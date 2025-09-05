When Is The 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix? Times And Watch Guide

MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 01: Race winner Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari poses for a picture on the podium, with the fans down on the track during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 01, 2024 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Bryn Lennon – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) Formula 1 via Getty Images

Formula 1 heads to Monza this weekend for the Italian Grand Prix and the final European race of the season from September 5-7.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri has opened up a 34-point lead over his teammate and title rival Lando Norris after the latter had a shocking retirement last time out in Zandvoort.

The Briton’s setback allowed Isack Hadjar of Racing Bulls to secure his maiden podium finish, coming in third behind home hero Max Verstappen and race winner Piastri.

Elsewhere, Ferrari endured a nightmare outing, with Lewis Hamilton crashing out at Turn 3 and Charles Leclerc also retiring after being hit by Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli in the exact same corner.

To make matters worse, Hamilton was then handed a five-grid penalty for this weekend’s race for not slowing down enough under double waved yellow flags during the reconnaissance laps in Zandvoort.

Now heading to the Scuderia’s home turf, the seven-time world champion hopes to bounce back and deliver a strong performance in his first Monza outing as a Ferrari driver, while Leclerc is bidding to replicate the sensational win he secured there a year ago.

Norris will also be looking to rebound and close in on Piastri, who aims to run away with the championship lead as they head into the final nine rounds of the season.

ForbesMcLaren F1 Team Names Mastercard As Title Partner From 2026ForbesCadillac F1 Team Signs Valtteri Bottas And Sergio Perez For 2026

ForbesWho Are The 2025 Formula 1 Team Principals?

F1 Autodromo Nazionale Monza Circuit

First Grand Prix: 1950

Circuit Length: 5.793km (3.600 miles)

Race Distance: 306.72km (190.586 miles)

Number of Laps: 53

Number of Turns: 11

Lap Record: 1:21.046 – Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari (2004)

Most Wins (Driver): Michael Schumacher (5), Lewis Hamilton (5)

Most Wins (Constructor): Ferrari (20)

Most Pole Positions (Driver): Lewis Hamilton (7)

Most Pole Positions (Constructor): Ferrari (23)

F1 2025 Italian Grand Prix Schedule

Round 16 of the season at Autodromo Nazionale Monza kicks off with Free Practice 1 (FP1) on Friday, September 5, at 1:30 p.m. local time (CEST), followed by Free Practice 2 (FP2) later in the day at 5 p.m.

On Saturday, September 6, drivers will climb into their cars for the final practice run (FP3) at 12:30 p.m. before they fight for grid positions in qualifying at 4 p.m.

The 53-lap race will get underway at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 7.

Italian Grand Prix 2025: Free Practice 1 Start Times

All below start times are on Friday unless stated otherwise.

Local Time (CEST): 1:30 p.m.

United States and Canada (EDT): 7:30 a.m.

United States and Canada (CDT): 6:30 a.m.

United States and Canada (PDT): 4:30 a.m.

United States and Canada (MDT): 5:30 a.m.

United Kingdom (BST): 12:30 p.m.

Australia (AEST): 9:30 p.m.

Australia (AWST): 7:30 p.m.

Australia (ACST): 9 p.m.

Brazil (GMT-3): 8:30 a.m.

Arabia Standard Time (AST): 2:30 p.m.

Japan Standard Time (JST): 8:30 p.m.

Indian Standard Time (IST): 5 p.m.

China Standard Time (CST): 7:30 p.m.

Italian Grand Prix 2025: Free Practice 2 Start Times

All below start times are on Friday unless stated otherwise.

Local Time (CEST): 5 p.m.

United States and Canada (EDT): 11 a.m.

United States and Canada (CDT): 10 a.m.

United States and Canada (PDT): 8 a.m.

United States and Canada (MDT): 9 a.m.

United Kingdom (BST): 4 p.m.

Australia (AEST): 1 a.m. on Saturday

Australia (AWST): 11 p.m.

Australia (ACST): 12:30 a.m. on Saturday

Brazil (GMT-3): 12 p.m.

Arabia Standard Time (AST): 6 p.m.

Japan Standard Time (JST): 12 a.m. on Saturday

Indian Standard Time (IST): 8:30 p.m.

China Standard Time (CST): 11 p.m.

Italian Grand Prix 2025: Free Practice 3 Start Times

All below start times are on Saturday unless stated otherwise.

