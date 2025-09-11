What Time Is ‘Beauty In Black’ Season 2 Part 1 Coming Out On Netflix?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 05:22
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14283-0.91%
Gravity
G$0.0118+1.89%
Threshold
T$0.0164+0.12%
Perry
PERRY$0.0013353+1.25%
holoride
RIDE$0.000988--%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3077+17.98%
Particl
PART$0.2032+0.59%

Beauty In Black. Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie in episode 207 of Beauty In Black. Cr. Quantrell Colbert/Netflix © 2025

QUANTRELL COLBERT/NETFLIX

Tyler Perry’s first Netflix show, Beauty in Black, is returning for its second season after its breakout success. Keep reading to find out the exact time Beauty in Black Season 2, Part 1 premieres, as well as more details about the exciting two-part release.

Beauty in Black follows Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams), a stripper who becomes entangled with the affluent Bellaire family, owners of a cosmetics empire. The first season concludes with patriarch Horace Bellaire marrying Kimmie from his hospital bed, leaving her his inheritance and shocking his spoiled heirs. In Season 2, Kimmie steps into her new role as head of the Beauty in Black cosmetics brand.

“We left fans on the edge of their seats at the end of Season 1, and we’re thrilled to continue Kimmie’s journey as she steps into her power as the newest member of the Bellarie family,” Creator Tyler Perry teased to Netflix’s Tudum. “Kimmie exemplifies the spirit of never underestimating the underdog, and I can’t wait for fans to continue to see her story unfold. If you thought Season 1 was a wild ride, you’re not ready for Season 2.”

ForbesThe Best New TV Shows Streaming In September 2025 On Netflix, Hulu And MoreBy Monica Mercuri

Kimmie’s new position also doesn’t sit well with Horace’s heirs, Roy (Julian Horton) and Charles (Steven G. Norfleet), and the rest of the family, including daughter-in-law Mallory (Crystle Stewart), his ex-wife Olivia (Debbi Morgan) and brother Norman (Richard Lawson). The family rushed to stop the marriage in the Season 1 finale, but it was too late.

“The ruthless, backstabbing family behind a beauty brand — and an underground trafficking ring — will face a reckoning. Kimmie, the once-unassuming sex worker in their employ, becomes an unstoppable force and is now the one calling the shots after inheriting sole ownership of the family business,” the logline for Season 2 reads.

Now that Kimmie’s officially a Bellarie, what will she do with her new power? Here’s what you need to know about the release time for Part 1 and how to watch new episodes.

What Time Is Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 1 Coming Out On Netflix?

Beauty In Black. (L to R) Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie, Terrell Carter as Varney, Debbi Morgan as Olivia in episode 204 of Beauty In Black. Cr. Quantrell Colbert/Netflix © 2025

QUANTRELL COLBERT/NETFLIX

Beauty in Black Season 2, Part 1 premieres on Thursday, Sept. 11 at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT on Netflix.

How Many Episodes Are In Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 1?

Beauty In Black. (L to R) Debbi Morgan as Olivia, Steven G. Norfleet as Charles in episode 208 of Beauty In Black. Cr. Quantrell Colbert/Netflix © 2025

QUANTRELL COLBERT/NETFLIX

Beauty in Black Season 2, Part 1 will have eight episodes. The second part will also feature eight episodes, making season two 16 episodes in total. Netflix has not yet announced the release date for Season 2, Part 2, but it will likely be sometime in early 2026.

How To Watch Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 1

Beauty In Black. Amber Reign Smith as Rain in episode 207 of Beauty In Black. Cr. Quantrell Colbert/Netflix © 2025

QUANTRELL COLBERT/NETFLIX

Beauty in Black is streaming on Netflix. To watch the second season, you’ll need to sign up for a subscription to the streaming service. Netflix offers three options: Standard with ads starts at $6.99 per month, Standard (ad-free) is $15.49 per month and Premium (ad-free) is $22.99 per month. You can learn more on Netflix’s plans and pricing site.

Can You Watch Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 1 For Free?

Unfortunately, Netflix does not offer a free trial at this time. The only way to watch new episodes of Beauty in Black is with a subscription to the streaming service.

How Does Beauty in Black Season 1 End?

Beauty In Black. (L to R) Ricco Ross as Horace, Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie, Bailey Tippen as Sylvie in episode 116 of Beauty In Black. Cr. Quantrell Colbert/Netflix © 2025

Quantrell Colbert/Netflix

In the Season 1, Part 2 finale, Kimmie reunites with her younger sister, Sylvie, who was kidnapped by club manager Body (whom Kimmie later runs over in a motel parking lot). The episode’s biggest twist comes when Bellaire patriarch Horace asks Kimmie to marry him while in the hospital.

Due to his terminal cancer diagnosis, Horace doesn’t want his children to inherit his $376 million fortune and company. By marrying Horace, Kimmie officially becomes a Bellaire, thrusting her into a dangerous position as she navigates the family’s power struggles.

Upon learning about the marriage, the Bellaire heirs rush to stop it, but they arrive too late. They enter Horace’s hospital room only to find themselves face-to-face with their new stepmother, who is now also their boss.

