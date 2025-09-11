When a US Crypto Stock Jumps 1,700% in a Day, Is It Crypto Hype or a Red Flag?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 04:34
Key Insights:

  • QMMM crypto stock surged 1,700% in one day, after plans of a crypto treasury including Bitcoin, ETH, and others.
  • U.S. stock rules have no daily limits, allowing extreme rallies like QMMM’s move to unfold.
  • Despite hype, QMMM stock charts show signs of overheating, raising correction risks for U.S. stock traders.

The crypto stock, QMMM Holdings, surprised markets with a 1,700% rally in a single trading day. The U.S. stock climbed from near $12 to over $207 before closing at $252, with gains above 15,000% year-to-date.

The move came after the news of a $100 million crypto treasury targeting Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana surfaced. While this announcement helped the crypto stock price rise, questions remain whether such a sharp rise is sustainable.

With after-hours trading already showing cracks, traders are debating whether this is genuine growth or a sentiment-led price surge.

QMMM Holdings Look Weak: Crypto Treasury Promise Looks Bleak Then?

The surge in QMMM stock came right after the company announced plans to set up a $100 million treasury in crypto assets. This included allocations to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. On the surface, it looked like a bold pivot into crypto.

QMMM Plans A Crypto Treasury | Source: X

But here is the catch: QMMM’s recent filings show it had less than $500,000 in cash and posted losses in earlier quarters. That raises the question: how can a company with such thin reserves suddenly support a $100 million treasury?

Investors often jump on crypto-linked news because of the huge upside stories around Bitcoin and other coins.

But such an announcement, without strong balance sheets or a clear plan, creates a shaky base. This explains why many are calling the move hype-driven rather than solid business growth for the crypto stock.

Alleged Pump-And-Dump Scenario | Source: X

How a US Crypto Stock Like QMMM Can Rally 1,700%

In most markets, such moves would be impossible. For example, Indian and Chinese exchanges have upper circuit limits that stop stocks from gaining or losing more than a fixed percent in a single day.

The U.S., however, has no such limits on the Nasdaq. That is why QMMM stock was able to skyrocket without any trading halts.

QMMM Stock Rising Every Hour | Source: Google

This is not the first time a U.S. stock has moved like this. Ambrx Biopharma once jumped over 1,000% on trial news, but later gave back most gains in a matter of weeks.

VinFast Auto gained more than 800% on hype but then crashed over 70% as interest weakened.

The crypto stock QMMM’s sharp rise fits into this risky pattern, where retail buyers end up buying at the top while professional traders exit with profits. The QMMM price outlook might be hinting at that.

QMMM Crypto Stock Price Outlook: Signs of a Looming Correction

The crypto stock price action already shows stress. QMMM stock touched above $300 but slipped quickly, closing lower at $252. Technical indicators suggest this may not be the end of the pullback.

QMMM Stock Price Action | Source: TradingView

On the 4-hour chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits near 99, showing that a correction looks to be on the cards.

Key levels to watch, if the correction happens, are $230 on the downside, followed by $151. If selling deepens, charts show prices could even retest the $66 zone.

The U.S. Stock Keeps Getting Buyers | Source: TradingView

The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) is moving down, meaning big investors may already be taking money out while prices still look high. At the same time, On-Balance Volume (OBV) is rising, which shows retail traders are still buying aggressively.

This mix is dangerous for the QMMM stock price: retail inflows continue, but smart money may be going away.

Taken together, these signs point to a weak setup. A 1,700% daily rally may be historic, but it rarely ends without sharp corrections.

The key question now is whether the crypto stock QMMM Holdings truly has a plan to fund its $100 million treasury or if this was just a spark for a short-lived pump.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/10/when-a-us-crypto-stock-jumps-1700-in-a-day-is-it-crypto-hype-or-a-red-flag/

