What Time Is Georgia Vs. Tennessee? Here's How To Watch

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 03:55
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 14: A general view of the Tennessee Volunteers checkerboard stadium during the first quarter of the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Neyland Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Getty Images

On Saturday, Tennessee vs. Georgia meet in Knoxville for the programs’ 55th all-time meeting, with the Bulldogs currently holding a 29-23-2 record against the Vols.

No. 6-ranked Georgia travels to Neyland Stadium and No. 15 ranked Tennessee, which is looking to snap an eight-game losing streak in one of the Southeastern Conference’s most storied rivalries. The game is a sellout at the 100,000-plus stadium.

The Volunteers’ last win against the Bulldogs occurred on Oct. 1, 2016 when Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs threw a Hail Mary touchdown on the final play of the game to secure a 34-31 win in Athens. In 2024, the Bulldogs most recently beat the Vols 31-17 in a matchup of two top-10 ranked programs.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, play by play caller Chris Fowler and veteran analyst Kirk Herbstreit​​ will be in the broadcast booth to call the marquee matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Lady Vols legend Candace Parker, a two-time NCAA champion, will also be on-site in Knoxville to serve as the College GameDay guest picker.

Tennessee is led by fourth-year head coach Josh Heupel, who has a 39-15 record with the Vols. Heupel, whose first head coaching job came at Central Florida in 2018, has finished two of the last three seasons with double-digit win totals. Last season, Ohio State beat Tennessee 42-17 in the first round of the College Football Playoff. The first and only time the Vols won the national championship in football was in 1998 when they recorded a perfect 13-0 season.

Georgia, who’s been led by head coach Kirby Smart since 2016, won back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022. Smart is the highest-paid college football coach at a $13 million per year salary, while Heupel earns $9 million annually. In Jan., Notre Dame beat the Bulldogs 23-10 in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff.

Georgia is 4.5-point favorites against Tennessee, per the most recent FanDuel Sportsbook betting odds. Ahead of the Georgia vs. Tennessee game, the Bulldogs are the fourth betting favorite (+650) to win this year’s national championship, compared with the Vols, who are at +3300.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/markjburns/2025/09/12/what-time-is-georgia-vs-tennessee-heres-how-to-watch/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
