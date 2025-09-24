The post What We Know About The Expanding Health Risk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Food and Drug Administration announced this week shrimp recalls made by Aquastar and Kroger that impact tens of thousands of bags of frozen shrimp, noting potential radioactive contamination and marking the latest recall of the crustaceans the U.S. has seen since August. The latest recall was issued on Sept. 21. (Photo by Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images Key Facts The FDA announced a recall of 49,920 bags of Kroger Raw Colossal EZ Peel Shrimp, about 18,000 bags (net wt. 2lbs) of Kroger Mercado Cooked Medium Peeled Tail-Off Shrimp and about 17,264 bags (net wt. 1.25lbs) of AquaStar Raw Peeled Tail-on Shrimp Skewers, expanding on a recall initiated in August. The expanded recall was made because the shrimp were potentially “prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby they may have become contaminated with cesium-137,” a man-made radioisotope of cesium that with longer term, repeated low dose exposure can cause an elevated risk of cancer. No illnesses have been reported for the recall as of Sept. 21 as the FDA investigates Cesium-137 contamination in shipping containers and frozen shrimp products processed by PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati, a large Indonesian shrimp exporter doing business as BMS Foods. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. What Have Experts Said About The Potential Health Risk? Nuclear radiation experts have said the health risk is low, according to the Associated Press, which noted the level of cesium 137 found in the frozen shrimp was about 68 becquerels per kilogram, a measure of radioactivity that is “far below the FDA’s level of 1,200 becquerels per kilogram that could trigger the need for health protections.” Crucial… The post What We Know About The Expanding Health Risk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Food and Drug Administration announced this week shrimp recalls made by Aquastar and Kroger that impact tens of thousands of bags of frozen shrimp, noting potential radioactive contamination and marking the latest recall of the crustaceans the U.S. has seen since August. The latest recall was issued on Sept. 21. (Photo by Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images Key Facts The FDA announced a recall of 49,920 bags of Kroger Raw Colossal EZ Peel Shrimp, about 18,000 bags (net wt. 2lbs) of Kroger Mercado Cooked Medium Peeled Tail-Off Shrimp and about 17,264 bags (net wt. 1.25lbs) of AquaStar Raw Peeled Tail-on Shrimp Skewers, expanding on a recall initiated in August. The expanded recall was made because the shrimp were potentially “prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby they may have become contaminated with cesium-137,” a man-made radioisotope of cesium that with longer term, repeated low dose exposure can cause an elevated risk of cancer. No illnesses have been reported for the recall as of Sept. 21 as the FDA investigates Cesium-137 contamination in shipping containers and frozen shrimp products processed by PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati, a large Indonesian shrimp exporter doing business as BMS Foods. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. What Have Experts Said About The Potential Health Risk? Nuclear radiation experts have said the health risk is low, according to the Associated Press, which noted the level of cesium 137 found in the frozen shrimp was about 68 becquerels per kilogram, a measure of radioactivity that is “far below the FDA’s level of 1,200 becquerels per kilogram that could trigger the need for health protections.” Crucial…