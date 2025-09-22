The post Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy As Bitcoin Rallies To $117K appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Bitcoin is rallying again, climbing close to $117,500 after the US Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points. The move has triggered cautious optimism across the market, with the leading coin eyeing the $120,000 level.

At the same time, Ethereum is gaining traction with bulls targeting new highs, while XRP is showing strength on expectations tied to a possible ETF approval. Investors are now asking which is the best crypto to buy as momentum builds, and one presale project is standing out for its rising demand and clear growth model.

Bitcoin Testing Resistance

Bitcoin has been trading higher at $117,484, showing resilience despite initial volatility after the Fed’s decision. The crypto market capitalization has reached $4.1 trillion, and traders are closely watching whether BTC can push beyond $117,800.

If momentum continues, the $120,000 mark may soon come into play. Although Bitcoin is holding strong, cautious trading signals that investors are exploring other opportunities as well. Consequently, the discussion around the best cryptocurrency to invest in is expanding toward alternatives with higher growth potential.

As a result, many investors are asking whether it is the best crypto to buy now, or if stronger opportunities exist in tokens offering clearer utility models and sustainable demand.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) In High Demand

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently in phase 6 of its presale, priced at $0.035, already 250% higher than the first phase price of $0.01. The round is 45% sold out, raising $16,100,000 so far and bringing total holders to 16,450.

The phase is selling quickly, and once it closes, phase 7 will launch at $0.04, a 14.3% increase. At listing, MUTM will launch at $0.06, giving current buyers potential gains of 371%.

Mutuum is building a dual lending system combining peer-to-contract pools for stable assets and peer-to-peer markets for more speculative tokens. This design ensures flexibility for lenders and borrowers while managing liquidity through dynamic interest rates.

Borrowers are required to overcollateralize, ensuring loan security, while liquidators benefit from structured incentives when collateral values drop below safe levels. Deposit caps and borrow caps also help protect the protocol from liquidity shocks, while enhanced collateral efficiency allows higher borrowing limits on stable assets.

Liquidity is safeguarded further by Mutuum’s reliance on Chainlink oracles for accurate price feeds. The team has planned fallback oracles and aggregated feeds to maintain stability in case of outages. These mechanisms ensure that collateral valuations remain reliable, a critical factor in volatile markets.

The project has also completed its CertiK audit with a strong 90/100 token score. In addition, Mutuum Finance has launched a bug bounty program with $50,000 USDT in rewards, encouraging community participation in strengthening security. A giveaway campaign worth $100,000 in MUTM is also live, where 10 winners will each receive $10,000 after meeting the $50 presale entry requirement.

Not only are the investors interested on account of tokenomics, but also the ancillary motivation is proving to be very strong. New dashboard incorporates leader board – 50 top holders will be rewarded for holding tokens for long-term commitment. Overall, these aspects indicate that Mutuum is building its ecosystem for the long haul.

Why Mutuum Stands Out As Bitcoin Rallies

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP are gaining from broader sentiment, but Mutuum Finance offers investors a chance to enter early at a low presale price. The project has already achieved strong traction, selling millions in tokens and securing trust with its audit and bug bounty.

Therefore, while Bitcoin rallies to $117K and market attention grows, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is presenting itself as the best crypto to buy now for investors seeking high returns and practical utility.

