What Time Is NFL Season Opener And Which Teams Are Playing? How To Watch

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: The NFL logo is seen on the field ahead of Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Getty Images

The 2025-26 NFL season kicks off Thursday with a big game between two NFC East rivals. What time does the game start, which teams are playing and where can you watch it?

Last season, the Philadelphia Eagles soared to a 40-22 victory over the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 9 to win Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts — who threw two touchdown passes and ran for another — and was named the Super LIX MVP.

After concluding the 2024-25 NFL schedule against the Chiefs, the Eagles are back to kick off the 2025-26 season at home at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles finished the 2024-25 NFL regular season with a 14-3 record in the NFC East before the team’s Super Bowl run, while the Cowboys finished third in the division with a 7-10 record.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 10: Trevon Diggs #7 of the Dallas Cowboys talks with Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images) Getty Images

Hurts will be under center for the Eagles in the NFL season opener against the Cowboys, who will be quarterbacked by Dak Prescott.

The NFL season opener between the Eagles vs. the Cowboys will be televised on NBC on free TV and will stream on Peacock, beginning at 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT. Coverage gets underway at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

For viewers who don’t have streaming, Peacock offers two different tiers.

The ad-based Peacock Premium tier costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year, while ad-free programming on the Peacock Premium Plus tier will cost $16.99 per month or $169.99 per year. The monthly pricing for each tier on streaming platform went up $3 per month in July for both Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus.

It is important to note, however, that even subscribers who subscribe to Peacock Premium Plus will get advertising during sports programming, including NFL games.

NFL football (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Remainder Of The NFL’s 2025-26 Season’s Week 1 Schedule

Normally, the next NFL game after the Thursday kickoff game would be on Sunday, but for the second year in a row, the league is traveling to Brazil.

Last year, the Green Bay Packers took on the Philadelphia Eagles, while this Friday, the 2024-25 AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs will take on AFC West division rival the Los Angeles Chargers at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT in São Paulo. The game will stream on YouTube.

Sunday marks competition across the league. Here’s a breakdown of the games and where they will air on free TV.

Early Games: 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons (FOX)

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (FOX)

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets (CBS)

New York Giants at Washington Commanders (FOX)

Afternoon Games: 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (FOX)

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (CBS)

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams (CBS)

Sunday Night Game: 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills (NBC)

Monday Night Game: 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (ABC)

The 2025-26 NFL season runs through Feb. 8, 2026, with Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, Calif.

