What Time Does ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3, Episode 7 Come Out?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 03:13
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 - Episode 305

Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Belly (Lola Tung) in THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY

Erika Doss/Prime

Last week’s episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty left #TeamConrad fans on a cliffhanger when Belly nearly kissed Conrad after his surfing accident. Here’s everything you need to know about watching The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 7, including the release time and a recap of Episode 6.

In Episode 6, Belly is shocked when her mom surprises her at the bridal shower. Laurel decided to come to the celebration after Conrad met with her and explained how much her daughter was suffering without her support. Although Belly’s happy now that her mom’s come around, she learned during a fun game of Jeremiah trivia that she might be confusing her memories of Jeremiah with those of first love, Conrad.

Adam also finally came clean to his sons about his relationship with Kayleigh, but he’s still hiding the truth about their affair. But that wasn’t the only secret spilled. Conrad admitted to his brother and father that he’d been fired from his summer job at the clinic and is staying at Cousin’s before returning to Stanford in the fall. As Conrad explained to Laurel, he just wants to get through the wedding and head back to college, where he can distance himself from both his brother and Belly.

Forbes‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Episode 6 Recap—Belly Slips UpBy Monica Mercuri

However, the final scene in Episode 6 could have changed everything for Belly’s future wedding plans. She and Conrad almost kissed, and this time, it was she who initiated the kiss, not Conrad. (In the heart-pumping scene, we hear Taylor Swift’s “False God,” the same song that was played in Season 1 when Conrad and Belly almost locked lips for the first time.)

Now that we’re more than halfway through the season, will Belly finally admit how she’s been feeling? And when will Conrad find out about Jeremiah’s infidelity in Cabo? Here’s exactly when Episode 7 will drop on Prime Video.

What Time Does The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 7 Come Out?

Belly (Lola Tung) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) in THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY

Erika Doss/Prime

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 7 premieres Wednesday, August 20, at 3 a.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT on Prime Video. Here is the full release schedule for the five remaining episodes.

How To Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 7

Episode 7 and all past episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty are available to stream on Prime Video. To watch Season 3, you will need an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Alternatively, a subscription to Prime Video as a standalone service is available for $8.99 per month. Amazon is currently offering a 30-day free trial of Prime.

What Happened In The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 6?

Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), Belly (Lola Tung), and Conrad (Christopher Briney) in THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY

Erika Doss/Prime

Episode 6 begins in Boston, where Belly has been staying at Jeremiah’s father’s place for two weeks following the peach orchard incident with Conrad. The couple goes apartment hunting, but their options are limited after Jeremiah admits he has outstanding credit card payments. While Belly wants the perfect first apartment together, Jeremiah insists they only need a temporary living arrangement for the upcoming semester.

Now that Adam’s fronting the wedding costs, Belly and Jeremiah have to get married at the country club in Cousins. Belly heads back to the beach town and meets with the wedding coordinator at the club. But she leaves feeling unsure, especially since many elements of the wedding don’t feel authentic to their relationship. Conrad realizes that Belly hasn’t been eating, so he calls Laurel and tries to convince her to be there and support Belly on her wedding day, or else she’ll regret it forever.

Laurel takes Conrad’s advice and surprises Belly at the bridal shower. They play a game of Jeremiah trivia, and Belly answers all the questions correctly (she’s known him nearly her whole life and prides herself on knowing every detail about him). For the final question, everyone is asked if Belly knows the name of Jeremiah’s first pet. Belly confidently answers “Rosie,” but Steven corrects her — Conrad was actually the one who found Rosie and cried when she left (which Jeremiah later confirms to her as true).

Denise and Steven are no longer bickering co-workers, and now they’re on very friendly terms after experiencing a heart-to-heart on the Amtrak train. At his apartment, Denise offered Steven a proposal: to become business partners and formally develop the video game he previously created with VC funding. Taylor sees Steven texting Denise at the bridal shower and says she’s happy for him (but the look on her face says she’s anything but).

After a suit fitting, Adam tells his sons that he’s seeing Kayleigh (aka the woman he cheated on their mother, Susannah, with) and she’s coming to the wedding. Jeremiah says that he’s happy for him, while Conrad holds back his true feelings. At dinner, Conrad finally admits that he got fired from his summer clinic.

The next day, Conrad and Belly find themselves alone in Cousins once again after Jeremiah has to play golf with his father’s business partners. While Belly writes thank-you cards for her bridal shower, Conrad enters the house limping. He tells her he was cut by a fin, and when Belly follows him upstairs, she discovers a trail of blood.

Forbes‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Episode 5 Recap: Conrad’s POV Changes EverythingBy Monica Mercuri

Conrad winces in pain, and Belly immediately sees he’s not okay. There’s a bloody gash across his leg, so she quickly grabs rubbing alcohol and cleans the wound. As she wraps his leg, Conrad rests his head against her. “Thank you,” he murmurs, his face just inches from hers. Belly’s eyes drift to his lips. She senses Conrad leaning toward her for a kiss, when suddenly he pulls back and asks if she could help him up.

After Conrad walks away to take a nap, Belly sits down, stunned. “What just happened? What did I almost do?” her narration asks. “This time wasn’t like with the peaches. This time, it was all me.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty is streaming on Prime Video. Watch the official trailer below.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/monicamercuri/2025/08/19/what-time-does-the-summer-i-turned-pretty-season-3-episode-7-come-out/

Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
Hackernoon2025/08/20 00:02
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
