The post Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy As Bitcoin Rallies To $117K appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin is rallying again, climbing close to $117,500 after the US Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points. The move has triggered cautious optimism across the market, with the leading coin eyeing the $120,000 level.  At the same time, Ethereum is gaining traction with bulls targeting new highs, while XRP is showing strength on …The post Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy As Bitcoin Rallies To $117K appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin is rallying again, climbing close to $117,500 after the US Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points. The move has triggered cautious optimism across the market, with the leading coin eyeing the $120,000 level.  At the same time, Ethereum is gaining traction with bulls targeting new highs, while XRP is showing strength on …

Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy As Bitcoin Rallies To $117K

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/22 16:04
Movement
MOVE$0.1172-7.20%
XRP
XRP$2.8102-5.53%
BULLS
BULLS$745.11-0.73%
btc-mutm

The post Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy As Bitcoin Rallies To $117K appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Bitcoin is rallying again, climbing close to $117,500 after the US Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points. The move has triggered cautious optimism across the market, with the leading coin eyeing the $120,000 level. 

At the same time, Ethereum is gaining traction with bulls targeting new highs, while XRP is showing strength on expectations tied to a possible ETF approval. Investors are now asking which is the best crypto to buy as momentum builds, and one presale project is standing out for its rising demand and clear growth model.

Bitcoin Testing Resistance

Bitcoin has been trading higher at $117,484, showing resilience despite initial volatility after the Fed’s decision. The crypto market capitalization has reached $4.1 trillion, and traders are closely watching whether BTC can push beyond $117,800.

If momentum continues, the $120,000 mark may soon come into play. Although Bitcoin is holding strong, cautious trading signals that investors are exploring other opportunities as well. Consequently, the discussion around the best cryptocurrency to invest in is expanding toward alternatives with higher growth potential.

As a result, many investors are asking whether it is the best crypto to buy now, or if stronger opportunities exist in tokens offering clearer utility models and sustainable demand.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) In High Demand

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently in phase 6 of its presale, priced at $0.035, already 250% higher than the first phase price of $0.01. The round is 45% sold out, raising $16,100,000 so far and bringing total holders to 16,450. 

The phase is selling quickly, and once it closes, phase 7 will launch at $0.04, a 14.3% increase. At listing, MUTM will launch at $0.06, giving current buyers potential gains of 371%.

Mutuum is building a dual lending system combining peer-to-contract pools for stable assets and peer-to-peer markets for more speculative tokens. This design ensures flexibility for lenders and borrowers while managing liquidity through dynamic interest rates. 

buy-mutm-now

Borrowers are required to overcollateralize, ensuring loan security, while liquidators benefit from structured incentives when collateral values drop below safe levels. Deposit caps and borrow caps also help protect the protocol from liquidity shocks, while enhanced collateral efficiency allows higher borrowing limits on stable assets.

Liquidity is safeguarded further by Mutuum’s reliance on Chainlink oracles for accurate price feeds. The team has planned fallback oracles and aggregated feeds to maintain stability in case of outages. These mechanisms ensure that collateral valuations remain reliable, a critical factor in volatile markets.

The project has also completed its CertiK audit with a strong 90/100 token score. In addition, Mutuum Finance has launched a bug bounty program with $50,000 USDT in rewards, encouraging community participation in strengthening security. A giveaway campaign worth $100,000 in MUTM is also live, where 10 winners will each receive $10,000 after meeting the $50 presale entry requirement.

Not only are the investors interested on account of tokenomics, but also the ancillary motivation is proving to be very strong. New dashboard incorporates leader board – 50 top holders will be rewarded for holding tokens for long-term commitment. Overall, these aspects indicate that Mutuum is building its ecosystem for the long haul.

Why Mutuum Stands Out As Bitcoin Rallies

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP are gaining from broader sentiment, but Mutuum Finance offers investors a chance to enter early at a low presale price. The project has already achieved strong traction, selling millions in tokens and securing trust with its audit and bug bounty. 

