What Time Does It Start & How To Watch

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez faces off against Terence Crawford during a weigh-in ahead of their undisputed super middleweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena on September 12, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix)
Getty Images for Netflix
Saturday night in Las Vegas, the time and place for a potentially epic night of boxing. Canelo Alvarez will defend his undisputed super middleweight title against Terence Crawford.
The fight is one of the biggest in decades, but it’s not on pay-per-view. Any Netflix subscriber can watch the entire fight card for no additional cost.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Date, Time, and How to Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford
- When: Saturday, Sept. 13, at 9 pm ET (prelims begin at 5:30 pm on YouTube; main event follows on Netflix)
- Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas — streaming globally, only on Netflix
Price: Free on Netflix for subscribers to the streaming service. The fight is included in all plans.
- How: Log in to your Netflix account, and look for the fight featured on the homepage. Within the app, you can set a reminder to be notified when the broadcast goes live.
Full Card
Main Card
- Main Event – Undisputed & Ring Magazine Super Middleweight Championship (168 lbs), 12 Rounds
Canelo Alvarez (167.5) vs. Terence Crawford (167.5)
- Co-Main – Super Welterweight Bout (154 lbs), 10 Rounds
Callum Walsh (153.5) vs. Fernando Vargas Jr. (153)
- WBC Super Middleweight Interim World Championship (168 lbs), 10 Rounds
Christian Mbilli (167) vs. Lester Martinez (167)
- Lightweight Bout (133 lbs), 10 Rounds
Mohammed Alakel (132) vs. Travis Crawford (132.5)
Prelims
- Middleweight Bout (156 lbs), 10 Rounds
Serhii Bohachuk (155) vs. Brandon Adams (156)
- Heavyweight Bout, 10 Rounds
Ivan Dychko (239.5) vs. Jermaine Franklin Jr. (256)
- Super Featherweight Bout (130 lbs), 6 Rounds
Reito Tsutsumi (129.5) vs. Javier Martinez (129.5)
- Super Lightweight Bout (134 lbs), 4 Rounds
Sultan Almohammed (132.5) vs. Martin Caraballo (133)
- Light Heavyweight Bout (172 lbs), 10 Rounds
Steven Nelson (171.5) vs. Raiko Santana (171.5)
- Super Middleweight Bout (162 lbs), 6 Rounds
Marco Verde (158) vs. Sona Akale (159.5)
Canelo Alvarez – Last 5 Fights
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 12: Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez poses on the scale during a weigh-in ahead of his undisputed super middleweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena on September 12, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix)
Getty Images for Netflix
- Win vs. William Scull – UD – May 3, 2025
If I’m being honest, I’m not sure Canelo won this fight. Scull’s gameplan wasn’t exactly crowd pleasing, but Canelo couldn’t touch him. He exposed Canelo’s lack of foot speed and it could be a part of Crawford’s blueprint to beat him. Canelo’s Grade: C
- Win vs. Edgar Berlanga – UD – September 14, 2024
Canelo’s hand speed was on display. He dropped Berlanga with a nasty, quick and crafty left hook. However, I don’t think Canelo had a seek-and-destroy mentality in this fight, thus Berlanga went the distance. Canelo’s Grade: B-
- Win vs. Jaime Munguía – UD – May 4, 2024
Canelo dropped Munguia with a perfectly placed punch, but did not go for the finish as he could have in this fight. Very similar level of content dominance to the Berlanga fight. Canelo’s Grade: B
- Win vs. Jermell Charlo – UD – September 30, 2023
Charlo’s effort was embarrassing in this fight. Canelo knew he didn’t want to fight and he punished him enough to win the fight. However, Charlo made it tough for either man to look good. Canelo’s Grade: B
- Win vs. John Ryder – UD – May 6, 2023
Canelo didn’t look great in this one, though he was clearly better than Ryder. He outpointed the tough and game challenger, but failed to get the finish. Canelo’s Grade: B
Terence Crawford – Last 5 Fights
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 12: Terence Crawford poses on the scale during a weigh-in ahead of his undisputed super middleweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena on September 12, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)
Getty Images for Netflix
- Win vs. Israil Madrimov – UD – August 3, 2024
This was a very tough fight for Crawford. Madrimov’s style and movement gave him a real challenge. Crawford won, but it was much closer than many might have expected. The level of success from Madrimov may have some Crawford fans worried. Crawford’s Grade: B-
- Win vs. Errol Spence Jr – TKO (R9) – July 29, 2023
This was arguably Crawford’s signature performance. He destroyed Spence in their long-awaited battle. Spence doesn’t look like the same fighter after his car accident and the rigors of his career. Still, Crawford was dominant in a fight he’d waited nearly his entire career to have. Crawford’s Grade: A+
- Win vs. David Avanesyan – KO (R6) – December 10, 2022
Complete domination for Crawford in a fight that he should have dominated. Avanesyan is not on Crawford’s level and it looked that way. Crawford’s Grade: A
- Win vs. Shawn Porter – TKO (R10) – November 20, 2021
This was a great fight, which is something you’ll often see whenever Porter is involved. This may be Crawford’s most impressive win all things considered. Porter is as tough as they come. Crawford didn’t just beat Porter, he became the only man to stop him. Crawford’s Grade: A+
- Win vs. Kell Brook – TKO (R4) – November 14, 2020
Perhaps Brook was way past his prime when this fight happened. In any case, Crawford destroyed him within four rounds to solidify his spot as one of the premier welterweights in the world. Crawford’s Grade: A
Undercard Spotlight: Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Opponents Christian Mbilli and Lester Martinez face off during the Canelo v Crawford ceremonial weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena on September 12, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/TKO Worldwide LLC via Getty Images)
TKO Worldwide LLC via Getty Images
Christian Mbilli is one of the rising forces at 168 pounds, and his clash with Lester Martinez could be a springboard to even bigger opportunities. At the weigh-ins, both men came in at 167 pounds, signaling they’re ready for battle.
Mbilli, who has steadily been climbing the ranks, knows that a strong performance here could position him as the next challenger for the super middleweight crown. Martinez is a dangerous opponent, though, bringing power and toughness to the ring.
This fight may not have the main-event spotlight, but it could very well steal the show if Mbilli looks as sharp as expected.
Check out the live blog for the entire event here to follow all the results.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/brianmazique/2025/09/13/canelo-vs-crawford-what-time-does-it-start–how-to-watch/