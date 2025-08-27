What We Know About Taylor Swift’s $650,000 Engagement Ring—And The Watch She Wore At The Proposal

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 07:20
DAR Open Network
D$0.03259+4.62%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.015036+6.75%
GET
GET$0.009956-0.31%
Tagger
TAG$0.0008222+1.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018756-0.54%

Topline

The diamond ring NFL star Travis Kelce used to propose to pop icon Taylor Swift could have a carat size of her lucky number 13, an appraiser told Forbes, and likely carries a price tag well over a half million dollars.

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 02, 2025.

Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Key Facts

Swift on Tuesday announced she was engaged to her boyfriend of two years in a post that included photos of the couple embracing in a garden and a close-up of a ring gemologist appraiser Deborah Villepigue says looks to feature a diamond between 10 and 15 carats.

The stone is an antique cushion-cut diamond with a D color grade—the highest on the scale—and likely a clarity of VVS1 or better, she said, in a yellow gold vintage setting with an estimated total value of about $650,000.

Villepigue explained that because the diamond appears to be an antique, it is likely heavier and has a higher carat weight than a similarly sized diamond if it were cut today.

She said it’s very possible the stone has a carat weight of 13—a number of significance to Swift that she has referenced dozens of times in her career (fans have already noticed her engagement announcement came on the 26th—13+13—and 13 days after her record-breaking appearance on Kelce’s podcast “New Heights,” which took place Aug. 13).

Swift was also wearing what appeared to be a diamond-studded Cartier Santos Demoisells watch for the proposal, similar styles of which resell for upwards of $15,000.

Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here.

Crucial Quote

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Swift wrote in her engagement announcement post.

Key Background

The so-called “Tayvis” relationship took the pop culture world by storm almost exactly two years ago. Kelce first suggested he was interested in Swift in July 2023 on his popular “New Heights” podcast, where he admitted he’d made a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it to give to Swift after seeing an Eras Tour performance. The pair were then publicly linked in September of 2023 after Swift appeared at a Kansas City Chiefs game to cheer on the tight end. The appearance sparked a media frenzy, in which the NFL capitalized by making jokes online, brands launched Kelce/Swift-related merch and it led to a spike in viewership for league games. Since then, the pair have been seen together all over the world and talked openly about their relationship earlier this month when Swift made a two-hour appearance on the “New Heights” podcast to reveal details about her upcoming album, “The Life of a Showgirl.”

Further Reading

ForbesTaylor Swift Announces Engagement To Travis KelceBy Conor MurrayForbes‘Tayvis’ Is Engaged: A Complete Timeline Of Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s RelationshipBy Mary Whitfill RoeloffsForbesTrump Calls Taylor Swift ‘Terrific’ After Her Engagement To Travis Kelce—After Repeatedly Saying She’s ‘No Longer Hot’By Antonio Pequeño IV

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/maryroeloffs/2025/08/26/taylor-swifts-engagement-ring-may-be-13-carats-expert-says-and-is-worth-an-estimated-650000/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

PANews June 20 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the global market remains on the sidelines, and investors are assessing the possibility of geopolitical
MAY
MAY$0.0448+1.24%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0606+2.02%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 17:06
Share
Iran and Israel announce official ceasefire

Iran and Israel announce official ceasefire

PANews reported on June 24 that according to CCTV news, Iran and Israel announced a formal ceasefire.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0606+2.02%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 11:15
Share
Dead Reckoning Meets Radar Odometry

Dead Reckoning Meets Radar Odometry

In order to remove integration drift, this research presents DeRO, a unique dead reckoning architecture that replaces the conventional function of accelerometers as the principal sensor for position determination with the Doppler velocity of a 4D FMCW radar. It incorporates this with gyroscope data and updates a Kalman filter using accelerometer tilt and radar range measurements. By lowering position error by 47%, this system performs noticeably better than the most advanced radar-inertial techniques.
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1794+15.00%
Drift Protocol
DRIFT$0.5259+4.30%
DappRadar
RADAR$0.001823-3.18%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/27 04:47
Share

Trending News

More

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Iran and Israel announce official ceasefire

Dead Reckoning Meets Radar Odometry

Thai SEC opens consultation period for token issuance rules

Medical Image Retrieval Needs a New Benchmark