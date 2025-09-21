The post When Does ‘9-1-1’ Season 9 Return On ABC? Here’s Everything To Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 9-1-1 – “Don’t Drink the Water” – Following an earthquake, the 118 races to the scene of several unusual fires and must figure out their cause before anyone else is hurt. Meanwhile, as everyone settles into their new normal, they try to move forward and plan for the future. THURSDAY, MAY 8 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Ray Mickshaw) ANGELA BASSETT (Photo by Ray Mickshaw/Disney via Getty Images) Disney via Getty Images ABC’s hit procedural 9-1-1 is gearing up for another high-stakes season. Now that the first promo teaser has been released, when is the official Season 9 premiere? And which characters are coming back for the next installment? Keep reading to learn everything to know so far. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, 9-1-1 follows the firefighters, paramedics and other emergency responders of the fictional Station 118 at the Los Angeles Fire Department. Last season saw the tragic death of beloved Captain Bobby Nash (Pete Krause). Nash sacrificed himself by giving the only available vial of a life-saving vaccine to his teammate Chimney, heroically forfeiting his own chance at survival. Krause’s shocking exit from 9-1-1 wasn’t the actor’s decision, but rather a creative choice made by the show’s team, according to showrunner Minear. “It was entirely creative,” the co-creator said in an interview with Variety. “A very difficult creative decision, because there’s practically no one I love on this Earth more than Peter.” ForbesThe Best New TV Shows Streaming In September 2025 On Netflix, Hulu And MoreBy Monica Mercuri In April 2025, one month before the Season 8 finale, ABC renewed the popular series for a ninth season. After the renewal, star Angela Bassett thanked fans for their support of the show. “Thank you for your unwavering support. It’s amazing that you love us as much… The post When Does ‘9-1-1’ Season 9 Return On ABC? Here’s Everything To Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 9-1-1 – “Don’t Drink the Water” – Following an earthquake, the 118 races to the scene of several unusual fires and must figure out their cause before anyone else is hurt. Meanwhile, as everyone settles into their new normal, they try to move forward and plan for the future. THURSDAY, MAY 8 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Ray Mickshaw) ANGELA BASSETT (Photo by Ray Mickshaw/Disney via Getty Images) Disney via Getty Images ABC’s hit procedural 9-1-1 is gearing up for another high-stakes season. Now that the first promo teaser has been released, when is the official Season 9 premiere? And which characters are coming back for the next installment? Keep reading to learn everything to know so far. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, 9-1-1 follows the firefighters, paramedics and other emergency responders of the fictional Station 118 at the Los Angeles Fire Department. Last season saw the tragic death of beloved Captain Bobby Nash (Pete Krause). Nash sacrificed himself by giving the only available vial of a life-saving vaccine to his teammate Chimney, heroically forfeiting his own chance at survival. Krause’s shocking exit from 9-1-1 wasn’t the actor’s decision, but rather a creative choice made by the show’s team, according to showrunner Minear. “It was entirely creative,” the co-creator said in an interview with Variety. “A very difficult creative decision, because there’s practically no one I love on this Earth more than Peter.” ForbesThe Best New TV Shows Streaming In September 2025 On Netflix, Hulu And MoreBy Monica Mercuri In April 2025, one month before the Season 8 finale, ABC renewed the popular series for a ninth season. After the renewal, star Angela Bassett thanked fans for their support of the show. “Thank you for your unwavering support. It’s amazing that you love us as much…

When Does ‘9-1-1’ Season 9 Return On ABC? Here’s Everything To Know

2025/09/21 00:24
9-1-1 – “Don’t Drink the Water” – Following an earthquake, the 118 races to the scene of several unusual fires and must figure out their cause before anyone else is hurt. Meanwhile, as everyone settles into their new normal, they try to move forward and plan for the future. THURSDAY, MAY 8 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Ray Mickshaw) ANGELA BASSETT (Photo by Ray Mickshaw/Disney via Getty Images)

Disney via Getty Images

ABC’s hit procedural 9-1-1 is gearing up for another high-stakes season. Now that the first promo teaser has been released, when is the official Season 9 premiere? And which characters are coming back for the next installment? Keep reading to learn everything to know so far.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, 9-1-1 follows the firefighters, paramedics and other emergency responders of the fictional Station 118 at the Los Angeles Fire Department. Last season saw the tragic death of beloved Captain Bobby Nash (Pete Krause). Nash sacrificed himself by giving the only available vial of a life-saving vaccine to his teammate Chimney, heroically forfeiting his own chance at survival.

Krause’s shocking exit from 9-1-1 wasn’t the actor’s decision, but rather a creative choice made by the show’s team, according to showrunner Minear. “It was entirely creative,” the co-creator said in an interview with Variety. “A very difficult creative decision, because there’s practically no one I love on this Earth more than Peter.”

In April 2025, one month before the Season 8 finale, ABC renewed the popular series for a ninth season. After the renewal, star Angela Bassett thanked fans for their support of the show.