Here’s the official trailer for Beauty in Black Season 2.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/monicamercuri/2025/09/10/what-time-is-beauty-in-black-season-2-part-1-coming-out-on-netflix/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Texas Ponzi Scheme Debtor Denied $12.5M Bankruptcy Protection in Crypto Case

Texas Ponzi Scheme Debtor Denied $12.5M Bankruptcy Protection in Crypto Case

The U.S. Trustee Program (USTP) has secured a judgment denying bankruptcy protection to a Texas man who attempted to evade more than $12.5 million in debts linked to a cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme. On August 1, the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas entered a default judgment against Nathan Fuller, owner of Privvy Investments LLC. Fuller had filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in October 2024, shortly after a state court appointed a receiver to seize his assets following investor lawsuits. But federal investigators found that Fuller concealed assets, falsified documents, and lied under oath in an effort to avoid repaying creditors. Bankruptcy Court Bars Crypto Scheme Operator From Discharging $12.5M According to the USTP, Fuller used Privvy Investments to solicit funds under the guise of crypto investments, only to divert investor money for personal use. Records show that he spent heavily on luxury items and gambling trips and purchased a nearly $1 million home for his ex-wife, who was also involved in the business. Despite the separation, Fuller continued to reside at the property. U.S. Trustee Kevin Epstein, who oversees Region 7 covering the Southern District of Texas, said the ruling underscores the program’s stance against fraud. “Fraudsters seeking to whitewash their schemes will not find sanctuary in bankruptcy,” Epstein said in a statement. “The USTP remains vigilant for cases filed by dishonest debtors, who threaten the integrity of the bankruptcy system.” Investigators alleged that Fuller not only concealed extensive assets but also failed to maintain records and submitted false testimony in both his personal bankruptcy filing and the one filed on behalf of Privvy. At one point, Fuller was held in civil contempt for failing to comply with court orders. During proceedings, he admitted to operating Privvy as a Ponzi scheme, fabricating documentation, and providing false statements designed to obstruct the work of the court-appointed Chapter 7 trustee. After failing to respond to the USTP’s complaint, the court entered a default judgment in favor of the agency. As a result, Fuller remains personally liable for his debts, including more than $12.5 million in unsecured obligations listed in his filings. Creditors are now free to continue collection efforts against him. The USTP said its mission is to protect the integrity of the bankruptcy system for debtors, creditors, and the public. The agency emphasized that the outcome in Fuller’s case demonstrates its commitment to holding dishonest actors accountable. The judgment adds another chapter to the mounting scrutiny around crypto-linked investment schemes. While legitimate blockchain firms continue to raise capital and build infrastructure, fraudulent ventures such as Fuller’s highlight the risks facing investors. Earlier this year, web3 wallet infrastructure firm Privy, a separate company unrelated to Fuller’s operation, closed a $15 million funding round led by Ribbit Capital, bringing its total raised to more than $40 million. The company’s wallet-enabled stack powers projects like Hyperliquid, Farcaster, OpenSea, and Blackbird, serving over 50 million accounts across payments, DeFi, and gaming. The juxtaposition of these developments reflects a maturing crypto sector still grappling with trust issues stemming from fraud. Fraud Shadows Over Crypto Sector as Similar Cases Highlight Investor Risks In a similar case, on July 8, San Jose-based fintech firm Linqto filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Southern District of Texas, exposing deep cracks in its business model. Once marketed as a gateway for everyday investors to buy pre-IPO shares in tech giants like Ripple and CoreWeave, the platform now faces allegations that customers may never have actually owned the shares they believed they purchased. The company listed assets and liabilities between $500 million and $1 billion, with more than 10,000 creditors potentially affected. Chief Restructuring Officer Jeffrey Stein said “years of mismanagement” and securities law violations dating back to 2020 left Linqto possibly insolvent, further shaking confidence in retail access to private markets. Separately, the U.S. Department of Justice announced yesterday a civil forfeiture action to seize over $5 million in Bitcoin stolen through SIM swap attacks. Prosecutors said attackers hijacked victims’ phone numbers between October 2022 and March 2023, intercepting authentication codes to drain crypto wallets. The stolen funds were allegedly funneled through multiple wallets and eventually into an account at Stake.com, an online casino. Investigators accuse the perpetrators of using circular transactions to disguise the source of the Bitcoin before consolidation
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/11 06:09
Share
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.32433-4.72%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08989+1.41%
HIVE
HIVE$0.208+0.72%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Share
Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

The market for encrypted payment products and payment cards (U cards) is becoming increasingly diverse. With the recent launch of new products such as OKX Pay, Infini Card, and Solayer Emerald Card, the discussion has heated up again. In this article, PANews sorted out several popular Web3 payment products, focusing on their payment functions and reward mechanisms.
Union
U$0.011+0.45%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 13:51
Share

Trending News

More

Texas Ponzi Scheme Debtor Denied $12.5M Bankruptcy Protection in Crypto Case

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

The HackerNoon Newsletter: From Headlines to Digests: How Agents Personalize the Firehose (9/10/2025)

MoonBull Heats Up as the New Meme Coin with Early Whitelist Access While Snek and Cheems Post Weekly Gains