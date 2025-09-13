What We Know About 22-Year-Old Utah Man

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 02:01
NEAR
NEAR$2.787+2.27%
Threshold
T$0.01667+2.14%
Union
U$0.00938-0.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09481-2.44%
GUNZ
GUN$0.02667+3.53%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00696-4.39%

Topline

A suspect in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk was identified Friday as Utah man Tyler Robinson, whose family identified him after law enforcement released surveillance footage of a suspected gunman as part of a dayslong manhunt.

Robinson’s family turned him in to police after identifying him from images released by authorities after the shooting.

Utah Governor’s Office

Key Facts

Robinson, 22, was taken into custody after he confessed or suggested to a family member that he committed the killing, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Friday.

Robinson’s father told him to turn himself in and later called a youth pastor to assist, and the pastor then contacted the U.S. Marshals, CNN reported, citing a law enforcement official.

Ahead of Kirk’s appearance at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, Robinson told family members about Kirk coming to the state and said Kirk was “full of hate and spreading hate,” according to Cox, who said casings left with a gun believed to be used in the shooting were inscribed with “Hey fascist! Catch!” and, “If you read this you are gay lmao,” among other messages.

Robinson was identified in video surveillance footage from Utah Valley University as arriving near the campus in a Dodge Challenger about four hours before the shooting, Cox said.

Cox said officials had uncovered physical evidence linking Robinson to the shooting, in addition to messages sent online to his friends indicating a need to “retrieve a rifle from a drop point.”

What Do We Know About Robinson’s Political Affiliations?

Robinson previously submitted voter registration in July 2021 and listed his political party as none, NBC News reported. A family member told law enforcement that Robinson had “become more political in recent years” and disclosed Robinson talked about why they “didn’t like [Kirk] and the viewpoints that he had,” Cox said.

What Do We Know About Robinson’s Arrest?

The New York Times reported, citing a law enforcement official, that a suspect was taken into custody around 11 p.m. local time Thursday by Utah state and local police in St. George, Utah, near Zion National Park. Robinson was found wearing clothes similar to those seen in surveillance footage and he was tracked after his vehicle was identified on Utah Valley University’s campus, Cox said.

What Has Donald Trump Said About Tyler Robinson?

President Donald Trump said Friday morning that an unnamed suspect was in custody, suggesting “somebody that was very close” to the suspect turned them in. Trump said he believed the shooting “seems to be” an isolated incident, and echoed Cox’s earlier calls for the suspect to face the death penalty if found guilty: “He’s going to be found guilty, I would imagine.”

Further Reading

ForbesTrump Says ‘With A High Degree Of Certainty’ Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect In CustodyBy Ty Roush

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/09/12/tyler-robinson-what-we-know-about-suspected-killer-of-charlie-kirk/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 added support for the TON blockchain, expanding its reach across major blockchain ecosystems. Bubblemaps (BMT) has launched Version 2 of its blockchain analytics platform on the Open Network (TON) blockchain, allowing users to track token activity, uncover wallet…
Bubblemaps
BMT$0.06833+2.79%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01491+5.81%
TONCOIN
TON$3.217+1.25%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 21:08
Share
US Secretary of State: The United States is ready to talk with Iran on the 23rd

US Secretary of State: The United States is ready to talk with Iran on the 23rd

PANews reported on June 22 that according to a report by CCTV quoted by Jinshi, US Secretary of State Rubio called for direct negotiations between the United States and Iran
READY
READY$0.01238+35.79%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0908-5.51%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0415-36.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 23:14
Share
BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC

BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC

The post BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The big question on many minds right now is which crypto will boom in 2025. As the market moves into a new cycle, billions are pouring into coins that balance stability with growth potential. Traders are searching for clear use cases, reliable adoption, and opportunities that can scale fast. Some coins already have deep trust, while others are just entering the spotlight with impressive results. Ethereum, Chainlink, and Litecoin remain at the core of the digital space, proving their staying power with technical strength and global adoption. At the same time, BlockDAG (BDAG) is rising quickly with numbers rarely seen before listing. Together, these four coins shape the discussion on which crypto will boom in 2025. BlockDAG (BDAG): Nears $405M in Batch 30 BlockDAG is changing expectations for early coin sales. It has already raised nearly $405M, putting it far ahead of most projects at a similar stage. More than 26.2 billion coins are sold, and the community keeps growing with 3 million X1 app users. The sale of 19,800 mining rigs adds proof of adoption on the ground. These numbers explain why many link BlockDAG (BDAG) to the question of which crypto will boom in 2025. In Batch 30, the BDAG price is $0.03, but for a short time, it is still available at $0.0013. That creates an immediate 2900% ROI window. Long-term projections push the coin far higher, showing its chance to become one of the strongest names in the sector. What makes BlockDAG stand apart is its hybrid DAG plus Proof-of-Work design. This setup balances speed, security, and growth potential. It shows more than hype, since usage and adoption are already proven. Unlike many coins that only talk about plans, BlockDAG has numbers to back its claim. Large-scale buys confirm interest, and momentum is building before its…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.1+0.88%
Boom
BOOM$0.0103-14.18%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005268+1.21%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 03:26
Share

Trending News

More

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

US Secretary of State: The United States is ready to talk with Iran on the 23rd

BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC

AMD (AMD) Stock: Surges as Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Powers Mini AI Workstation Revolution

Ethereum’s future vs. Layer 2s: can dominance last?