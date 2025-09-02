What’s the Next Target for XRP, Cardano (ADA), and Dogecoin (DOGE) Prices? An Experienced Name Weighs In

Cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez evaluated the latest developments in the market and drew attention to critical levels for prominent altcoins.

Martinez noted that Dogecoin (DOGE) has defended the $0.208 support level five times in the recent period, saying that this level is critical for the price’s subsequent movement.

On the XRP side, technical indicators are showing positive signals. Martinez, noting that the TD Sequential indicator is giving consecutive buy signals, explained XRP’s short-term roadmap as follows: maintaining $2.70 as support, breaking the $2.90 level, and then targeting $3.70.

The $28 level is critical for Chainlink (LINK) investors. Martinez stated that LINK needs to reclaim this level as support, otherwise the price could drop to as low as $16.

Stating that the Sei (SEI) is trading in a falling wedge formation, Martinez predicted that a possible breakout could push the price up 16% to the $0.34 level.

Martinez stated that the $0.88 level must be surpassed for Cardano (ADA), after which the price can target $1.20.

Finally, Martinez stated that $0.58 is a support level to watch for Mantle (MNT), and that the token was rejected again at the upper limit of the channel.

*This is not investment advice.

