What’s Next For ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ After Season 1?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 03:40
Chainbase
C$0.25662+9.13%
MemeCore
M$1.7888-2.30%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0094+0.28%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21833+1.94%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01677-1.46%

Michael C. Hall in “Dexter: Resurrection.”

Paramount+ Premium/Showtime

Dexter: Resurrection, starring Michael C. Hall as vigilante serial killer Dexter Morgan, returned in a big way with a successful first season with viewers and critics. Does that mean, however, that the show will be resurrected for a Dexter: Resurrection Season 2?

Dexter: Resurrection is set not long after the events of Dexter’s first sequel series, 2021’s Dexter: New Blood, which primarily focused on Dexter Morgan and the grown-up version of his son, Harrison (Jack Alcott). Four years later, Dexter: Resurrection premiered on Paramount+ with two episodes on July 11 and debuted on Showtime on cable and satellite TV two days later.

ForbesWhat Time Does MTV VMAs Red Carpet Pre-Show Begin? How To WatchBy Tim Lammers

Over the course of the season, Dexter reunites with Harrison in New York City and inadvertently finds his way into the company of other infamous serial killers secretly assembled for meetings at the estate of billionaire philanthropist Leon Prater (Peter Dinklage).

However, a recent serial killing using the same methods as Dexter’s Bay Harbor Butcher raises the suspicions of Dexter’s former Miami Metro PD colleague, Angel Batista (David Zayas) and a pair of NYC detectives (Kadia Saraf and Dominic Fumusa).

The 10th episode of Dexter: Resurrection — which is the season one finale — began streaming on Paramount+ Premium on Friday and begins airing Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

ForbesHorror Hit ‘Weapons’ Is New On Streaming This WeekBy Tim Lammers

Created by longtime Dexter franchise showrunner Clyde Phillips, Dexter: Resurrection Season 1 got off to a bang with viewership, attracting 3.1 million global cross-platform viewers — which counts Paramount+ Premium and Showtime audiences — in its first three days.

According to TV Line, the Dexter: Resurrection premiere audience was 46% higher than the Dexter prequel series Dexter: Original Sin earned in its debut in December 2024.

Dexter: Resurrection also won over Rotten Tomatoes critics, who gave the season a 95% “fresh” rating based on 59 reviews. The RT Critics Consensus reads, “Dexter brushes off a minor case of death and multiple false endings to reemerge as vital as ever in a knowingly absurd continuation that rediscovers the thrill of the hunt.”

Forbes‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ End Credits And Post-Credits, ExplainedBy Tim Lammers

Now that Dexter: Resurrection has wrapped up Season 1, the big question that has not yet been answered is whether the show will return for a second season. And while Paramount+ and Showtime have yet to make an official announcement, early indications are looking promising for a Dexter: Resurrection Season 2.

“Dexter: Resurrection” stars Michael C Hall Peter Dinklage and Uma Thurman.

Paramount+ Premium/Showtime

The Cancellation Of ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ May Be ‘Dexter ‘Resurrection’s’ Gain

Paramount Global — which owns Paramount+ and Showtime — was at the top of the headlines all summer as the company finally completed its merger with Skydance Media.

Accompanying the merger were major deals like Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s five-year, $1.5 billion contract to produce 50 more episodes of South Park, as well as some belt-tightening under the new ownership.

ForbesHorror Thriller ‘28 Years Later’ Gets Netflix Release DateBy Tim Lammers

As such, Paramount Global reversed course on its April 1 renewal of Dexter: Original Sin — starring Patrick Gibson as the young Dexter Morgan — and cancelled the planned second season of the series in August.

Along with the cancellation of Dexter: Original Sin, however, came some promising news. According to Variety, a writer’s room is being assembled for a potential Dexter: Resurrection Season 2.

“According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, [Skydance TV head Matt] Thunell and his team decided to focus on Resurrection and [Michael C.] Hall’s role as Morgan as they look to continue the Dexter franchise,” Variety reported on Aug. 22.

ForbesIs ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ The Last ‘Conjuring’ Movie? Here’s The Bad And Good NewsBy Tim Lammers

A writer’s room for Dexter: Resurrection definitely has some solid potential storylines to work with, should the show continue on with Season 2. While some key characters from the original Dexter series and Dexter: Resurrection were killed off, others survived, including, of course, Dexter Morgan.

Perhaps most importantly, the open ending of the Dexter: Resurrection Season 1 season finale left the door wide open for Dexter to continue to practice “The Code” of vigilante serial killing with his father, Harry (James Remar) as his spirit guide should the series continue.

