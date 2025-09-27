The post What Time Is Chiefs Vs. Ravens? Here’s How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Getty Images Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson meet for the seventh time in their careers as the Chiefs vs. Ravens play on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. The network’s top NFL broadcast group, featuring Jim Nantz (play by play), Tony Romo (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter), will be in the booth at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Both teams have a 1-2 record in 2025. Mahomes, who is in his eighth year as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, has a 5-1 record against Jackson, who has previously referred to the Chiefs as “our kryptonite.” Their most recent matchup — which was the most-watched kickoff game in NFL history — came on Sept. 5, 2024 when Kansas City beat Baltimore 27-20 in the season-opener. Mahomes completed 20 of 28 passes for 291 yards, one touchdown and one interception, compared with Jackson, who went 26 of 41 through the air for 273 yards and one score. Jackson, who has been the Ravens starting quarterback since his MVP season in 2019, also ran the ball 16 times for 122 yards. Meanwhile, through Week 3 of the current NFL regular season, Jackson leads all quarterbacks with nine passing touchdowns and is No. 12 in yards (722). Mahomes — who is the NFL’s highest-paid player in 2025 according to Forbes — has just three touchdowns through the air, combined with 669 passing yards. Seven of eight NFL experts at CBS Sports predict the Ravens will beat the Chiefs, who are 2.5-point underdogs at… The post What Time Is Chiefs Vs. Ravens? Here’s How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Getty Images Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson meet for the seventh time in their careers as the Chiefs vs. Ravens play on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. The network’s top NFL broadcast group, featuring Jim Nantz (play by play), Tony Romo (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter), will be in the booth at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Both teams have a 1-2 record in 2025. Mahomes, who is in his eighth year as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, has a 5-1 record against Jackson, who has previously referred to the Chiefs as “our kryptonite.” Their most recent matchup — which was the most-watched kickoff game in NFL history — came on Sept. 5, 2024 when Kansas City beat Baltimore 27-20 in the season-opener. Mahomes completed 20 of 28 passes for 291 yards, one touchdown and one interception, compared with Jackson, who went 26 of 41 through the air for 273 yards and one score. Jackson, who has been the Ravens starting quarterback since his MVP season in 2019, also ran the ball 16 times for 122 yards. Meanwhile, through Week 3 of the current NFL regular season, Jackson leads all quarterbacks with nine passing touchdowns and is No. 12 in yards (722). Mahomes — who is the NFL’s highest-paid player in 2025 according to Forbes — has just three touchdowns through the air, combined with 669 passing yards. Seven of eight NFL experts at CBS Sports predict the Ravens will beat the Chiefs, who are 2.5-point underdogs at…

What Time Is Chiefs Vs. Ravens? Here’s How To Watch

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 05:20
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson meet for the seventh time in their careers as the Chiefs vs. Ravens play on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. The network’s top NFL broadcast group, featuring Jim Nantz (play by play), Tony Romo (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter), will be in the booth at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Both teams have a 1-2 record in 2025.

Mahomes, who is in his eighth year as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, has a 5-1 record against Jackson, who has previously referred to the Chiefs as “our kryptonite.”

Their most recent matchup — which was the most-watched kickoff game in NFL history — came on Sept. 5, 2024 when Kansas City beat Baltimore 27-20 in the season-opener. Mahomes completed 20 of 28 passes for 291 yards, one touchdown and one interception, compared with Jackson, who went 26 of 41 through the air for 273 yards and one score. Jackson, who has been the Ravens starting quarterback since his MVP season in 2019, also ran the ball 16 times for 122 yards.

Meanwhile, through Week 3 of the current NFL regular season, Jackson leads all quarterbacks with nine passing touchdowns and is No. 12 in yards (722). Mahomes — who is the NFL’s highest-paid player in 2025 according to Forbes — has just three touchdowns through the air, combined with 669 passing yards.

Seven of eight NFL experts at CBS Sports predict the Ravens will beat the Chiefs, who are 2.5-point underdogs at home, per the most recent FanDuel Sportsbook betting odds.

The Ravens are the favorites (-290) to win the AFC North. The Chiefs, who are the No. 22 most valuable NFL franchise per a recent Forbes analysis, are the second favorite (+260) to claim the AFC West. The Los Angeles Chargers are currently the favorite (-155) to win the division.

Ahead of Chiefs vs. Ravens, Baltimore is also the second favorite (+600) to win Super Bowl LX in San Francisco behind the Buffalo Bills (+480), per FanDuel odds.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/markjburns/2025/09/26/what-time-is-chiefs-vs-ravens-heres-how-to-watch/

