The post What will the Q3 earnings season show? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Here are the key points: For 2025 Q3, total S&P 500 index earnings are expected to be up +5.2% from the same period last year on +6.0% higher revenues. The positive revisions trend makes the overall setup for the Q3 earnings season favorable, but it raises the odds of actual results coming up short of expectations. In other words, it is reasonable to worry whether expectations for the period are too high, particularly for the Tech and Finance sectors.  Excluding the Tech sector contribution, Q3 earnings for the rest of the S&P 500 index would be up only +2.2% (vs. +5.2% otherwise). For the Magnificent 7 group, Q3 earnings are expected to be up +12.1% from the same period last year on +14.6% higher revenues, which would follow the group’s +26.4% earnings growth on +15.5% revenue growth in the preceding period. Are Q3 earnings expectations too high? As we have consistently highlighted in recent weeks, the overall revisions trend remains positive, with estimates for the back half of the year steadily going up. For 2025 Q3, the expectation is for earnings growth of +5.2% on +6.0% revenue gains. We have consistently shown in this space how Q3 estimates have steadily increased since the quarter began. A comparable trend has been at play with respect to estimates for the last quarter of the year, when S&P 500 earnings are expected to increase by +7.1% on +6.7% higher revenues. The chart below shows how Q4 estimates have evolved over the last couple of months. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Some of the same sectors that have been enjoying a favorable revisions trend for Q3 are in play for Q4 as well, particularly the Tech, Finance, and Energy sectors. JPMorgan (JPM – Free Report) and Wells Fargo (WFC – Free Report) will kick… The post What will the Q3 earnings season show? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Here are the key points: For 2025 Q3, total S&P 500 index earnings are expected to be up +5.2% from the same period last year on +6.0% higher revenues. The positive revisions trend makes the overall setup for the Q3 earnings season favorable, but it raises the odds of actual results coming up short of expectations. In other words, it is reasonable to worry whether expectations for the period are too high, particularly for the Tech and Finance sectors.  Excluding the Tech sector contribution, Q3 earnings for the rest of the S&P 500 index would be up only +2.2% (vs. +5.2% otherwise). For the Magnificent 7 group, Q3 earnings are expected to be up +12.1% from the same period last year on +14.6% higher revenues, which would follow the group’s +26.4% earnings growth on +15.5% revenue growth in the preceding period. Are Q3 earnings expectations too high? As we have consistently highlighted in recent weeks, the overall revisions trend remains positive, with estimates for the back half of the year steadily going up. For 2025 Q3, the expectation is for earnings growth of +5.2% on +6.0% revenue gains. We have consistently shown in this space how Q3 estimates have steadily increased since the quarter began. A comparable trend has been at play with respect to estimates for the last quarter of the year, when S&P 500 earnings are expected to increase by +7.1% on +6.7% higher revenues. The chart below shows how Q4 estimates have evolved over the last couple of months. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Some of the same sectors that have been enjoying a favorable revisions trend for Q3 are in play for Q4 as well, particularly the Tech, Finance, and Energy sectors. JPMorgan (JPM – Free Report) and Wells Fargo (WFC – Free Report) will kick…

What will the Q3 earnings season show?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 16:16
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015977-6.07%
SphereX
HERE$0.000239+3.91%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.106+0.72%
1
1$0.013089+2.78%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02301-3.52%

Here are the key points:

  • For 2025 Q3, total S&P 500 index earnings are expected to be up +5.2% from the same period last year on +6.0% higher revenues.

  • The positive revisions trend makes the overall setup for the Q3 earnings season favorable, but it raises the odds of actual results coming up short of expectations. In other words, it is reasonable to worry whether expectations for the period are too high, particularly for the Tech and Finance sectors. 

  • Excluding the Tech sector contribution, Q3 earnings for the rest of the S&P 500 index would be up only +2.2% (vs. +5.2% otherwise).

  • For the Magnificent 7 group, Q3 earnings are expected to be up +12.1% from the same period last year on +14.6% higher revenues, which would follow the group’s +26.4% earnings growth on +15.5% revenue growth in the preceding period.

Are Q3 earnings expectations too high?

