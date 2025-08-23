Where to watch live speech today?

Jackson Hole’s stage is set for a historic finale. As Jerome Powell prepares his final act as Fed chair, the digital asset market holds its breath, awaiting a single cue that could dictate its next volatile move.

Summary Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivers his final Jackson Hole speech today at 10 a.m. ET, streamed on the Kansas City Fed’s YouTube channel.

Markets, including crypto, are bracing for signals on rate cuts, inflation, and future policy direction.

On August 22, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell is expected to deliver his final Jackson Hole keynote at 10 a.m. ET, hosted by the Kansas City Fed. This eighth and likely last appearance as chair carries immense weight, set against a complex backdrop of political pressure, conflicting economic signals, and his looming departure next spring.

For the crypto market, this moment transcends a simple interest rate debate. Powell’s tone will directly influence the dollar’s strength and global liquidity expectations, both critical for digital asset valuations. A hawkish stance could reinforce the macro headwinds pressuring Bitcoin and tech assets, while a dovish lean might be the catalyst for a significant leg higher.

Where to watch Jerome Powell’s speech and what to expect?

Powell’s final Jackson Hole address will be broadcast live on the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s official YouTube channel at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday. Media outlets like Bloomberg will also be streaming the event on YouTube.

The event’s theme, “Labor Markets in Transition,” provides the formal framework, but the real focus will be on the subtext of every word Powell chooses. Expectations among analysts are sharply divided, creating uncertainty that has already contributed to market unease. The consensus view suggests Powell will adhere to the Fed’s script of data dependency, refusing to pre-commit to a course of action for the September meeting.

This puts the Fed, and Powell personally, in a nearly impossible bind. The political pressure for rate cuts is palpable, yet premature easing could validate fears of entrenched inflation, a scenario deeply negative for risk assets like crypto. Conversely, overly hawkish rhetoric could stifle the economy and undermine the soft landing many are hoping for.