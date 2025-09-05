When Will It Be Released?

Justin Bieber for ‘SWAG’
Renell Medrano
After Justin Bieber sent the internet into a frenzy over yet another new album with the announcement of SWAG II, his second surprise drop of 2025, the promised midnight EDT release came and went, leaving fans wondering: “Where is the new music?”
The initial SWAG album was both a massive critical and commercial success. With its surprise release, giving fans less than 24 hours to prepare for the new music, the LP debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart to earn 163,000 units in its first week, including 198.77 million on-demand streams for the biggest streaming week of his career.
Music listeners continued to dig deep into the 21-track record with SWAG topping the Spotify and Apple Music Albums charts. The breakout hit single “Daisies” owned the No. 1 spot on Spotify’s U.S. and Global Songs chart for a week while also topping the Apple Music Top 100 Global chart. The song is also a Top 10 hit on the U.S. Top 40 radio charts. Plus, “All I Have” managed to top both the U.S. and Global Apple singles charts, proving SWAG wasn’t leaning on just one hit single.
With SWAG II’s release imminent, here’s what we know so far before we can share streaming links for the new music.
When Will SWAG II Be Released?
While Justin Bieber initially announced the midnight EDT release date for SWAG II on September 5, 2025, he also shared that he was running very close to the deadline.
In the morning of September 4, Justin posted on his Instagram Story that he was “still making edits.” He added “Turning on album tho afternoon,” with “on” likely being a typo for “in,” meaning he was sending the finished product to his record label to finalize and distribute that afternoon.
Sill, what appears to be the album cover for SWAG II was shared across platforms with the bright pink color acting as a major contrast to the all-black cover for the original SWAG.
‘SWAG II’ album cover via Justin Bieber (@lilbieber) Instagram
Justin Bieber @lilbieber
Justin’s previous SWAG album was released under ILH Production Co., a record company founded by Bieber, which is under exclusive license with Def Jam Recordings, the Universal Music Group label that has been with him since his debut EP, My World, released back in 2009.
Surprise releases can be difficult for labels to fast track the album for global release with new music likely requiring legal review, processing and distributing to digital partners from Spotify to YouTube to Qobuz.
If Bieber did submit the album on the afternoon of September 4, the record should be expected to release within 24 hours.
Are there any collaborations on SWAG II?
While no details about the tracklist or collaborators are available for the surprise release, Justin Bieber’s social-media activity may give some hints to who is part of the record.
Internet-era rap star Lil B shared dozens of posts related to SWAG II on his Instagram, many of which were from Bieber’s own Instagram account but also from fans, news outlets and others sharing their excitement for the surprise record. Lil B featured on on the track “Dadz Love” off the first SWAG album, which peaked at No. 84 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and was Lil B’s first chart hit. Justin re-posted one of Lil B’s supportive posts on his own Instagram Story as well.
Meanwhile, another SWAG collaborator in rapper Gunna, who features on SWAG track “Way It Is” that peaked at No. 33 on the Hot 100 as one of the highest-charting hits, also showed his support for the record that got a re-post from Bieber.
While hyping up the release, the Biebs also posted a photo from the studio on his social media that seem to indicate different creative collaborators for the record.
Fans have spotted longtime Bieber associate Eddie Benjamin (who co-wrote or co-produced 13 tracks on SWAG and has a sweet history with the superstar after he opened on the Justice World Tour in 2022). Plus, major industry names like the producer, vocal engineer and guitarist Carter Lang (who not only has credits on nearly every SWAG track, but has worked closely with names like Post Malone, SZA and Lola Young) and well-respected industry names like songwriter Jackson Lee Morgan (whose pen has assisted projects for Usher and KATSEYE before writing on multiple SWAG tracks and even providing background vocals for “All I Can Take”).
Songwriter-producer Daniel Chetrit (who worked on over a dozen SWAG songs) and Dylan Wiggins (a composer with writing and production credits across the album) were also reported to be in the photo, all indicating SWAG II is very likely an appropriately titled extension of the initial SWAG album.
Is there merch for SWAG II?
Justin launched his new brand Skylrk in July as a new fashion venture for comfort-oriented pieces including comfy hoodies and rubber sandals. While SWAG II did not drop at midnight on September 5, new items including a tank top, beanie hat, hoodie and jackets in the album cover’s bright pink color did release.
Shortly after announcing SWAG II, Justin shared the new Skylrk items saying, “This ain’t no bundle scandal, this is skylrk” encouraging fans to “Get the pinky and the [brain] available with at midnight to celebrate in honor of SWAG II.”
Will there be a SWAG III?
Bieber’s modus operandi seems to be expect moving with little notice.
While there’s no indication that another album is on the way beyond SWAG II, Bieber did caption one of his social media posts from the recording studio saying, “Thats it, for SWAG II on to the next.”
So, will Justin Biebere eventually follow up SWAG II with a new album in SWAG III? Stay tuned.
