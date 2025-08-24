When LUNA/UST crashed, smart money shorted BTC and earned $5.16 million, liquidating ETH and reducing WBTC positions to make a profit of $1.093 million.

By: PANews
2025/08/24 22:45
Bitcoin
BTC$114,383.87-0.56%
Terra
LUNA$0.1581-3.12%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1296-2.04%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.007299+17.76%
Ethereum
ETH$4,863.09+2.64%
Wrapped BTC
WBTC$114,532.71-0.44%

PANews reported on August 24th that, according to on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), smart money that profited $5.16 million by shorting BTC during the LUNA/UST crash liquidated its ETH and reduced its WBTC holdings an hour ago, selling 1,363 ETH and 30 WBTC (approximately $9.79 million), netting a profit of $1.093 million from this buy-low-sell-high strategy. This smart money had previously profited $7.293 million by bottom-fishing BTC and WBTC, and $4.907 million by bottom-fishing ETH.

