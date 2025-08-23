What’s required for capital markets union? – Standard Chartered

The lack of integrated capital markets in the EU is holding back innovation and productivity growth. Despite a renewed push by the European Commission, significant operational barriers to CMU persist. Factors such as incomplete banking union and political disagreements create further headwinds. A single EU financial market remains far off; innovative workarounds could create a catalyst for progress, Standard Chartered’s economists Christopher Graham and Saabir Salad report.

EU capital markets fragmented along national lines

“EU capital markets remain fragmented along national lines, creating a key barrier to innovation and productivity growth. There has been a renewed push by the European Commission to complete capital markets integration, including the announcement of the Savings and Investments Union (SIU) strategy last year, the primary aim of which is to create “a financing ecosystem to benefit investments in the EU’s strategic objectives” by connecting “savings with productive investments”. We take it as a given that the creation of a single, unified financial market would offer significant benefits to the European economy, including lower capital costs, reduced reliance on bank funding, increased cross-border financial flows and stronger innovation. We aim to identify the conditions necessary both for progress towards capital markets union (CMU) and for capital markets to be fully effective.”

“Despite successes in recent years, the goals of CMU and the SIU remain a long way off. Technical and regulatory barriers need to be overcome to make further progress on integrating EU capital markets. These include the lack of a single supervisory authority, and the need to harmonise the post-trading environment, tax and insolvency regimes across countries. While any headway on these fronts would be encouraging, broader dynamics will continue to constrain the effectiveness of CMU, including the varying depths of individual countries’ capital markets, the underdevelopment of pension systems, an incomplete banking union and single market, as well as political challenges. Workarounds are being explored, centred around ‘coalitions of the willing’ pursuing progress separate to the EU-27, but these efforts are in their early stages and carry their own risks.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eu-whats-required-for-capital-markets-union-standard-chartered-202508211520

PANews reported on June 19 that Microsoft (MSFT.O) is ready to abandon high-stakes negotiations with OpenAI on the future of its alliance, according to the Financial Times. The report quoted
The pressure on the digital euro continues to grow: in 2025 the market for dollar stablecoin is estimated to be around $288 billion.
A mining ban went into effect in the African nation in April 2024, followed by Chinese officials warning residents not to “support or engage in virtual currency mining activities.” The International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, announced more than a thousand arrests and the seizure of about $100 million as part of a crackdown that included cryptocurrency miners and fraudsters.In a Friday notice, Interpol said it had coordinated with authorities in Angola to dismantle 25 crypto mining centers being illegally run by 60 Chinese nationals. The organization said it had seized equipment worth more than $37 million, which the Angolan government plans to distribute to “vulnerable areas.” Read more
