What Time Is The ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Season 10 Finale? How To Watch Tonight

Another summer in Paradise is almost over, and one couple is closer to winning the $500,000 grand prize. Keep reading to learn everything to know about the Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 finale tonight, including what time it starts, how long it will last and which couples are left.

The latest season of Bachelor in Paradise kicked off in July. It brought together fan-favorite men and women from past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette — and for the first time — The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette franchises, to Costa Rica’s Azura Beach Resort.

The five lucky couples advancing to tonight’s finale are Jess Edwards and Spencer Conley, Kat Izzo and Dale Moss, Bailey Brown and Jeremy Simon, Alexe Godin and Andrew Spencer and Kathy Swarts and Keith Gordon. They’ll all have a chance to “solidify their relationships” before they’re dwindled to the final three, according to ABC.

Then, host Jesse Palmer will unveil “the ultimate relationship test, pushing each couple to the limit in the most revealing and physically demanding test yet. As the final decision nears, the past returns, putting love, trust and up to $500,000 on the line,” the synopsis continues.

In an interview with Swoon, Palmer said he “one million percent” thinks this season will produce a marriage. “I think there could be multiple,” he said. The host also said that the finale will be “higher stakes” than past seasons of BIP.

What Time Is Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 Finale?

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 finale will begin at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Sept. 2, on ABC.

How Long Is The Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 Finale?

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 finale on Sept. 2 is slated to last two hours and conclude at 10 p.m. ET. This is shorter than other Bachelor franchise finales, which are typically three hours.

How To Watch Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 Finale On Cable

The Season 10 finale of Bachelor in Paradise will be airing on ABC. You can also access the broadcast online at ABC.com with a cable provider login. Meanwhile, cord-cutters can watch ABC through live TV streaming services that carry the network, including Hulu+ Live TV, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV and SlingTV — all of which offer free trials.

How To Watch Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 Finale On Streaming

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 finale will also be streaming on Hulu starting Wednesday, Sept. 3. The most affordable Hulu plan, which includes ads, costs $9.99 per month and comes with a 30-day free trial. The Hulu (No Ads) plan is priced at $18.99 per month, and Hulu + Live TV starts at $82.99 per month with a three-day free trial.

Check out ABC’s first glimpse into the Season 10 finale, below.