Therefore, while Bitcoin rallies to $117K and market attention grows, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is presenting itself as the best crypto to buy now for investors seeking high returns and practical utility.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/ 

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Drops 18% as Weekend Massacre Wipes Out Recent Gains

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Drops 18% as Weekend Massacre Wipes Out Recent Gains

TLDR Dogecoin fell more than 11% in 24 hours, becoming the biggest loser among top ten cryptocurrencies Trading volume surged 83% showing high selling pressure from traders The REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE) declined 5.76% since its Thursday launch Despite the decline, 80% of derivatives traders remain long on DOGE Price dropped from $0.27 peak to [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Drops 18% as Weekend Massacre Wipes Out Recent Gains appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08422-4.60%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02416-5.21%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/22 16:17
Share
Ethereum Price Eyes $9K In 2025; Analysts Believe Layer Brett Could 120x In The Same Window

Ethereum Price Eyes $9K In 2025; Analysts Believe Layer Brett Could 120x In The Same Window

The post Ethereum Price Eyes $9K In 2025; Analysts Believe Layer Brett Could 120x In The Same Window appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum price momentum is heading toward an ambitious target of $9,000 by 2025. However, discussions within crypto circles suggest that ETH may not be the only crypto  making headlines. Analysts are buzzing about LBRETT, an emerging meme token that some believe could experience explosive growth, with projections of up to 120x returns over the same period. Here’s why this could be a game changer: Is Layer Brett (LBRETT) The Next Big Meme Coin Sensation?  Layer Brett runs on Ethereum, but it doesn’t play by the tired rules of tokens that promise the world, jam the network, and leave users holding the bag. This is mainly because its foundation was built for speed, scale and brutal efficiency. Transactions settle almost instantly, and gas fees are so low they barely register, making it practical in a world where no one wants to spend five dollars to move fifty cents. This single advantage pushes Layer Brett into the same weight class as Optimism, Arbitrum, and zkSync, though its story carries none of their corporate polish. As evident from its ecosystem, Layer Brett was not a product born in a boardroom, wrapped in investor gloss and polished strategy decks. Instead, it was built by a community that wanted to own the rails they were running on, and that raw intent bleeds into its design.  Layer Brett’s staking follows the same ethos such that holders can stake their LBRETT tokens with ETH, USDT, or BNB, with no gatekeepers, no KYC checks, and no middlemen. Just users in full control of their money. But Layer Brett doesn’t stop at function. This is mainly because its architecture folds in gamified layers, NFT integrations, and transparent tokenomics that show exactly where value flows.  Rather than a black box where trust is demanded, users see the mechanics and…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.08161-8.45%
Threshold
T$0.01537-5.64%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,018.27-4.10%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 16:24
Share
UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

The post UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. British crypto holders may soon face a very different landscape as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) moves to expand its regulatory reach in the industry. A new consultation paper outlines how the watchdog intends to apply its rulebook to crypto firms, shaping everything from asset safeguarding to trading platform operation. According to the financial regulator, these proposals would translate into clearer protections for retail investors and stricter oversight of crypto firms. UK FCA plans Until now, UK crypto users mostly encountered the FCA through rules on promotions and anti-money laundering checks. The consultation paper goes much further. It proposes direct oversight of stablecoin issuers, custodians, and crypto-asset trading platforms (CATPs). For investors, that means the wallets, exchanges, and coins they rely on could soon be subject to the same governance and resilience standards as traditional financial institutions. The regulator has also clarified that firms need official authorization before serving customers. This condition should, in theory, reduce the risk of sudden platform failures or unclear accountability. David Geale, the FCA’s executive director of payments and digital finance, said the proposals are designed to strike a balance between innovation and protection. He explained: “We want to develop a sustainable and competitive crypto sector – balancing innovation, market integrity and trust.” Geale noted that while the rules will not eliminate investment risks, they will create consistent standards, helping consumers understand what to expect from registered firms. Why does this matter for crypto holders? The UK regulatory framework shift would provide safer custody of assets, better disclosure of risks, and clearer recourse if something goes wrong. However, the regulator was also frank in its submission, arguing that no rulebook can eliminate the volatility or inherent risks of holding digital assets. Instead, the focus is on ensuring that when consumers choose to invest, they do…
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000476-9.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017361-2.23%
MAY
MAY$0.04162-5.79%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:52
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Drops 18% as Weekend Massacre Wipes Out Recent Gains

Ethereum Price Eyes $9K In 2025; Analysts Believe Layer Brett Could 120x In The Same Window

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

Markets move sideways as global stocks lack direction

UAE Signs Crypto Tax Reporting Agreement, Opens Industry Consultation