Which Crypto to Buy Now? Momentum Builds in SUI, HBAR, LBRETT, and LINK

By: Coindoo
2025/09/23 19:10
Big names like Sui, HBAR, and Chainlink are moving in interesting ways, but the real hype lately has been around Layer Brett ($LBRETT).

With its crypto presale raising over $3.9 million already, priced at just $0.0058, and offering staking rewards around 660% APY, it’s starting to look like one of the few projects blending memecoin culture with serious blockchain utility.

Why Layer 2 gives Layer Brett the edge

Layer Brett is built as an Ethereum Layer 2, meaning it sidesteps the gas fees and congestion that weigh down so many networks. The project can handle up to 10,000 transactions per second while keeping costs to near pennies. Unlike most meme token projects that rely only on hype, Layer Brett brings both viral community energy and real-world scaling solutions.

Key features that stand out include:

  • Transparent tokenomics with a fixed 10 billion supply.
  • A presale price of just $0.0058 creates massive upside potential.
  • Staking rewards around 660% APY for early participants.
  • A $1 million giveaway and strong community-first roadmap.

How SUI is performing right now

SUI has had a strong run, currently trading at $3.34 with a market cap of nearly $11.6 billion. Its design as a Layer 1 blockchain makes it attractive for developers, and recent integrations like Phantom wallet support have expanded its reach. Still, technical indicators show SUI could be overbought, with an RSI reading of 73.4 signaling potential correction.

For anyone asking which crypto to buy now, the risk is that SUI might face short-term pullbacks. While long-term SUI growth is possible, the more mature its ecosystem becomes, the harder it is for investors to see those explosive 10x or 20x moves.

HBAR rides on technical breakouts

HBAR continues to grab attention as it builds partnerships and expands its enterprise use cases. Known for its Hashgraph consensus mechanism, HBAR promises speed and efficiency, though some traders still doubt its ability to scale at the level of Ethereum Layer 2 solutions.

Momentum for HBAR has been good in recent months, with several price breakouts giving HBAR holders confidence. But compared to Layer Brett’s crypto presale and staking rewards, the growth story looks steadier rather than explosive.

Chainlink struggles with volatility

Chainlink (LINK) has long been a favorite in the DeFi sector, powering smart contracts with real-world data feeds. At around $21, LINK has delivered consistent relevance, but price action has been volatile. A recent 17% drop reminded LINK investors that even established projects aren’t immune to sudden swings.

For those weighing which crypto to buy now, LINK remains a dependable infrastructure project. Still, it may not deliver the outsized returns that newcomers like Layer Brett are setting up for with their early entry pricing and viral momentum.

Why Layer Brett stands apart

Compared to Sui, HBAR, and Chainlink, Layer Brett offers a mix of opportunity and accessibility that’s rare in today’s market. Its presale entry point is low, staking yields are high, and the community focus feels closer to the original spirit of crypto than heavily institutionalized projects.

The bottom line: Don’t miss Layer Brett’s presale

When asking yourself which crypto to buy now, it’s worth comparing the established players with emerging contenders. SUI looks strong but overbought, HBAR shows steady technical momentum, and LINK continues to power DeFi despite price swings. But the real wildcard is Layer Brett.

Don’t wait until it’s listed; getting in during presale may be the difference between small gains and life-changing upside.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

