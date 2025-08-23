Where to watch live speech today?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 03:30
MemeCore
M$0.45137-2.19%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1181+3.48%
RealLink
REAL$0.05453+7.21%
Movement
MOVE$0.1358+6.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022755+4.34%

Jackson Hole’s stage is set for a historic finale. As Jerome Powell prepares his final act as Fed chair, the digital asset market holds its breath, awaiting a single cue that could dictate its next volatile move.

Summary

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivers his final Jackson Hole speech today at 10 a.m. ET, streamed on the Kansas City Fed’s YouTube channel.
  • Markets, including crypto, are bracing for signals on rate cuts, inflation, and future policy direction.

On August 22, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell is expected to deliver his final Jackson Hole keynote at 10 a.m. ET, hosted by the Kansas City Fed. This eighth and likely last appearance as chair carries immense weight, set against a complex backdrop of political pressure, conflicting economic signals, and his looming departure next spring.

For the crypto market, this moment transcends a simple interest rate debate. Powell’s tone will directly influence the dollar’s strength and global liquidity expectations, both critical for digital asset valuations. A hawkish stance could reinforce the macro headwinds pressuring Bitcoin and tech assets, while a dovish lean might be the catalyst for a significant leg higher.

Where to watch Jerome Powell’s speech and what to expect?

Powell’s final Jackson Hole address will be broadcast live on the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s official YouTube channel at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday. Media outlets like Bloomberg will also be streaming the event on YouTube.

The event’s theme, “Labor Markets in Transition,” provides the formal framework, but the real focus will be on the subtext of every word Powell chooses. Expectations among analysts are sharply divided, creating uncertainty that has already contributed to market unease. The consensus view suggests Powell will adhere to the Fed’s script of data dependency, refusing to pre-commit to a course of action for the September meeting.

This puts the Fed, and Powell personally, in a nearly impossible bind. The political pressure for rate cuts is palpable, yet premature easing could validate fears of entrenched inflation, a scenario deeply negative for risk assets like crypto. Conversely, overly hawkish rhetoric could stifle the economy and undermine the soft landing many are hoping for.

Source: https://crypto.news/jerome-powell-speech-time-where-to-watch-live-speech-today/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009827+3.90%
Solana
SOL$198.94+9.72%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.955+6.06%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
Share
Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Fed chair's dovish pivot sends crypto markets flying, with Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin leading the altcoin rally.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006383+10.62%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 03:29
Share
Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Ripple and Japan’s financial giant SBI Holdings will launch the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin in Japan by early 2026, tapping into the country’s newly updated digital asset regulations.  As per the official announcement, the rollout will take place through SBI VC Trade, the group’s licensed crypto exchange, with the goal of improving the reliability and convenience of stablecoin use in Japan. Japan’s stablecoin framework, established under amendments to the Payment Services Act effective June 2023, requires that only licensed entities can issue or distribute fiat-backed stablecoins. This regulatory structure aims to ensure compliance, bank-grade oversight, and transparency in theContinue reading on DailyCoin.
VinuChain
VC$0.00399-2.20%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0714-1.24%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04297+9.64%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 03:20
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Crypto investor loses $1M in Uniswap scam exploiting Ethereum’s EIP-7702

Bitcoin stays rangebound amid heightened off-chain volume and low transaction counts