What to Expect From $XLM This Month

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 18:43
Stellar
XLM$0.3575-0.66%
XRP
XRP$2.7667-1.67%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01242-1.35%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018346-3.47%
Wink
LIKE$0.011432-4.74%

Stellar (XLM) has been navigating a period of consolidation after a notable run earlier in the year. Currently trading around $0.35, $XLM has experienced a modest decline over the past month, following a high of roughly $0.51 in mid-July.

Over the past month, the token has largely moved sideways, with a slight downward trend breaking through a support level at $0.37.

As September approaches, investors are considering what this new month might hold for $XLM, with the broader crypto market also watching key economic events, such as the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting.

These macroeconomic developments are expected to influence price movements and market sentiment for cryptocurrencies like Stellar.

While the overall trend has been slightly bearish, the consolidation phase could set the stage for potential buying opportunities for investors looking for exposure to a widely recognized ISO-compliant crypto project.

This article discusses Stellar’s price prediction shared by crypto expert Austin Hilton, whose full analysis can be found in the video below or on his YouTube channel. It also highlights the TOKEN6900 presale, now nearing its conclusion, positioning it as a strong buy alongside $XLM.

Stellar Price Prediction

Stellar’s price forecast for September anticipates a relatively flat period with moderate volatility. Analysts suggest that while a dramatic decline into the $0.15–$0.20 range seems unlikely, a drop into the mid-to-high $0.20s could represent a worst-case scenario, presenting a potential entry point for long-term holders.

Meanwhile, crypto analyst Ali Martinez posted on X that $0.33 could be the buy-the-dip zone for Stellar before a potential rally to $1.

Comparisons with XRP’s price action highlight that dips below critical support levels can be strategic buying opportunities, especially for projects that demonstrate strong adoption potential.

Stellar’s ISO compliance positions it favorably for corporate adoption, as businesses increasingly seek blockchain solutions that meet regulatory and technological standards.

This compliance, coupled with growing institutional interest and broader adoption in financial networks, reinforces $XLM’s long-term potential despite short-term market fluctuations.

Investors monitoring $XLM closely are advised to watch key indicators, such as the jobs report and Federal Reserve decisions, to gauge potential catalysts for price movements during the month.

Why TOKEN6900 Could Be a Smarter Move Than $XLM as Presale Nears Close

While established cryptocurrencies like Stellar provide long-term stability and institutional appeal, many investors are also turning their attention to newer, high-risk, high-reward opportunities in the meme coin sector.

One such project gaining traction is TOKEN6900 (T6900), a presale modeled after the billion-dollar SPX6900, which has already raised millions ahead of its launch.

Unlike Stellar’s focus on compliance and adoption, TOKEN6900 thrives on viral marketing and community hype, factors that have fueled explosive growth in past meme coin cycles.

The project leans heavily into nostalgic web design, intentionally creating a website that resembles those of the late 1990s and early 2000s. While some might view the layout as crude or outdated, this retro aesthetic is part of its charm, helping the project stand out in a crowded meme coin market.

The kitschy design not only sparks conversation but also reinforces the playful and experimental culture that drives much of the meme token ecosystem. The presale for $T6900 token has already raised nearly $3.5 million, signaling strong early interest.

With less than 72 hours remaining before the presale closes, urgency is building among potential investors. The project also offers staking options with a 30% reward, providing an incentive for holders to stay engaged after launch.

Source – TOKEN6900 X

Despite its lighthearted presentation, TOKEN6900 has incorporated practical features, such as a straightforward wallet connection through Best Wallet, making it accessible even to newcomers in crypto. TOKEN6900 has carved out a niche by blending humor, nostalgia, and community-driven hype.

Its approach shows that presentation and cultural references can be just as influential as tokenomics in the meme coin sector. As the presale ending approaches and momentum continues to build, TOKEN6900 demonstrates the strong appetite for creative, high-reward opportunities in the meme coin space.

Visit TOKEN6900

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/01/stellar-price-prediction-september-2025-what-to-expect-from-xlm-this-month/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works

The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works

MIT Professor Winston breaks down effective speaking into actionable techniques backed by research. Key takeaways: eliminate all distractions (phones/laptops kill retention), never start with jokes unless you're already charismatic, lead with clear promises about what the audience will gain. Use his 5S framework to make ideas stick: Symbol (visual anchor), Slogan (memorable phrase), Surprise (unexpected twist), Salient idea (what truly lodges in memory), and Story (humans are wired for narratives). For slides: 40+ point fonts, strip everything non-essential, text should supplement not duplicate your words. End strong with a memorable phrase, salute, or parting wish—never just "thank you." Bottom line: if you want your ideas to change the world, you need to be known, because famous parents get their "idea children" better opportunities.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00210352-1.28%
GET
GET$0.007945-13.64%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.0000618-0.32%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/01 13:44
Share
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

PANews reported on June 19 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0686-8.77%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0762-5.57%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:54
Share
6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto

6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto

The post 6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum and Solana are seen as the top “blue chip” altcoins with strong links to the Trump family Chainlink, XRP, and ADA are gaining relevance through direct engagement with US policymakers Political narratives are creating a unique catalyst for these six altcoins in a weak market While the broader crypto market pulls back, a handful of altcoins with direct links to Donald Trump and the White House are getting a second look from traders. According to Altcoin Buzz, these six tokens have a unique political narrative that could set them apart, regardless of short-term market weakness. The Blue Chips: Ethereum and Solana Lead Even at the top of the market, the Trump connection is strong. Why is Ethereum considered a “Trump Coin”? Ethereum remains the strongest White House-linked asset, largely due to frequent promotion by Trump’s family, particularly Eric Trump. This has fueled speculation that ETH is a core long-term holding for the family, making it a key beneficiary of any pro-crypto government policy.  At press time, Ethereum trades at $4,404, down 0.86% on the day and over 6% in the past week. Despite short-term weakness, the consistent visibility of ETH in Trump’s orbit makes it a leading beneficiary of potential government-driven crypto adoption. What’s Solana’s connection? Alongside Ethereum, Solana has also captured attention. Trump previously used the Solana network to launch political memecoins, and the launch of the Trump-backed USD1 stablecoin on Solana.  Solana trades at $199, reflecting a weekly decline of just 2.49%, signaling relative strength compared to peers. Chainlink, XRP, and Cardano in Policy Conversations Chainlink has emerged as a government partner by integrating official U.S. economic data feeds, a move that underscores its practical utility. Despite this milestone, LINK trades at $22.93, losing more than 11% over the past week.  Nevertheless, its central role in blockchain…
U
U$0.0148-16.90%
SIX
SIX$0.02124-1.11%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004545-4.95%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 18:52
Share

Trending News

More

The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto

Convano increased its holdings by 155 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 519.93 bitcoins.

Trump-Backed WLFI to Unlock 27B Tokens at Launch – Much Higher Than Expected?