“Thank you for your unwavering support. It’s amazing that you love us as much as we love making the show,” the actress said in an Instagram post. Bassett also teased that Season 9 will bring “more high-octane, more heartwarming, more intense, more hilarious stories, drama [and] adventure.”

Ready for more 9-1-1? Here are all the details on the next chapter of ABC’s hit first-responder series, including the release date, returning cast, plot details and more.

When Does 9-1-1 Return For Season 9?

9-1-1 – “Seismic Shifts” – The 118, still reeling from their recent loss, is dispatched to a mass casualty event after a high-rise apartment building collapses. Then, Athena and Chimney have to work together to save a familiar face.THURSDAY, MAY 15 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Christopher Willard) JENNIFER LOVE HEWITT, KENNETH CHOI, ANGELA BASSETT (Photo by Christopher Willard/Disney via Getty Images)

Disney via Getty Images

9-1-1 Season 9 premieres on Thursday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. New episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

How Many Episodes Will Be In 9-1-1 Season 9?

9-1-1 – “Seismic Shifts” – The 118, still reeling from their recent loss, is dispatched to a mass casualty event after a high-rise apartment building collapses. Then, Athena and Chimney have to work together to save a familiar face.THURSDAY, MAY 15 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Christopher Willard) AISHA HINDS, ASKYLER BELL, TRACIE THOMS, DECLAN PRATT (Photo by Christopher Willard/Disney via Getty Images)

Disney via Getty Images

Season 9 of 9-1-1 will consist of 18 episodes, according to TV Insider. This matches the episode count of most seasons, with exceptions being Season 1, Season 3 (shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic) and Season 7 (shortened due to the Hollywood strikes).

Who’s In The 9-1-1 Season 9 Cast?

9-1-1 – “Seismic Shifts” – The 118, still reeling from their recent loss, is dispatched to a mass casualty event after a high-rise apartment building collapses. Then, Athena and Chimney have to work together to save a familiar face.THURSDAY, MAY 15 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Christopher Willard) BRIAN THOMPSON, AISHA HINDS, RYAN GUZMAN (Photo by Christopher Willard/Disney via Getty Images)

Disney via Getty Images

Most of the 9-1-1 Season 8 cast is expected to return, with the exception of Krause, whose character Bobby Nash was killed in Season 8, Episode 15.

Returning cast members include Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz, Kenneth Choi as Chimney Han, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson and Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley.

ABC has also announced that Corinne Massiah, who portrays May Grant, and Elijah M. Cooper, aka Harry Grant, have been promoted to series regulars for Season 9.

What Will 9-1-1 Season 9 Be About?

9-1-1 – “Seismic Shifts” – The 118, still reeling from their recent loss, is dispatched to a mass casualty event after a high-rise apartment building collapses. Then, Athena and Chimney have to work together to save a familiar face.THURSDAY, MAY 15 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Ray Mickshaw) KENNETH CHOI (Photo by Ray Mickshaw/Disney via Getty Images)

Disney via Getty Images

One of the biggest mysteries heading into Season 9 is who will replace Bobby Nash as Captain. While Captain Vincent Gerrard served as Nash’s temporary replacement, attention has now shifted to Chimney as a potential successor, especially after Hen revealed that she declined the position.

In the Season 8 finale, Chimney becomes a father of two after he and Maddie welcome their second child, whom they name after Bobby. Chimney also tries to convince Eddie not to return to Texas and Oliver not to transfer units, emphasizing that now, especially after Bobby’s death, they need to stay together as a family.

“This is our firehouse. This is the 118, and it’s not just a number. It’s us,” he tells the team. “Cap is gone. But leaving won’t change that. It won’t make you feel any less sad. It just means that you’ll be sad all alone.”

Still, Eddie proceeds with his plan to leave Los Angeles to be closer to Christopher. The Season 8 finale closes with Buck searching for a new apartment, while Athena lists the house she had been building with Bobby for sale.

In an interview with TODAY, Stark said he hopes Bobby’s death in Season 8 will give him a chance to portray a “mature” version of Buck in the future. “I was excited that maybe this could be the thing that helps Buck mature or grow into a different place at a different stage,” he explained. “So I think that’s, from my point of view, anyway, what the fallout or the repercussions for Buck will be.

Is There A Teaser Trailer For 9-1-1 Season 9?

9-1-1 – “Don’t Drink the Water” – Following an earthquake, the 118 races to the scene of several unusual fires and must figure out their cause before anyone else is hurt. Meanwhile, as everyone settles into their new normal, they try to move forward and plan for the future. THURSDAY, MAY 8 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Christopher Willard) OLIVER STARK (Photo by Christopher Willard/Disney via Getty Images)

Disney via Getty Images

Yes! ABC dropped the first teaser for 9-1-1 Season 9 on Sept. 16. The clip shows the first responders bracing for a terrifying meteor storm about to hit the city. Check out the promo, below.

