Which Meme Coin Presale Is the Best Crypto Token This Cycle?

Advertisement





Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

Which meme coins are getting the most attention as the new bull run starts? Little Pepe has momentum with its EVM Layer 2 plan and upcoming listings. Pepeto (PEPETO) is standing out with a presale price of $0.000000150, audited contracts, zero fee trading, and a cross-chain bridge already live. With more than $6.4 million raised and staking at 234% APY, Pepeto gives early holders a rare ground-floor entry before Tier 1 listings, while Little Pepe’s upside looks more limited for now.

Pepeto: Community and Adoption for the Memecoin Era

Pepeto leans into meme culture by using the classic PEPE letters P E P E T O so traders recognize it fast. This approach has helped Pepeto pass 100,000 followers across social channels and build one of the strongest presale communities.

The plan goes beyond branding. The team is shaping Pepeto into a hub for real meme coin launches, with Phase 2 listings on its exchange set to open soon. By bringing zero-fee trading, cross-chain bridging, and high-yield staking into one place, Pepeto is building a full ecosystem that Little Pepe has not matched yet.

Little Pepe: EVM Layer 2 and Upcoming Listings

Little Pepe operates on an EVM Layer 2, enhancing speed and reducing costs to handle heavy traffic during peak times. The setup is built for everyday users and high-volume traders.

Advertisement





With presale finished, the next step is listings, a vital move to show value to holders and the wider memecoin market.

Demo Exchange Launch and Phase 2 Project Listings

Pepeto has already shipped early milestones that build trust. A working demo of its exchange is live, and two audits by SolidProof and Coinsult confirm contract security.

Phase 2 listing applications for new projects will open soon, allowing vetted Web3 teams to launch on Pepeto’s exchange before the public listing.

Pepeto Nears $6.4 Million in Presale Funding

Pepeto’s presale has passed $6.4 million, showing steady demand from meme coin fans. The ecosystem focuses on real-world use with PepetoSwap for zero-fee trades, PepetoBridge for secure cross-chain transfers, and staking at a 234% APY to reward long-term holders.

With the entry price still at $0.000000150 and the platform set to support new meme coin launches, Pepeto is building a strong position ahead of its 2025 debut and standing out in a crowded field.

Pepeto: Building Momentum for the Future of Memecoins

Pepeto’s roadmap mixes community power with working tools. From the live demo exchange to new features in the pipeline, each step points to long-term growth. With active engagement, funding exceeding $6.4 million, and staking already live, Pepeto is shaping up to be a serious player in the 2025 memecoin race.

Pepeto vs Little Pepe: A Look at Potential

Little Pepe’s Layer 2 design brings speed and scale but follows a familiar path. Pepeto targets longer-term value by uniting a zero-fee exchange, bridge tech, and PepetoSwap.

Both projects are gaining attention, yet Pepeto’s close link to the original PEPE story and its 420 trillion supply give traders a clearer and more recognizable narrative.

Disclaimer

To get PEPETO, use only the official website: https://pepeto.io. As the listing date gets closer, watch for fake platforms utilizing the project’s name.

About Pepeto

Pepeto is an Ethereum-based meme coin in presale that blends viral culture with real crypto utility. It offers zero-fee trading, a cross-chain bridge, and staking at 234% APY, backed by two independent smart contract audits. Built to compete with top Ethereum meme coins, Pepeto aims to deliver scale and long-term value while growing a global community of traders and holders. With its low entry price and clear roadmap, Pepeto is a high-potential meme coin to watch before public listing.

For more information about Pepeto

Website: https://pepeto.io

Whitepaper: https://pepeto.io/assets/documents/whitepaper.pdf?v2=true

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/

Twitter X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article, and views in it do not represent those of, nor should they be attributed to, ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the company, product, or project mentioned in this piece; nor can this article be regarded as investment advice. Please be aware that trading cryptocurrencies involves substantial risk as the volatility of the crypto market can lead to significant losses.