As we have consistently highlighted in recent weeks, the overall revisions trend remains positive, with estimates for the back half of the year steadily going up.

For 2025 Q3, the expectation is for earnings growth of +5.2% on +6.0% revenue gains. We have consistently shown in this space how Q3 estimates have steadily increased since the quarter began.

A comparable trend has been at play with respect to estimates for the last quarter of the year, when S&P 500 earnings are expected to increase by +7.1% on +6.7% higher revenues. The chart below shows how Q4 estimates have evolved over the last couple of months.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Some of the same sectors that have been enjoying a favorable revisions trend for Q3 are in play for Q4 as well, particularly the Tech, Finance, and Energy sectors.

JPMorgan (JPM – Free Report) and Wells Fargo (WFC – Free Report) will kick off the Q3 earnings season for the Finance sector on October 14th.  While Q3 estimates for Wells Fargo have barely moved higher, those for JPMorgan have clearly increased lately. A comparable trend is at play for JPMorgan and Wells Fargo for 2025 Q4 as well.

The earnings big picture

The chart below shows expectations for 2025 Q3 in terms of what was achieved in the preceding four periods and what is currently expected for the next three quarters.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The chart below shows the overall earnings picture for the S&P 500 index on an annual basis.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The aforementioned favorable revisions trend validates the market’s rebound from the April lows. It will be interesting to see if this positive revisions trend will remain in place as we get into the Q3 reporting cycle.

The robust recent results from Oracle and Micron suggest that the trend can continue. But we have to keep in mind that the profitability strength from these Tech players primarily reflects developments in the artificial intelligence space that were already being credited for the Mag 7 group’s prominence. It remains to be seen whether the favorable trend will be reflected in non-tech areas of the economy.

Stay up to date with what’s moving and shaking on the world’s markets and never miss another important headline again! Check ActivTrades daily news and analyses here.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/what-will-the-q3-earnings-season-show-202509250617

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ripple Powers Offramp For BlackRock, VanEck Tokenized Fund

Ripple Powers Offramp For BlackRock, VanEck Tokenized Fund

The post Ripple Powers Offramp For BlackRock, VanEck Tokenized Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple Powers Offramp For BlackRock, VanEck Tokenized Fund Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ripple-new-offramp-blackrock-vaneck-tokenized-fund/
FUND
FUND$0.01715-18.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015972-6.09%
Sign
SIGN$0.08577-18.18%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 15:50
Share
Why Is IREN Stock Spiking Overnight?

Why Is IREN Stock Spiking Overnight?

IREN Ltd (NASDAQ: IREN) shares are trending on Thursday. Check out the current price of IREN stock here. read more
WHY
WHY$0.0000000325+3.37%
SphereX
HERE$0.000239+4.36%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08223-3.76%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/25 15:43
Share
The number of crypto millionaires worldwide is expected to surge 40% to 241,700 by 2025.

The number of crypto millionaires worldwide is expected to surge 40% to 241,700 by 2025.

PANews reported on September 25th that according to the "Crypto Wealth Report 2025" released by Henley & Partners, the number of people worldwide holding more than $1 million in crypto assets increased by 40% over the past year to 241,700. Among them, the number of Bitcoin millionaires surged by 70% to 145,100. In June of this year, the total market capitalization of the digital asset market rebounded to $3.3 trillion, a year-on-year increase of 45%. At the high end of the market, 450 people hold at least $100 million in crypto assets, while 36 billionaires control even larger holdings. The report notes that Bitcoin is gradually transforming into the foundational layer of a parallel financial system, expanding its function from a speculative tool to a collateral and foundational currency for wealth accumulation. Furthermore, the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies is redefining the global wealth landscape, with Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates becoming top destinations for investors.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01675-3.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08223-3.76%
1
1$0.013101+3.01%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 15:59
Share

Trending News

More

Ripple Powers Offramp For BlackRock, VanEck Tokenized Fund

Why Is IREN Stock Spiking Overnight?

The number of crypto millionaires worldwide is expected to surge 40% to 241,700 by 2025.

Ripple ‘Month-111%’ Rewards Reached – RMC Strong Gains

Expectations of BOJ interest rate hike at October policy meeting grow