle and pro Val Chmerkovskiy

and pro Social media and reality TV star Dylan Efron and pro Daniella Karagach

and pro Actor and musician Corey Feldman and pro Jenna Johnson

and pro Boy Meets World actress Danielle Fishel and pro Pasha Pashkov

and pro Film and TV actress E laine Hendrix and partner Alan Bersten

and partner Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying and pro Rylee Arnold

and pro Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and pro Witney Carson

and pro Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui and pro Brandon Armstrong

and pro The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Whitney Leavitt and formerly retired pro Mark Ballas

and formerly retired pro Comedian Andy Richter and pro Emma Slater

Check out the official trailer for DWTS Season 34 below.