When Will Bitcoin Reach the $1 Million Mark? Two Experts Speak Out

Cryptocurrency analyst Samson Mow has made a striking prediction regarding the price of Bitcoin. He argues that Bitcoin will not reach $1 million gradually, but rather in a sharp jump over a short period of time.

“When you look at the collapse of fiat currencies, it doesn’t happen slowly; it happens suddenly and violently. My $1 million Bitcoin prediction is based on this,” Mow said. “It will be a short, sharp rise over weeks or months.”

However, this bold view was challenged by another prominent analyst, PlanB. He dismissed Mow’s statements as “unrealistic expectations,” saying:

Bitcoin is unlikely to reach $1 million in weeks or months. I understand and appreciate that Mow is creating a trend that encourages Bitcoin adoption. However, at this point, this rhetoric risks misleading new investors. There will be intense profit-taking at intermediate price levels. What we’re seeing this cycle is a gradual, less volatile rise. The $1 million target is much more likely to be achieved within 6–8 years.

*This is not investment advice.

