When Is The 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix? Times And Watch Guide

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 19:53
ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS – AUGUST 27: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 passes fireworks on track during the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on August 27, 2023 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. (Photo by Bryn Lennon – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Formula 1 via Getty Images

Formula 1 resumes action this weekend following its annual summer break, with the penultimate Dutch Grand Prix taking place from August 29 to 31.

The title battle between McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris is becoming increasingly intense after the latter managed to score victories over his teammate in three of the last four rounds – the latest being in Hungary right before the summer pause. Now the Briton sits at 275 points in the standings, just nine points shy of Piastri as both chase their maiden drivers’ title and the team’s first since 2008.

On the constructors’ front, McLaren is currently on a run of four consecutive 1-2 race finishes, and a fifth 1-2 finish would equal the F1 record shared by Mercedes and Ferrari.

The Woking squad are also well on their way to winning their second constructors’ title in a row, now leading the pack with 559 points – 299 ahead of Ferrari and 323 past Mercedes.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY – AUGUST 03: Race winner Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren and Second placed Oscar Piastri of Australia and McLaren with the Constructors trophy during the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on August 03, 2025 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Getty Images

As the series returns to racing this weekend, Piastri faces the pressure to hold off the momentum of his teammate and defend his lead in the standings, while Norris will be pushing hard to replicate his stunning performance in Zandvoort a year ago and chip away at the gap.

In 2024, Norris celebrated his second career victory in the Netherlands, winning by a staggering margin of 22.896 seconds over home hero Max Verstappen of Red Bull.

And while McLaren appears to be the team to beat again this weekend at a circuit that plays to the strengths of the MCL39, Verstappen will be looking to disrupt the Woking squad’s momentum and score a home victory in the penultimate race in Zandvoort, which would see him equal James Clark’s record of four wins at the circuit – but of course it all hinges on whether his RB21 will have the pace needed to challenge the frontrunners.

Last December, F1 announced that the Dutch Grand Prix will drop off the calendar after its final running in 2026, which will feature a sprint event for the first time.

F1 Circuit Zandvoort Stats

  • First Grand Prix: 1952
  • Circuit Length: 4.259km (2.646 miles)
  • Race Distance: 306.587km (190.504 miles)
  • Number of Laps: 72
  • Number of Turns: 14
  • Lap Record: 1:11.097 – Lewis Hamilton (2021)
  • Most Wins (Driver): James Clark (4)
  • Most Wins (Constructor): Ferrari (8)
  • Most Pole Positions (Driver): Max Verstappen (3), René Alexandre Arnoux (3)
  • Most Pole Positions (Constructor): Lotus (8)

F1 2025 Dutch Grand Prix Schedule

Round 15 of the season at Circuit Zandvoort kicks off with Free Practice 1 (FP1) on Friday, August 29, at 12:30 p.m. local time (CEST), followed by Free Practice 2 (FP2) later in the day at 4 p.m.

On Saturday, August 30, drivers will climb into their cars for the final practice run (FP3) at 11:30 a.m. before they fight for grid positions in qualifying at 3 p.m.

The 72-lap race will get underway at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 31.

Dutch Grand Prix 2025: Free Practice 1 Start Times

All below start times are on Friday unless stated otherwise.

  • Local Time (CEST): 12:30 p.m.
  • United States and Canada (EDT): 6:30 a.m.
  • United States and Canada (CDT): 5:30 a.m.
  • United States and Canada (PDT): 3:30 a.m.
  • United States and Canada (MDT): 4:30 a.m.
  • United Kingdom (BST): 11:30 a.m.
  • Australia (AEST): 8:30 p.m.
  • Australia (AWST): 6:30 p.m.
  • Australia (ACST): 8 p.m.
  • Brazil (GMT-3): 7:30 a.m.
  • Arabia Standard Time (AST): 1:30 p.m.
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): 7:30 p.m.
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): 4 p.m.
  • China Standard Time (CST): 6:30 p.m.

Dutch Grand Prix 2025: Free Practice 2 Start Times

All below start times are on Friday unless stated otherwise.

  • Local Time (CEST): 4 p.m.
  • United States and Canada (EDT): 10 a.m.
  • United States and Canada (CDT): 9 a.m.
  • United States and Canada (PDT): 7 a.m.
  • United States and Canada (MDT): 8 a.m.
  • United Kingdom (BST): 3 p.m.
  • Australia (AEST): 12 a.m. on Saturday
  • Australia (AWST): 10 p.m.
  • Australia (ACST): 11:30 p.m.
  • Brazil (GMT-3): 11 a.m.
  • Arabia Standard Time (AST): 5 p.m.
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): 11 p.m.
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): 7:30 p.m.
  • China Standard Time (CST): 10 p.m.

Dutch Grand Prix 2025: Free Practice 3 Start Times

All below start times are on Saturday unless stated otherwise.

