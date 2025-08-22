What’s Next for Bitcoin in September? Analyst Reveals Key Historical ‘Sendtember’ Trend

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 03:06
Sidekick
K$0.2171-5.15%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,629.78-1.53%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021807-0.25%
Wink
LIKE$0.011935+2.56%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02753+2.99%

Bitcoin, the first and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has reversed its gains for August, down 2.07% for the month so far, according to TradingView data.

Bitcoin had tested an all-time high of $124,533 in the month, surprising traders who expected an August pullback for cryptocurrencies, particularly in what has historically been a slow trading month for many markets — until the September Fed meeting.

Bitcoin marked four straight months of gains from April through July. However, August is often associated with slower trading activity and lower volume. The last three Augusts of recent years have seen Bitcoin record double-digit percentage losses.

You Might Also Like

Title news

Around press time, Bitcoin was trading down 0.28% daily and 6.83% weekly to $113,315, having dropped to a low of $112,344 in Wednesday’s session.

Many consider the ongoing drop this month as a healthy cooldown, owing to crypto ETF inflows and Bitcoin treasury firms that are aggressively accumulating BTC.

Bitcoin’s “Sendtember?”

With Bitcoin’s price drop in August, the market is anticipating what will happen in September. According to Kaleo, September has marked a local bottom four out of the last five years for Bitcoin. “Sendtember is a springboard for Uptober,” Kaleo wrote.

Historical data reveal that Bitcoin often underperforms in September, with an average negative return of 5%, making it one of the year’s weakest months.

You Might Also Like

Title news

A recovery trend is seen after Bitcoin’s drop in September, as reflected in strong performance in Q4. Based on historical data, Bitcoin usually sees an average gain of 88% in Q4 as it recovers from earlier drop in August and September, which usually marks a bottom for its price action. October — referred to as “Uptober” in crypto parlance — marks strong performance for Bitcoin price, adding to the usually seen positive performance in Q4.

It remains to be seen whether history repeats this coming September, considering the possibility of rate cuts at the Fed’s September meeting.

Source: https://u.today/whats-next-for-bitcoin-in-september-analyst-reveals-key-historical-sendtember-trend

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.096+0.03%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

In acknowledgement of its unmatched AI infrastructure, Hyra Network, a pioneer in decentralized AI infrastructure designed to build a sovereign AI ecosystem for the digital age, has been granted the highest honor among AI projects across the world, according to an official announcement today. Per the announcement, Hyra Network has won the Chairman’s Award 2025 […]
Honorswap
HONOR$0.4369--%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000379-8.23%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1178-2.48%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 04:00
Share
Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

Cynthia Lummis has outlined a Thanksgiving timeline for crypto market structure legislation, saying Congress will move the bill this year, with Banking and Agriculture reviews set for September and October as Senate backers court Democratic support amid opposition from Elizabeth Warren.
U
U$0.015-19.52%
Movement
MOVE$0.1276-2.29%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 04:07
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

One Click, Millions in BTC and USDT Gone: The Crypto Scam You Need to Know About

Top Searched Crypto Under $1 in 2025: BlockDAG, PEPE, SEI & KAS Picks