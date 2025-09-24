The post What You Should Know Before The 2025-26 NBA Season Begins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The NBA logo is seen outside an NBA fan store in New York on July 8, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images The beginning of the NBA season is rapidly approaching and there are a few key updates and events that NBA fans should be aware of this season. With the season tipping off in about a month things are going to get moving in the NBA world very soon. Media Day Today was the first day that some NBA teams could have their official media days and the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets were the first two teams to do this. Media day is a day where all the players for a team are made available to the media for any questions, and also where they do their photoshoots in their full uniform. Media day will take place for the rest of the NBA teams later this week. Training Camp After media day, on September 29th, training camps open for the entire league. Training camp is where teams and coaching staffs get together and run through their systems and try to build overall team chemistry. This can be through team practices or simple bonding exercises as well. There is a lot of player movement every off-season, so training camp is a good way to get new teammates some camaraderie early. Preseason After training camp, the NBA preseason begins on October 2nd, with a matchup between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers in Abu Dhabi. The NBA sends teams all over the world during the preseason, such as China and Australia. The preseason is a way for players to get minimal live game reps before the regular season tips off. While they do not… The post What You Should Know Before The 2025-26 NBA Season Begins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The NBA logo is seen outside an NBA fan store in New York on July 8, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images The beginning of the NBA season is rapidly approaching and there are a few key updates and events that NBA fans should be aware of this season. With the season tipping off in about a month things are going to get moving in the NBA world very soon. Media Day Today was the first day that some NBA teams could have their official media days and the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets were the first two teams to do this. Media day is a day where all the players for a team are made available to the media for any questions, and also where they do their photoshoots in their full uniform. Media day will take place for the rest of the NBA teams later this week. Training Camp After media day, on September 29th, training camps open for the entire league. Training camp is where teams and coaching staffs get together and run through their systems and try to build overall team chemistry. This can be through team practices or simple bonding exercises as well. There is a lot of player movement every off-season, so training camp is a good way to get new teammates some camaraderie early. Preseason After training camp, the NBA preseason begins on October 2nd, with a matchup between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers in Abu Dhabi. The NBA sends teams all over the world during the preseason, such as China and Australia. The preseason is a way for players to get minimal live game reps before the regular season tips off. While they do not…

What You Should Know Before The 2025-26 NBA Season Begins

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 09:03
The NBA logo is seen outside an NBA fan store in New York on July 8, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

The beginning of the NBA season is rapidly approaching and there are a few key updates and events that NBA fans should be aware of this season. With the season tipping off in about a month things are going to get moving in the NBA world very soon.

Media Day

Today was the first day that some NBA teams could have their official media days and the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets were the first two teams to do this. Media day is a day where all the players for a team are made available to the media for any questions, and also where they do their photoshoots in their full uniform. Media day will take place for the rest of the NBA teams later this week.

Training Camp

After media day, on September 29th, training camps open for the entire league. Training camp is where teams and coaching staffs get together and run through their systems and try to build overall team chemistry. This can be through team practices or simple bonding exercises as well. There is a lot of player movement every off-season, so training camp is a good way to get new teammates some camaraderie early.

Preseason

After training camp, the NBA preseason begins on October 2nd, with a matchup between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers in Abu Dhabi. The NBA sends teams all over the world during the preseason, such as China and Australia. The preseason is a way for players to get minimal live game reps before the regular season tips off. While they do not play their full regular season minutes, NBA stars do suit up for preseason games and usually play for a quarter or a half, just to get back into the groove of live NBA play. Young players and players looking to earn a spot on an NBA roster usually play the majority of the minutes in the preseason, as it gives them a chance to show their worth against other NBA level talent.

Early Regular Season Dates

The preseason ends on October 17th and four days later on October 21st the regular season kicks. Then ten days after the beginning of the regular season, the Emirates NBA Cup for 2025 begins on October 31st. This is a tournament in which different teams face off in a group system, and the ultimate goal is to win the NBA cup, with the championship game being held on December 16th.

Where To Watch

Some other important information for the beginning of the NBA season is that the NBA has new broadcasting partners this year. For the first time in decades, NBC will broadcast NBA games, which means their streaming platform Peacock will host NBA games as well. Amazon Prime also signed a new deal with the NBA, which means that NBA games will also be hosted on Amazon’s streaming platform as well.

With the new season getting ready to tip-off in a few short weeks, these are just a few key things to know to be prepared for what should be another exciting season.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/mikaibruce/2025/09/23/what-you-should-know-before-the-2025-26-nba-season-begins/