  • Local Time (CEST): 11:30 a.m.
  • United States and Canada (EDT): 5:30 a.m.
  • United States and Canada (CDT): 4:30 a.m.
  • United States and Canada (PDT): 2:30 a.m.
  • United States and Canada (MDT): 3:30 a.m.
  • United Kingdom (BST): 10:30 a.m.
  • Australia (AEST): 7:30 p.m.
  • Australia (AWST): 5:30 p.m.
  • Australia (ACST): 7 p.m.
  • Brazil (GMT-3): 6:30 a.m.
  • Arabia Standard Time (AST): 12:30 p.m.
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): 6:30 p.m.
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): 3 p.m.
  • China Standard Time (CST): 5:30 p.m.

Dutch Grand Prix 2025: Qualifying Start Times

All below start times are on Saturday unless stated otherwise.

  • Local Time (CEST): 3 p.m.
  • United States and Canada (EDT): 9 a.m.
  • United States and Canada (CDT): 8 a.m.
  • United States and Canada (PDT): 6 a.m.
  • United States and Canada (MDT): 7 a.m.
  • United Kingdom (BST): 2 p.m.
  • Australia (AEST): 11 p.m.
  • Australia (AWST): 9 p.m.
  • Australia (ACST): 10:30 p.m.
  • Brazil (GMT-3): 10 a.m.
  • Arabia Standard Time (AST): 4 p.m.
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): 10 p.m.
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): 6:30 p.m.
  • China Standard Time (CST): 9 p.m.

Dutch Grand Prix 2025: Race Start Times

All below start times are on Sunday unless stated otherwise.

  • Local Time (CEST): 3 p.m.
  • United States and Canada (EDT): 9 a.m.
  • United States and Canada (CDT): 8 a.m.
  • United States and Canada (PDT): 6 a.m.
  • United States and Canada (MDT): 7 a.m.
  • United Kingdom (BST): 2 p.m.
  • Australia (AEST): 11 p.m.
  • Australia (AWST): 9 p.m.
  • Australia (ACST): 10:30 p.m.
  • Brazil (GMT-3): 10 a.m.
  • Arabia Standard Time (AST): 4 p.m.
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): 10 p.m.
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): 6:30 p.m.
  • China Standard Time (CST): 9 p.m.

How To Watch 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix

Fans in the United States can catch the live action across ESPN platforms. ESPN2 will broadcast Free Practice 1 (FP1), Free Practice 2 (FP2), Free Practice 3 (FP3) and qualifying, while ESPN and ESPNews will stream Sunday’s race. Spanish coverage will be available throughout the weekend on ESPN3 and ESPN Deportes.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can tune in to Sky Sports for extensive coverage of the weekend, while Dutch fans can watch their home race for free on Viaplay TV.

In select regions, F1 TV Pro subscribers can tune in for live coverage on any device, along with the opportunity to catch up on full session replays and highlights afterwards.

Below is the broadcast information for some key territories:

  • United States: ESPN
  • United Kingdom: Sky Sports
  • Netherlands: Viaplay TV
  • Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports
  • Italy: Sky Italia
  • Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
  • Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
  • Austria: Servus TV, ORF
  • Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
  • China: Tencent
  • New Zealand: Sky NZ
  • Spain: DAZN
  • Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL
  • France: Canal+
  • Portugal: DAZN
  • Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
  • Singapore: beIN SPORTS
  • Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
  • Middle East and Turkey: beIN SPORTS
  • Latin America: ESPN
  • Africa: SuperSport

Highlights from each day of the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix weekend will be available on F1’s YouTube channel.

F1 Drivers’ Standings Ahead Of The 2025 Dutch Grand Prix

  1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): 284 points
  2. Lando Norris (McLaren): 275 points
  3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing): 187 points
  4. George Russell (Mercedes): 172 points
  5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): 151 points
  6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari): 109 points
  7. Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes): 64 points
  8. Alexander Albon (Williams): 54 points
  9. Nico Hulkenberg (Kick Sauber): 37 points
  10. Esteban Ocon (Haas): 27 points
  11. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): 26 points
  12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): 26 points
  13. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls): 22 points
  14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): 20 points
  15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls): 20 points
  16. Carlos Sainz (Williams): 16 points
  17. Gabriel Bortoleto (Kick Sauber): 14 points
  18. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull Racing): 10 points
  19. Oliver Bearman (Haas): 8 points
  20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine): 0 points

F1 Constructors’ Standings Ahead Of The 2025 Dutch Grand Prix

  1. McLaren: 559 points
  2. Ferrari: 260 points
  3. Mercedes: 236 points
  4. Red Bull Racing: 194 points
  5. Williams: 70 points
  6. Aston Martin: 52 points
  7. Kick Sauber: 51 points
  8. Racing Bulls: 45 points
  9. Haas: 35 points
  10. Alpine: 20 points

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/yaraelshebiny/2025/08/27/what-time-is-the-2025-f1-dutch-grand-prix-heres-how-to-watch/

