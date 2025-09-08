What’s Next For ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ After Season 1?

Michael C. Hall in “Dexter: Resurrection.” Paramount+ Premium/Showtime

Dexter: Resurrection, starring Michael C. Hall as vigilante serial killer Dexter Morgan, returned in a big way with a successful first season with viewers and critics. Does that mean, however, that the show will be resurrected for a Dexter: Resurrection Season 2?

Dexter: Resurrection is set not long after the events of Dexter’s first sequel series, 2021’s Dexter: New Blood, which primarily focused on Dexter Morgan and the grown-up version of his son, Harrison (Jack Alcott). Four years later, Dexter: Resurrection premiered on Paramount+ with two episodes on July 11 and debuted on Showtime on cable and satellite TV two days later.

Over the course of the season, Dexter reunites with Harrison in New York City and inadvertently finds his way into the company of other infamous serial killers secretly assembled for meetings at the estate of billionaire philanthropist Leon Prater (Peter Dinklage).

However, a recent serial killing using the same methods as Dexter’s Bay Harbor Butcher raises the suspicions of Dexter’s former Miami Metro PD colleague, Angel Batista (David Zayas) and a pair of NYC detectives (Kadia Saraf and Dominic Fumusa).

The 10th episode of Dexter: Resurrection — which is the season one finale — began streaming on Paramount+ Premium on Friday and begins airing Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Created by longtime Dexter franchise showrunner Clyde Phillips, Dexter: Resurrection Season 1 got off to a bang with viewership, attracting 3.1 million global cross-platform viewers — which counts Paramount+ Premium and Showtime audiences — in its first three days.

According to TV Line, the Dexter: Resurrection premiere audience was 46% higher than the Dexter prequel series Dexter: Original Sin earned in its debut in December 2024.

Dexter: Resurrection also won over Rotten Tomatoes critics, who gave the season a 95% “fresh” rating based on 59 reviews. The RT Critics Consensus reads, “Dexter brushes off a minor case of death and multiple false endings to reemerge as vital as ever in a knowingly absurd continuation that rediscovers the thrill of the hunt.”

Now that Dexter: Resurrection has wrapped up Season 1, the big question that has not yet been answered is whether the show will return for a second season. And while Paramount+ and Showtime have yet to make an official announcement, early indications are looking promising for a Dexter: Resurrection Season 2.

“Dexter: Resurrection” stars Michael C Hall Peter Dinklage and Uma Thurman. Paramount+ Premium/Showtime

The Cancellation Of ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ May Be ‘Dexter ‘Resurrection’s’ Gain

Paramount Global — which owns Paramount+ and Showtime — was at the top of the headlines all summer as the company finally completed its merger with Skydance Media.

Accompanying the merger were major deals like Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s five-year, $1.5 billion contract to produce 50 more episodes of South Park, as well as some belt-tightening under the new ownership.

As such, Paramount Global reversed course on its April 1 renewal of Dexter: Original Sin — starring Patrick Gibson as the young Dexter Morgan — and cancelled the planned second season of the series in August.

Along with the cancellation of Dexter: Original Sin, however, came some promising news. According to Variety, a writer’s room is being assembled for a potential Dexter: Resurrection Season 2.

“According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, [Skydance TV head Matt] Thunell and his team decided to focus on Resurrection and [Michael C.] Hall’s role as Morgan as they look to continue the Dexter franchise,” Variety reported on Aug. 22.

A writer’s room for Dexter: Resurrection definitely has some solid potential storylines to work with, should the show continue on with Season 2. While some key characters from the original Dexter series and Dexter: Resurrection were killed off, others survived, including, of course, Dexter Morgan.

Perhaps most importantly, the open ending of the Dexter: Resurrection Season 1 season finale left the door wide open for Dexter to continue to practice “The Code” of vigilante serial killing with his father, Harry (James Remar) as his spirit guide should the series continue.

All 10 episodes of Dexter: Resurrection Season 1 are streaming on Paramount+ Premium and the season finale will air on Showtime at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