Local Time (CEST): 12:30 p.m.

United States and Canada (EDT): 6:30 a.m.

United States and Canada (CDT): 5:30 a.m.

United States and Canada (PDT): 3:30 a.m.

United States and Canada (MDT): 4:30 a.m.

United Kingdom (BST): 11:30 a.m.

Australia (AEST): 8:30 p.m.

Australia (AWST): 6:30 p.m.

Australia (ACST): 8 p.m.

Brazil (GMT-3): 7:30 a.m.

Arabia Standard Time (AST): 1:30 p.m.

Japan Standard Time (JST): 7:30 p.m.

Indian Standard Time (IST): 4 p.m.

China Standard Time (CST): 6:30 p.m.

Italian Grand Prix 2025: Qualifying Start Times

All below start times are on Saturday unless stated otherwise.

Local Time (CEST): 4 p.m.

United States and Canada (EDT): 10 a.m.

United States and Canada (CDT): 9 a.m.

United States and Canada (PDT): 7 a.m.

United States and Canada (MDT): 8 a.m.

United Kingdom (BST): 3 p.m.

Australia (AEST): 12 a.m. on Sunday

Australia (AWST): 10 p.m.

Australia (ACST): 11:30 p.m.

Brazil (GMT-3): 11 a.m.

Arabia Standard Time (AST): 5 p.m.

Japan Standard Time (JST): 11 p.m.

Indian Standard Time (IST): 7:30 p.m.

China Standard Time (CST): 10 p.m.

Italian Grand Prix 2025: Race Start Times

All below start times are on Sunday unless stated otherwise.

Local Time (CEST): 3 p.m.

United States and Canada (EDT): 9 a.m.

United States and Canada (CDT): 8 a.m.

United States and Canada (PDT): 6 a.m.

United States and Canada (MDT): 7 a.m.

United Kingdom (BST): 2 p.m.

Australia (AEST): 11 p.m.

Australia (AWST): 9 p.m.

Australia (ACST): 10:30 p.m.

Brazil (GMT-3): 10 a.m.

Arabia Standard Time (AST): 4 p.m.

Japan Standard Time (JST): 10 p.m.

Indian Standard Time (IST): 6:30 p.m.

China Standard Time (CST): 9 p.m.

ForbesF1 2025 Calendar: Full Race Schedule And Sprint VenuesForbesLas Vegas GP Gets Earlier Start As F1 2025 Race Times RevealedForbesF1 2025 Grid: Confirmed Driver Lineups For All 10 Teams

How To Watch 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix

Fans in the United States can catch the live action across ESPN platforms. ESPNU will broadcast Free Practice 1 (FP1), while ESPN2 will stream Free Practice 2 (FP2), Free Practice 3 (FP3), qualifying and Sunday’s race. Spanish coverage will be available throughout the weekend on ESPN3 and ESPN Deportes.

Meanwhile viewers in the United Kingdom can tune in to Sky Sports for extensive coverage of the weekend.

In select regions, F1 TV Pro subscribers can tune in for live coverage on any device, along with the opportunity to catch up on full session replays and highlights afterwards.

Below is the broadcast information for some key territories:

United States: ESPN

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay TV

Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

China: Tencent

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Spain: DAZN

Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL

France: Canal+

Portugal: DAZN

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Middle East and Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Latin America: ESPN

Africa: SuperSport

Highlights from each day of the 2025 Italian Grand Prix weekend will be available on F1’s YouTube channel.

ForbesBernie Ecclestone Sells His $646 Million F1 Car Collection To Red Bull Heir

F1 Drivers’ Standings Ahead Of The 2025 Italian Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri (McLaren): 309 points Lando Norris (McLaren): 275 points Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing): 205 points George Russell (Mercedes): 184 points Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): 151 points Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari): 109 points Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes): 64 points Alexander Albon (Williams): 64 points Nico Hulkenberg (Kick Sauber): 37 points Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls): 37 points Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): 32 points Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): 30 points Esteban Ocon (Haas): 28 points Pierre Gasly (Alpine): 20 points Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls): 20 points Oliver Bearman (Haas): 16 points Carlos Sainz (Williams): 16 points Gabriel Bortoleto (Kick Sauber): 14 points Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull Racing): 12 points Franco Colapinto (Alpine): 0 points

F1 Constructors’ Standings Ahead Of The 2025 Italian Grand Prix