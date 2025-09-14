What Time Is Bears Vs. Lions? Here’s How To Watch

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 02:36
MemeCore
M$2.44464+5.98%
FOX Token
FOX$0.02995-1.22%
SIX
SIX$0.02172+0.18%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1791+1.85%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04892+5.31%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022+0.45%

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 28: Sam LaPorta #87 and Shane Zylstra #84 of the Detroit Lions celebrate after a third quarter touchdown from LaPorta against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on November 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson returns to Ford Field on Sunday for the first time after he spent six years with the Detroit Lions, including three seasons as the team’s offensive coordinator. The Bears vs. Lions will meet for the 191st time, with Chicago holding a lead in the series with a 105-80-5 mark.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Fox. Veteran sports broadcaster Kenny Albert will serve as the play by play caller alongside analyst Jonathan Vilma and sideline reporter Megan Olivi.

The Bears and Lions are both winless in the 2025 NFL regular season, though it’s only the second week. The last time the Lions started a season 0-2 was in 2021, the first season under head coach Dan Campbell.

In Week 1, the Minnesota Vikings beat Chicago, 27-24, on Monday Night Football. Bears second-year quarterback Caleb Williams, who was the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, completed 21 of 35 passes for 210 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 58 yards and one score.

The Bears squandered a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter to the Vikings and quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who made his first NFL career start. McCarthy completed 13 of 20 passes for 143 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers defeated the Lions, 27-13, at Lambeau Field a week ago. Packers quarterback Jordan Love went 16 of 22 through the air for 188 yards and two touchdowns, while Detroit quarterback Jared Goff — who is in his fifth year with the franchise — completed 31 of 39 passes for 225 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Some believe the Bears will benefit from an improved offensive line in 2025, as well as a revamped offense under Johnson, who ran one of the NFL’s best offenses during his tenure with the Lions. In 2024, the Lions had the league’s most potent offense statistically.

For the Bears vs. Lions, Detroit is currently 6.5-point favorites, according to ESPN Bet odds. The Lions are the second favorite to win the NFC North (+375) behind the Packers (-125), while the Bears are in last place with 11-1 odds to win the division.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/markjburns/2025/09/13/what-time-is-bears-vs-lions-heres-how-to-watch/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

The United States Senate Committee on Housing, Banking, and Urban Affairs is set to hold a hearing on Tuesday, June 24 featuring heavyweights witnesses from the crypto sector. Key Crypto Players Set To Speak At Senate Subcommittee Hearing According to the committee’s website , the hearing entitled “Exploring Bipartisan Legislative Frameworks for Digital Asset Market Structure” will take place Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Capitol Hill. Speakers at the key crypto hearing Sarah Hammer, Executive Director of University of Pennsylvania Wharton School, Ryan VanGrack, Coinbase’s Vice President of Legal, Greg Xethalis, General Counsel for Multicoin Capital, and Former Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Rostin Benham. The @BankingGOP is aiming to put out principles (aka an overview of core ideas/values) for its market structure bill at some point either later today or tomorrow, ahead of tomorrow’s subcommittee hearing on the matter. https://t.co/BuVBcZkSwm — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) June 23, 2025 According to Crypto In America reporter Eleanor Terrett, Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Republicans are even slated to introduce “principles” of a market structure bill ahead of tomorrow’s hearing. Senator Cynthia Lummis Encourages Market Structure Legislation News of the committee hearing comes just one week after the Senate passed the GENIUS Act in a sweeping 68-30 vote. “Today is a bold step forward – not just for financial innovation, but for American leadership, consumer protection, and economic opportunity,” Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC) said. “With the GENIUS Act , we’re bringing clarity to a sector that’s been clouded by uncertainty and proving that bipartisan, principled leadership can still deliver real results for the American people,” he added. Following the GENIUS Act’s Senate approval, Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) encouraged U.S. lawmakers to advance coinciding legislation that would help broaden the crypto sector’s overall reach stateside. “The success of the GENIUS Act hinges on comprehensive market structure legislation that protects consumers, establishes transparency, and creates clearly defined trading regulations,” Lummis said. “Congress must act quickly.” Lummis indicated that members of Congress were already working on such legislation “in earnest,” with Senate hearings on the matter in the coming weeks. The GENIUS Act now heads to the House of Representatives for approval.
MemeCore
M$2.42872+5.48%
Threshold
T$0.01678+0.41%
Union
U$0.0112-0.97%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/24 06:11
Share
Kalshi crosses billion-dollar mark as DC’s legal dust begins to settle

Kalshi crosses billion-dollar mark as DC’s legal dust begins to settle

With a courtroom battle barely in the rearview, Kalshi is reportedly raising over $100 million at a valuation topping $1 billion. The timing suggests a calculated bet: that regulated prediction markets are finally finding legal and institutional footing. On June…
Dogechain
DC$0.00002821-2.18%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0891-1.10%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/26 02:22
Share
The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

BlockchainFX presale surpasses $7M with staking, Visa card, and 10x asset trading—analysts see it as the next $1 crypto super app.
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.003-38.77%
RWAX
APP$0.002518+0.43%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 02:10
Share

Trending News

More

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

Kalshi crosses billion-dollar mark as DC’s legal dust begins to settle

The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

Dikkat: Piyasaya Sürülecek Yeni Stablecoin Hakkında Tartışmaya Neden Olan Detay Ortaya Çıktı!

Farcaster Launches Token and Trade Alerts for Base and Solana Networks