All 10 episodes of Dexter: Resurrection Season 1 are streaming on Paramount+ Premium and the season finale will air on Showtime at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

ForbesWhen Is ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/09/07/whats-next-for-dexter-resurrection-after-season-1/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’

Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’

The post Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pepe Coin (PEPE) has long been one of the most recognizable meme tokens in the space, but as September trading kicks off, cracks are showing in its foundation. After closing August in the red, Pepe Coin now sits around $0.0000096, caught in a descending channel and weighed down by bearish sentiment. Analysts tracking the charts point out that support at $0.0000086 is critical — if it breaks, a new all-time low could be on the cards. Meanwhile, global crypto media and trading communities are buzzing about a different name: Layer Brett, the Ethereum Layer 2 scalability solution and meme token hybrid rapidly approaching a $3 million presale milestone, with tokens still priced at just $0.0055. With staking rewards currently sitting at an eye-watering 900% APY, ultra-low gas fees, and viral momentum across social channels, Layer Brett is being framed as “The New Pepe” — but with a stronger foundation and far greater upside. Pepe coin (PEPE) struggles in September Technical indicators for Pepe Coin remain stacked against the bulls. The MACD has crossed into bearish territory, while the Awesome Oscillator signals sustained weakness. Key resistance levels loom at $0.000011 and $0.000013, but with overall market confidence dwindling, it’s difficult to see a path higher without a major sentiment shift. This is the double-edged sword of older meme plays: they can pump on hype, but once the euphoria fades, it’s hard to sustain growth without genuine innovation. On forums like Reddit and Biz, many traders are already admitting that Pepe Coin feels “tapped out,” with any upside capped by profit-taking. Why Layer Brett (LBRETT) is gaining “New Pepe” status Unlike Pepe Coin, Layer Brett isn’t relying solely on nostalgia or community memes. It has been purpose-built on Ethereum’s Layer 2 rails, meaning it can scale efficiently, cut gas fees down to…
Threshold
T$0.01591+0.82%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.04+2.48%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01259+1.04%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 03:08
Share
Trump: If peace is not achieved in the future, other targets will be targeted

Trump: If peace is not achieved in the future, other targets will be targeted

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi, Trump said that Iran will either have peace or tragedy. Many goals have not yet been achieved, and tonight's strikes are
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.484+1.45%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0899-5.76%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13747+0.87%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 11:03
Share
On-Chain Data Reveals Critical Support Levels For Bitcoin Price — Details

On-Chain Data Reveals Critical Support Levels For Bitcoin Price — Details

The Bitcoin price has managed to stay above $110,000 over the weekend, and on-chain data shows that the premier cryptocurrency sits above three crucial support levels. Here are the critical levels to watch out for over the next few weeks. Where Are The Next Support Levels For BTC? On Saturday, September 6, prominent crypto analyst Ali Martinez took to the social media platform X to offer on-chain insights into the current layout of the Bitcoin price. This price evaluation, which revolves around the BTC UTXO Realized Price Distribution (URPD) metric, shows the next support levels for Bitcoin. Related Reading: Bitcoin Treasury Purchases Down Amid Record Holdings – What Does This Mean? The capacity for a price level to act as an on-chain support or resistance zone usually depends on the number of investors who have their cost basis at the given level. An investor’s cost basis refers to the actual price at which they purchased a cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, in this case). The relevant indicator here—UTXO Realized Price Distribution—tracks the amount of a particular cryptocurrency that was acquired at a specific price level. Typically, price levels below the current spot value with substantial buying activity are often considered as major support zones. Meanwhile, levels above the current price with significant investor cost bases usually act as major resistance areas. As shown in the chart above, $108,250, $104,250, and $97,050 are the next crucial support levels for the Bitcoin price. Data from Glassnode shows that nearly 432,000 coins were bought in the $108,250 zone, while roughly 401,000 coins were purchased around the $104,250 region. Meanwhile, 404,000 BTC were acquired around the $97,054 area. The rationale behind this is that investors with a cost basis around these price levels are likely to double down on their positions and purchase more coins. This increased buying activity will, hence, provide a cushion for the Bitcoin price to stay afloat and potentially bounce back. It’s worth mentioning that the next major resistance level for the Bitcoin price based on the URPD metric is around $116,963. Several investors (550,000 coins) around this level are likely to close their positions when the price returns to its cost basis, thereby putting downward pressure on the BTC price. Bitcoin Price At A Glance As of this writing, the price of BTC stands at around $110,628, reflecting no significant movement in the past 24 hours. According to data from CoinGecko, the premier cryptocurrency is up by more than 1% in the past seven days. Related Reading: Strategy Expands Bitcoin Treasury: $450 Million Purchase Sends Total Holdings To New Highs Featured image from iStock, chart from TradingView
Bitcoin
BTC$111,209.39+0.93%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10105+1.71%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022+0.45%
Share
NewsBTC2025/09/08 03:00
Share

Trending News

More

Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’

Trump: If peace is not achieved in the future, other targets will be targeted

On-Chain Data Reveals Critical Support Levels For Bitcoin Price — Details

A fake email pretending to be from Rep. Moolenaar was sent to U.S. agencies during key China trade talks

Despite All-Time High ETH Prices, Network Revenue Drops 44% in August